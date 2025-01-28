Australia’s Top 100 public access golf courses 2025

I was surprised by how much I enjoyed playing at Links Hope Island, as I expected it was less likely to be a course to my liking. While there are several holes with significant stretches of water, and the all-water carries of 9 and 17, there was considerable width available. The range of tee options and the open green fronts on most holes mean golfers of any standard can enjoy a round. – Brendan Egan

This golf course offers enjoyment to players of all handicaps, as long as you are playing from the appropriate tees, as it is a beast from the plates. Plenty of water and undulating fairways with sea breezes to add to the mix. A delightful test of golf. A resort-style course, so carts are typically the go, but a very enjoyable layout and a lot of fun. – Michael Hodgett

19. THE CUT

Dawesville, Western Australia

Beautiful views of the Western Australian coast line and when the wind is up, one of the most difficult rounds of golf a player can experience. The opening holes are so spectacular, the golf almost takes a back seat for a moment. – Matt Green

www.thecutgolf.com.au

18. BOUGLE RUN

Bridport, Tasmania

Twelve par-3s and two short 4s; playable in an hour if you’re quick and the type of golf we need more of. Kudos to Richard Sattler for taking a punt on great, short and unconventional golf. Kudos to Sattler for everything at Barnbougle. It makes him one of the most significant figures in Australian golf history. – Mike Clayton

The first thing to know about Bougle Run is that the playing surfaces are, unsurprisingly, just as amazing to play off as Dunes and Lost Farm. The second thing to know is that this is not a simple pitch and putt course. Although it is a short course, there is just as much danger lurking for a misdirected stroke as elsewhere on the property. But is it fun? You bet it is. Best played in teams, or with a small selection of clubs, it is a course for creativity. – Brendan Egan

The first thing you ask when you walk into the pro-shop is: where is Bougle Run? The course designer has done an amazing job of hiding the holes within the surrounding hills. I don’t think I’ve ever had so much fun playing a predominantly par-3 course before. While most tee shots seem simple, the links-style undulating greens provide a challenge to work out where to hit the shot to get it close. Take a group of mates, don’t take it too seriously and enjoy. – Jason Menzies

www.barnbougle.com.au

17. ST MICHAELS GC

Little Bay, New South Wales

Hard but fair and really pretty, St Mick’s offers fine fairways, penalising but not soul-destroying fairway bunkers, and tight-cut greens. Probably a few too many blind tee shots for those who like to see where their ball has gone – particularly on their monthly “Red-belly Challenge” Thursday, when secret tee-boxes are brought up from the boonies. But it’s a hoot, St Michaels. And the new green complexes on 10, 15, 17 and 18 look very cool indeed. – Matt Cleary

One of the best in Sydney, the course is absolutely spectacular, with blind tee shots over natural bushland, incredible doglegs and challenging par-4s all overlooking the stunning coastline of Sydney. Make sure you bring your game, as it’s one hell of a test off the tee. – Justin Avendano

www.stmichaelsgolf.com.au

16. MOONAH LINKS (OPEN COURSE)

Fingal, Victoria

An excellent piece of land and the most difficult course in the country. – Mike Clayton

A brutal challenge, testing every facet of your game. You will not see a course in better condition, making the challenge a lot more enjoyable. – Justin Avendano

www.moonahlinks.com.au

15. NAROOMA GC

Narooma, New South Wales

Renowned for the spectacular “Hogan’s Hole” at 3, but it’s the hole before that which I think is a better hole, sweeping up to the headland. The contrast between the clifftop holes near the clubhouse and the bushland holes which comprise most of the back 9 is so stark, they are almost two different golf courses. However, don’t be fooled into thinking the quality changes dramatically. It is arguable that the holes threading their way amongst the gums are more diverse and interesting, even though the coastal view holes get the attention. Just lap up the joy of experiencing such a combination in one round. – Brendan Egan

Aside from the iconic par-3 third, Narooma provides a host of magnificent holes which, while not incredibly long, always seem to ask a lot of questions of your game. The golf course morphs from an incredible ocean-side six holes, (subject to the variable winds which can make club choice on the 141m par-3 vary from 9-iron to 3-wood, depending on the direction). The back nine, carved out of a forest, provides some of the most difficult par-4 holes on the course, as they undulate through the valley. A magnificent golfing experience. – Michael Hodgett

