Australia’s Top 100 public access golf courses 2025

Brian O'Hare
Barnbugle Dunes… you just can’t keep those top Tassie public access courses down.

FROM coastal masterpieces to inland gems Golf Australia Magazine presents its 2025 ranking of the best golf courses in Australia that are open to the public.

These are courses that allow you to book a tee time without needing a membership, usually for at least five and a half days a week.

The magazine says its Top 100 ranking is compiled by and expert panel of judges and celebrates the country’s finest public access golf destinations.

We reproduce the top 2025 ranking here, with due acknowledgement and thanks to Golf Australia Magazine.

 

100. DUNTRYLEAGUE
Orange, New South Wales
If you planned your trip here in autumn, you’d be that blown away by all the colours around you, that 20 stableford points wouldn’t raise your blood pressure. A fun, well-kept layout and the clubhouse will be in your phone’s camera, trust me. – Mark Hayes
 
99. BUNBURY GC
Bunbury, Western Australia
Laid out on good golfing land between the Collie River and the Leschenault Estuary, Bunbury rolls across a 180-acre bushland setting, with mature native trees lining every hole. Length is not the course’s primary defence, but the tight driving lines from most tees to the tree-lined fairways demand accuracy to score well.
 
98. TOOWOOMBA GC
Middle Ridge, Queensland
Established in 1896, Toowoomba Golf Club is one of Queensland’s oldest, so it’s not surprising its fairways roll between very mature gums and pines. The well-manicured kikuyu fairways and true-rolling Penncross bentgrass greens are of outstanding quality.
www.toowoombagolfclub.com.au
 
97. YARRA BEND GOLF
Melbourne, Victoria
Only 15 minutes from the centre of Melbourtne, Yarra Bend has plenty of trees and is relatively short. The nine I played is under 3000 metres and has three par-3s and one par-5. Work was underway on the 2nd. A great place for beginners. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
www.yarrabendgolf.com
 
96. PAMBULA MERIMBULA GC (RED/YELLOW COURSE)
Pambula, New South Wales
The challenging Pambula-Merimbula 27-hole layout offers a good mix of tight-driving holes, interesting dogleg fairways and huge true-rolling greens. Each nine has its own character, but all cover a gently rolling landscape, dominated by massive gum trees lining most holes.
www.pmgcgolf.com.au
 
95. BLACKWOOD GC
Cherry Gardens, South Australia
Opened for play on the current site in 1963, Blackwood has undergone many changes from Vern Morcom’s original work. Combined with the maturing over more than 50 years of hundreds of trees, Blackwood has evolved into a tight-driving layout, where a premium is placed on accuracy. The rolling landscape combines well with the heavily tree-lined fairways to provide a picturesque setting for an enjoyable and challenging round.
 
94. TEVEN VALLEY
Teven, New South Wales
This little nine-hole course, 25 minutes’ south-west of Byron Bay, could well be the model for the future of golf. The place just screams fun, from the welcoming and relaxed clubhouse staff, to the lack of dress codes, through to the design, which is simply perfect for the land it is located on. The stretch of holes between 4-8 could be the best use of a paddock for golf in the country: short grass everywhere, three driveable par-4s, a lovely running creek featuring on three of these holes, and green complexes which are intelligent and hide dangers of missing to the wrong locations. The first hole is a stern test and the final hole “Snakebite” would probably be ridiculous anywhere else but here; it just works. Do yourself a favour and add this to your itinerary. You won’t be disappointed. – Brendan Egan
 
93. BRIGHTON LAKES
Moorebank, New South Wales
In the best condition the course has ever been in almost 100 years of existence. Course architect Bob Harrison was commissioned to design seven new holes and redesign four others as part of the Brighton Lakes redevelopment. Today, it’s one of the best publicly accessible courses to be found in south-western Sydney.
www.brightonlakesrgc.com.au
 
92. CATALINA CLUB (HOLES 1-18)
Batemans Bay, New South Wales
Although its location is coastal near Batemans Bay, this 27-hole layout does not have ocean vistas, but is more of a parkland course. The course is thoughtfully bunkered, and back in the day played host to some of Australia’s finest golfers; Davis, Norman et al graced the well-manicured fairways in the South Coast Pro Am. It has maintained its quality. The newest nine is most rewarding visually and in terms of course design. Well worth a visit on any NSW South Coast golfing odyssey. – Michael Hodgett
www.catalinaclub.com.au
 
If you are looking for an easy walk, then this is the course for you. Located just outside Batemans Bay, Catalina Club offers 27 holes of flat, open holes. The old course is just over 6000m in length, so not particularly long, but can challenge you with plenty of bunkers and slick greens. – Robert McLaughlin
 
