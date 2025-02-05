You could win a new TaylorMade Qi35 Driver not just for yourself but for a friend as well – imagine how popular that would make you!

A competition – facilitated by TaylorMade Golf and Golf Australia – is now available for online entry that could put the double driver prize (valued at around $2,098.00 AUD) in your lap.

TaylorMade says the new Qi35 driver is ideal for a wide array of golfing abilities and takes traditional TaylorMade speed and forgiveness to a whole new level.

It delivers explosive distance and undeniable forgiveness in a package that’s pleasing to the eye and inspires confidence.

With a near zero CG projection, the Qi35 driver allows golfers to experience more distance from more of the face.

Get in quick if you are interested as the competition closes at 11.59 PM (AEST) on 27th February 2025.

To enter just complete the online form linked to below, but as always with these types of things, you will be signing up to receive further communications from TaylorMade Golf Pacific.

ENTER HERE