As good as it looks in the pictures – and that is bloody good. The par-4 second and the par-3 third, called “Hogan’s Hole”, are among the most photogenic and fun holes in the land. The front nine is open and fun; the back nine weaves in and out of native bush. For mine, the best coastal course between Sydney and Melbourne. On the mighty island continent of Australia, that’s saying something. – Matt Cleary

A tale of two nines, with the first seven holes played links-style ocean-side, before transitioning into a tree-lined parkland course. You return to the ocean side for the final two holes, the last a par-5, where you can get on in two if you cut the corner and go over the trees; a true risk and reward shot. – Robert McLaughlin

www.naroomagolf.com.au

14. MOONAH LINKS (LEGENDS COURSE)

Fingal, Victoria

Not as hard as its big brother, but excellent golf nonetheless. It is remarkable how this course, the Open course next door, The Dunes and St Andrews Beach are within five minutes’ drive of each other. There are few superior concentrations of fine golf anywhere in the world – certainly not public golf-wise; not counting St Andrews. – Mike Clayton

The Legends Course is a shorter course to the Open, but is set on an incredible piece of property and has more natural trees and bushes. The course condition is truly phenomenal. If you like three-putting, this is the place for you. The greens are a challenging test when running hot. A must-play course for anyone travelling to the Sandbelt. – Justin Avendano

www.moonahlinks.com.au

13. HAMILTON ISLAND GC

Dent Island, Queensland

The most exhilarating of golf courses with ocean views in Queensland, bar none. Magnificent views over the Whitsunday Islands and a significant challenge for golfers of every level, with unforgiving marrum grasses to punish the wayward and an almost certain guarantee of breeze. – Paul Prendergast

What a remarkable design to fit it within the terrain. The views from the course are so breathtaking, it is difficult to focus on the golf; in fact, it’s one of those places where you might not mind if you’re not playing well. The layout is tight and there are some long carries to reach the fairways at times, so bring lots of balls and enjoy the experience. – Jason Menzies

From the boat ride over to standing on the 1st tee, you’re in constant awe of how they built this course. One of the best-designed courses in Australia, using the natural environment to create some of the most picturesque holes you could ever dream of. A must-play for anyone travelling to Hamilton Island, it also has the best food and clubhouse overlooking the water. – Justin Avendano

www.hamiltonislandgolfclub.com.au

12. PORTSEA GC

Portsea, Victoria

Wild, tumbling dune land and fabulous golf. Kyle Wilson, the new superintendent, has returned the conditioning to the days of Bruce Grant’s tenure either side of the turn of the century. – Mike Clayton

www.portseagolf.com.au

11. JOONDALUP RESORT (QUARRY/DUNE COURSE)

Connolly, Western Australia

Perhaps the most striking of all of Joondalup’s holes can be found on the Quarry nine. When you stand on the 2nd tee – with the fairway falling and rising through a valley, past two massive bunkers including one resembling a moon crater, to a green perched on a plateau more than 350 metres away – you can’t help but be excited about the golf that is to come.

www.joondalupresort.com.au

10. BROOKWATER G&CC

Brookwater, Queensland

Arguably the most exhilarating inland golf course to play in Queensland, as the course winds and plunges its way around an undulating, tree-lined property. – Paul Prendergast

One of the most challenging and beautiful courses I’ve ever played. Each tee shot makes your legs shake and if you’re lucky enough to hit the fairway, you can admire the incredible layout and overall beauty. With recent renovations, this course has gone to another level, making it easier for everyone to enjoy. A must-play on the Australian bucket list. – Justin Avendano

www.brookwatergolf.com.au

9. PORT FAIRY GOLF LINKS

Port Fairy, Victoria

The cost of a yearly membership here is about the same as a green fee at some of the very best links in Britain. Great fun and amongst the best-value golf in the world. The green fees here are giving golf away in comparison to fees in Britain. – Mike Clayton

The best stretch is 14-16, but there are great holes everywhere. Wait for cars on the main road on two holes. The closest relative to Barnbougle Dunes on the mainland, for a third of the price and a very relaxed atmosphere. – Brendan Egan

An absolute beauty and my favorite Clayton (2000) design. I could play this course weekly; local members are lucky to have such a gem. Possibly the best $50 round of golf on Earth. – Oscar Morrison

