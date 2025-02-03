Legends Tour wrap: Aussies pip Kiwis

The Charles-Nagle Trophy remains in Australian hands after an enthralling contest that went down to the final match at Harewood Golf Club [ in Christchurch, New Zealand].

With Sir Bob Charles on hand to present the winning team with the trophy, the Aussies got off to a fast start as Brad Burns and David Fearns completed a 5&4 win over Dominic Barson and Martin Pettigrew.

The Kiwis got a point on the board thanks to Dean Sipson and Craig Mitchell’s 4&2 win over Ben Jackson and Roland Baglin, the match square at 1.5 points each when Guy Wall and Murray Lott halved their match with Dell Bain and Peter Giles.

The final result would hinge on the last match, Scott Ford and John Onions prevailing over Malcolm Wells and Mike Gainsford 3&2 to secure the win for the Australians.

Final scores

Brad Burns/David Fearns def. Dominic Barson/Martin Pettigrew (NZ) 5&4

Dean Sipson/Craig Mitchell (NZ) def. Ben Jackson/Roland Baglin 4&2

Guy Wall/Murray Lott halved Dell Bain/Peter Giles (NZ)

Scott Ford/John Onions def. Malcolm Wells/Mike Gainsford (NZ) 3&2

February 2

Massie stuns with NZ PGA Seniors Pro-Am win

Two superb rounds have earned Queenslander Chris Massie a maiden PGA Legends Tour win at the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools NZ PGA Seniors Pro-Am Championship at Hamner Springs Golf Club.

In his second year on the seniors circuit, Massie opened up a two-stroke lead with a round of 6-under 62 on day one and then followed that up with a 4-under 64 in Round 2 for a 10-under total.

Massie’s best finish in his rookie season was a tie for 13th at Tin Can Bay but he showed few signs of nerves as he held off Murray Lott (64-63) by one stroke with Brad Burns (64-66) and Dominic Barson (64-66) three shots further back in third.

Leading scores

1 Chris Massie 62-64—126

2 Murray Lott 64-63—127

T3 Brad Burns 64-66—130

T3 Dominic Barson 64-66—130

5 Ben Jackson 67-67—134

January 30

Wall has his way at Waihi Legends

Pymble’s Guy Wall made the perfect start to the 2025 PGA Legends Tour season with a two-stroke victory at the Expol Waihi Legends Pro-Am at Waihi Golf Club.

It is the third year in succession that the Legends Tour season has kicked off on New Zealand’s North Island and the second time in three years that Wall has won the season-opener.

A winner at Hanmer Springs two years ago, Wall shot 6-under 66 at Waihi to claim victory from West Australian Rob Farley (68) with Kiwi pair Dell Bain and Dominic Barson sharing third with rounds of 2-under 70.

Leading scores

1 Guy Wall 66

2 Robert Farley 68

T3 Dell Bain 70

T3 Dom Barson 70

T5 Justin Hooper 71

T5 Ben Jackson 71