91. HORIZONS GOLF RESORT
Salamander Bay, New South Wales
Graham Marsh and Ross Watson’s design has stood the test of time. This is truly a great layout and always a joy to play. The course’s rejuvenation continues to evolve. – Jason Menzies
www.horizons.com.au
 
90. COBRAM-BAROOGA GC (OLD COURSE)
Barooga, New South Wales
The re-routing of the Old Course around the “Sporties” clubhouse in recent years has been a boon, particularly linking what are two unique and fascinating holes near the old “golf” clubhouse. The snaking par-5 15th up to the old hut, then the very short par-4 down and away from it at the 16th both offer a great chance to turn your fortunes around. The Old Course also has a terrific collection of par-3s. – Mark Hayes 
www.cbgc.com.au
 
 
89. PALMER COOLUM RESORT
Yaroomba, Queensland
A championship test offering fantastic views of Mt Coolum and a real challenge for golfers of all skill levels. Another gorgeous Robert Trent Jones Jnr design which offers a true feeling of tranquility. – Matt Green
www.palmercoolumresort.com.au
 
88. LAKES ENTRANCE GC
Lakes Entrance, Victoria
Lakes Entrance affords players all the sights, smells and sounds of true links golf. The club moved to this site in 1958. The land was a combination of swamp and undulating sand ridges, covered with coastal banksias, wattle and ti-tree – the perfect land for a natural links.
www.lakesentrancegolf.com
 
87. ALICE SPRINGS GC
Alice Springs, Northern Territory
The well-maintained playing surfaces are various shades of green and wide of the fairways, the tinder-dry undergrowth is surrounded by the reds and yellows of rocky and sandy desert soils. The ochre glow of the MacDonnell Ranges, which forms a majestic backdrop to the course, is particularly impressive late in the day.
 
86. PALMER GOLF SEA REEF
Port Douglas, Queensland
Covering 73 hectares of land once covered by sugar cane fields, just south of Port Douglas, Sea Reef has all the elements of a links course – large greens, pot bunkering, devilish mounding, humps and hollows. What sets this place apart is the rainforest which cuts through the middle of the property, not to mention the signs warning of estuarine crocodiles near several of the course’s water hazards!
www.palmergolf.com.au
 
85. COFFS HARBOUR GC (LAKES COURSE)
Coffs Harbour, New South Wales
Situated just outside Coffs, this 27-hole championship course is a dream to play on. The relaxed atmosphere adds to the enjoyment of the enticing, tree-lined fairways, which are wide and forgiving (just keep away from the water hazards). With the option to play three different courses, it’s no wonder the festival week is so successful. – Robert McLaughlin
www.coffsharbourgolfclub.com.au
 
84. SHELLY BEACH GC
Shelly Beach, New South Wales
Shelly Beach is set enviably along the beach and is a course you could never tire of playing. In a sensational location with a great clubhouse, it is a fun and interesting course. The main paddock has the best golf. The opening six holes are great, particularly 5 and 6 along the beach. Holes 9 and then 16-18 are also great holes. – Brendan Egan
 
The views of the beach from the course are breathtaking and are a constant distraction from the golf. The putting surfaces and fairways are almost always in great condition. – Jason Menzies
www.shellybeachgolfclub.com.au
 
83. TURA BEACH CC
Tura Beach, New South Wales
A challenging but fair layout offering an incredible variety of holes, which require you to play a host of shots with nearly every club in the bag, from a range of different lies. All this makes for interesting and fun golf, which is a tip of the hat back to the quality of Thomson and Wolveridge’s design skills.
www.turabeachcountryclub.au
 
82. SANDHURST CLUB (NORTH COURSE)
Sandhurst, Victoria
With five-time Open champion Peter Thomson having such strong ties and a love of golf in Scotland, it should not come as any surprise that a course bearing his name might, in some part, pay homage to the great links of the Home of Golf. The North Course does just that. It is a layout which closely follows Thomson’s philosophy of design, which comes from the traditional links-style courses of Scotland, where the belief is that golf is a game played mainly along the ground, not in the air.
www.sandhurst.com
 
81. ULVERSTONE GC
West Ulverstone, Tasmania
Designed by Al Howard, Ulverstone is a wonderfully undulating course which easily sits among Tasmania’s best and is perhaps the reason why it has hosted several state and national championships. While you might read about other courses having fairways which are “heavily tree-lined”, none come close to Ulverstone for shear majesty in the size and number of trees abounding the layout. This is hardly surprising, considering the par-72 is surrounded by thick Tasmanian forest.
 