The back 9 has wow-factor aplenty. A gentle handshake par-5 welcomes you (stay right) before holes increase in difficulty. The wow factor ratchets up on the 12th tee and keeps going until the sea disappears as you turn for home. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe

www.portfairygolf.com.au



8. LONSDALE LINKS

Point Lonsdale, Victoria

What a delight Lonsdale Links is. You are a miserable sod if you aren’t walking around with a big smile for most, if not all, of your four hours around here. Not overly long, but so much to energise your creative brain and to relish the unique design. OCM based it on the template approach of golden-age architects in the U.S such as C.B. McDonald and Seth Raynor. The 1st – the Alps – is a great opener, with an intimidating tee shot. Loved the Biarritz green at 2 and then every template hole which followed: the Plateau (3), the Eden (6), the Leven (9), the Punchbowl (11), the Thumbprint (12), the Redan (14) and the Road (16). Favourite holes of the templates were 11 and 12, while 8 and 15 were my favoured non-template holes. – Brendan Egan

www.lonsdalelinks.com.au



7. THE DUNES LINKS

Rye, Victoria

A fantastic course with a Scottish links feel, just an hour from Melbourne. Remains one of the great public courses. – Oscar Morrison

In the early 1990s, the redo of The Dunes was a significant step in elevating public course architecture. – Mike Clayton

www.thedunes.com.au

6. 13TH BEACH GOLF LINKS (BEACH COURSE)

Barwon Heads, Victoria

The mixture of couch and fescue fairways make this one of the two best-conditioned courses on the mainland (The Moonah Course at The National is the other). The best-conditioned are in Tasmania, where it’s cool enough to grow fescue year-round; the cashmere of golf surfaces. – Mike Clayton

www.13thbeachgolf.com

5. OCEAN DUNES

King Island

Ocean Dunes has holes so spectacular, they would compete with the world’s best. The amazing course condition is often overlooked due to its design and natural features. Make sure your phone is fully charged, because you will be taking lots of photos. – Justin Avendano

www.oceandunes.com.au

4. ST ANDREWS BEACH

Fingal, Victoria

A fine example of how far the quality of Australian public course architecture has risen. – Mike Clayton

Challenging and beautifully manicured Sandbelt course which takes in all the undulations of being so close to the Coast. – Wayne Jameson

Playing this course is always a pleasure. Tom Doak’s design is a masterpiece, offering a unique experience with creative land undulations and shared fairways. A joy to play. – Oscar Morrison

An amazing test around the green which would challenge most top professionals. Like the best links courses, you battle the wind, but the stunning landscape allows you to play the ball low and use the contours to your advantage. – Justin Avendano

www.standrewsbeachgolf.com.au



3. BARNBOUGLE LOST FARM

Bridport, Tasmania

From the first tee you can see almost all of the front 9, plus the final three holes – a view which is mirrored when you finish with a drink out the front of the sportsbar overlooking the green of 18a, a spot as good a vantage point on a golf course as any in Australia. Lost Farm is arguably more visually spectacular and wonderful from the tees than its older sibling, but is perhaps shaded by the complexity and variety of the Dunes on fairway to green. There are so many high points, but the immensity of 5, the sheer scale of the awe-inspiring undulations on 8, and the jaw-drooping short 4 at 14 are personal highlights. – Brendan Egan

When you step foot on the property, you definetly get the impression you are on a “lost farm”. More open than the Dunes and maybe as a result, the golf is less penalising, but it still offers a tremendous golfing experience. – Jason Menzies

So good that I made it my screen saver. Marginally less challenging than its sister course next door, but a magnificent golfing venue with a delightful combination of short and long holes, cleverly moulded into the ocean-side landscape. All the more enjoyable from the Lost Farm restaurant overlooking the course with some local oysters and a cool-climate Riesling in hand as the sun sets. – Michael Hodgett

The wilder, crazier, occasionally more fun, occasionally more volatile version of its older brother, Lost Farm greets you with fairways wider than the Straits of Hormuz, which lead to green complexes like BMX tracks. More fun than all the drugs. – Matt Cleary

Similar to The Dunes, a great challenge with fantastic large greens which will have you putting away from the hole. This course is a great warm up for playing The Dunes and is equally as tough. – Robert McLaughlin

The designer Bill Coore is an absolute mastermind. This is a friendlier course than The Dunes, but just as challenging if you want to take it on. There are no two holes the same, which makes this course so enjoyable to play. You could stand on each tee box and think of five different ways to play the hole. You need to play this course more than once to truly understand the design features. – Justin Avendano

