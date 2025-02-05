Grace Kim a headliner at 2025 Australian WPGA Championship

LPGA Tour winner Grace Kim will headline the 2025 Australian WPGA Championship on the Gold Coast from March 6-9.

A winner on the world’s premier women’s circuit in 2023, Kim will be one of the stars of the show when the contest for the Karrie Webb Cup is played for the first time at the renowned Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club.

Hailing from Sydney, the 24-year-old claimed her maiden title, the Lotte Championship in Hawaii, in just the third start of her debut year on the LPGA Tour.

She backed up her strong rookie season with a runner-up finish at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, making 22 cuts from 28 starts overall and finishing inside the top-25 on eight occasions.

Kim is excited to tee it up in her home nation and hoping to go one better than when the Australian WPGA Championship debuted at Royal Queensland and the Avondale Golf Club product finished runner-up to Su Oh as a newly minted professional.

“It’s always so special to come back home to Australia and play in front of family, friends and a home crowd,” Kim said.

“I’m looking forward to the return of the WPGA Championship, especially this year with the Ladies European Tour (LET) part of the event meaning the Aussies can show their skills against some of the best in the world.”

Co-sanctioned by the WPGA Tour of Australasia and LET, the WPGA Championship will headline the new Gold Coast Festival of Golf at Sanctuary Cove from March 6-9, players will be determined to lift the trophy named in honour of Australia’s best ever female player.

“Karrie is obviously a legend of our sport and I’ve been so fortunate to spend time with her. To win the trophy named after her would be absolutely awesome,” Kim said of the seven-time major winner.

The WPGA Championship is the first of three LET co-sanctioned events on Australian shores, with a strong European presence expected to take on some of Australia’s best alongside Kim.

“Grace went so close to getting her hands on the Karrie Webb Cup at the inaugural Australian WPGA Championship back in 2022, I know that she will be incredibly determined to go one better this year and get her first major win on home soil,” WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said.

“Having Grace tee it up at this event is a fantastic vote of support for what we are doing, and I am sure fans will embrace the opportunity to catch a glimpse of one of the brightest young talents in the global game.

“Women’s golf has a long history on the Gold Coast and the entire field, including Grace, will experience a tournament unlike any other as part of the Gold Coast Festival of Golf that is exciting not just for our players, but everyone involved in the sport of golf in this country.”

Held in the heart of Sanctuary Cove, the Gold Coast Festival of Golf will combine the thrill of the game with an unforgettable festival atmosphere. Featuring live music, pop-up bars, dedicated participation zones, interactive experiences, plus golf and lifestyle displays showcasing the latest and greatest in golf.

“The Festival of Golf will be the perfect spot for everyone,” Lunn said.

Tickets to the WPGA Championship are now available via Ticketek and are just $15 or adults, with kids 17 and under free.

The 2025 WPGA Championships is supported by Experience Gold Coast and the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.

STORY: Alanna Mullan | Australian Golf Media