If you have 10 rounds to play at Barnbougle, it’s a 5-5 split for me. – Mike Clayton

www.barnbougle.com.au



2. BARNBOUGLE DUNES

Bridport, Tasmania

The first World Top 100 course (mid 30s by most reckoning) in Australia and open to everyone. – Mike Clayton

There is no course in Australia that draws me back for a return visit than Barnbougle Dunes. The special recipe that was cooked up there, with the land, the fescue surface, the sublime design, the coastal setting, the relaxed and welcoming vibe, the understated clubhouse, the pricepoint, and the beach shack accommodation, it really is astounding how good a trip to Bridport is. The quintessential “build it and they will come”, Barnbougle Dunes is an experience from go to whoa. The usual headliners get the love they deserve (4, 7, 15, and the two closing holes), but the sleeper hole I can’t get enough of is 10. The vision of the green perched high on the dune, cascading down its slope, the fairway arcing around the bunkers on the corner, this hole just asks to be played again and again. As do the other 17. You can never tire of the Barnbougle Dunes experience. – Brendan Egan

Golfers from all over the country get excited to get down here and play and you can see why. There is something very special about the location. The visual aspects of the golf course are breathtaking. The routing of the holes through the undulating hills and subsequent valleys can make golfers feel insignifant in the enormity of some holes. Once you’ve escaped from the visual smorgasboard around you, the golf is equally as spectacular. The course provides golfers with a huge selection of shot options and challenges their creativity. Getting it close may require aiming well away from the hole or the use of many of the backstops on the huge greens. The golf here is always a treat. – Jason Menzies

A more difficult layout than Lost Farm, with knee-high swales of coarse rough surrounding every fairway and green. Plotting your way around this course is as much fun as you can have playing the game. Hitting fairways is critical, and they are pristine. Depending on the wind (which is often a major part of the challenge), club choice can vary significantly, which combined with typically quick putting surfaces, means playing to your handicap is no mean feat. – Michael Hodgett

World-class. It’s as if the best and most fun links land in Scotland was ripped up and plonked on the north-east tip of Tasmania. Barnbougle is testament to the tenet of “if you build it, they will come”. Because, oh yes, they do, in their teeming multitudes, from everywhere, drawn like pilgrims to the siren song of the Clayton-Doak master work. A national treasure. – Matt Cleary

Probably the greatest challenge a mid golfer will face, navigating the sculpted, undulating fairways surrounded by deadly thick rough. Play out of the rough at your peril; course strategy is key to a good round. – Robert McLaughlin

This course has everything you could ever ask for in 18 holes: incredible green complexes, drivable par-4s, challenging par-3s and reachable par-5s. Surrounded with beach-sized bunkers all along the amazing coastline of Tasmania. A place you can visit every year and never get sick of its beauty. – Justin Avendano

www.barnbougle.com.au

1. CAPE WICKHAM LINKS

King Island, Tasmania

From the moment you set foot on the 1st tee, you know you’re in for one of the best golf rounds of your life. Whether the winds are up or down, it will test you with every shot. Make sure you walk slow and take in the amazing view. – Justin Avendano

The most dramatic course in the country and possibly the world. Cypress Point maybe ahead, but only just. – Mike Clayton

JUDGING PANEL

This year’s list was put together with the help of a newly assembled judging panel, comprising of some of the most well-travelled golf-lovers in Australia. These are players who have explored countless public access courses around the country.

TOP-100 RANKING CRITERIA

DESIGN (50%)

When ranking a course, judges were advised to ask the following questions to themselves to determine where a course stands in their list.

• Is there a good balance of par-3s, 4s and 5s? Is there good variety?

• Is risk-and-reward a factor on

many holes?

• How fair is the course for all players?

• Does the design offer a wide selection of shots, bringing any variation of wind direction into play?

• Does the course set-up (mowing lines, rough) complement the design?

• How memorable are individual holes and the course as a whole?

CONDITION (40%)

Things to consider include:

• The overall condition of playing surfaces. (Take into consideration elements out of control of course staff like drought, bushfire and flood.)

• Are the fairways cut to be well-defined from semi-rough and rough?

• Have the bunkers been well-presented.

Is the sand consistent?

VISUAL APPEAL (10%)

In relation to public access courses, visual appeal is an important factor in not only attracting golfers, but also getting those same golfers to play the course again and again. Visual appeal makes up the remaining 10 percent. Things to consider include:

• How aesthetically pleasing is the course to look at?

• Are there many holes which have the ‘wow’ factor?

• Does the course bIend well with its surrounds?