80. BYRON BAY GC
Byron Bay, New South Wales
The club, which has been the long-time host of the Legends Tour Australian PGA Championship, has blossomed beautifully in the past decade. First established as part of a working bee back in 1957.
www.byronbaygolfclub.com.au
 
79. NUDGEE GC (former composite course reviewed)
Nudgee, Queensland
Nudgee implemented a course masterplan undertaken by designer James Wilcher, completing the restoration of 36 holes – known as The Kurrai and The Bulka courses. Wilcher has transformed the golfing landscape here. Where flat greens once ruled, there are now large undulating putting surfaces full of interest, while holes have been re-routed and widened to create a variety of playing lines.
www.nudgeegolf.com.au
 
 
78. OCEAN SHORES CC
Ocean Shores, New South Wales
Located just 15 minutes’ drive north of Byron Bay, visitors are greeted by panoramic ocean views from the clubhouse and some of the biggest greens in NSW. Laid out in an area of natural flora with tidal lakes, creeks and mountain ranges as a backdrop, the beauty of the setting speaks for itself. The layout, designed by Bruce Devlin and Robert Von Hagge, unusually comprises six par-3s, par-4s and par-5s, presenting good scoring opportunities for all players.
www.oceanshorescc.com.au
 
 
77. FORSTER-TUNCURRY GC (TUNCURRY COURSE)
Tuncurry, New South Wales
The championship layout is sure to test golfers of all skill levels. With five par-5s, four Par-3s and nine Par-4s, there is plenty of variety and the small greens make it even trickier. – Robert McLaughlin
 
The condition of the Tuncurry course on the two occasions I played here was very good, with receptive greens for iron shots, well-manicured fairways and tees with many ways to play each hole. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
 
76. SECRET HARBOUR LINKS
Secret Harbour, Western Australia
A beautifully winding course design through the coastal dunes south of Perth. Mostly generous fairways allow for a very enjoyable round, but beware of anything too wide, as it will likely be a re-tee. – Matt Green 
www.secretsgolf.com.au
 
75. HORSHAM GC
Horsham, Victoria
Some of the best inland golf in the country, but it could be even better. – Mike Clayton
www.horshamgolfclub.com.au
 
74. GROWLING FROG GC
Yan Yean, Victoria
Routed through a sprawling rural landscape dotted with large River Red gums, dry stone walls and a meandering creek, this Graham Marsh design is fun and challenging for players of all standards. While the rough beyond the first cut is brutal in parts, the fairways are generally wide and accepting of all except the wildest of drives. This width from the tee creates the option of finding all the angles required to take aim at the flags, which can be tucked behind bunkers on the large rolling greens.
www.growlingfroggolf.com.au
 
73. BRIBIE ISLAND GC
Woorim, Queensland
Bribie Island is one of the biggest sand islands of Brisbane’s Moreton Bay and this sandy base has given rise to a wonderful course which offers hints of the famous Melbourne Sandbelt courses. This is evident from the 1st hole, with Sandbelt-style bunkering lining the edge of the fairway. The rolling couch fairways thrive here, while the smooth, rolling Bermuda 328 greens are superb.
www.bribiegolf.com.au
 
72. MONA VALE GC
Mona Vale, New South Wales
The 18-hole layout has become known for the exceptional condition in which it is found year-round. That reputation spread far and wide when Mona Vale Golf Club hosted some of the world’s best amateurs for the 2019 staging of the NSW Amateur tournament.
www.mvgc.com.au
 
71. MURWILLUMBAH GC
Murwillumbah, New South Wales
One of the best views you will get of Mt Warning and the surrounding national park is from Murwillumbah Golf Club and, in particular, from the 10th green. The 10th comes at the end of a wonderful sequence of undulating holes which cover the most dramatic terrain of the layout. It is a gorgeous course, with so many different species of trees – with gums, camphor laurels, pines, African tulips, silky oaks and hardwoods among them – and superb playing surfaces.
www.murwillumbahgolfclub.com.au
 
70. SANDHURST CLUB (CHAMPIONS COURSE)
Sandhurst, Victoria
The presentation is first-class, just like its North Course neighbour. However, it’s a very different golfing experience – moving away from the links game to a traditional Sandbelt-style, with gentle fairway contours, open-fronted large greens and some fairways lined by ancient Red River gums.
www.sandhurst.com

 

69. MOLLYMOOK GC (HILLTOP COURSE)
Mollymook, New South Wales
Situated within earshot of Mollymook Beach, the Hilltop course is a pristine golf course which has long (6225m from the plates) tree-lined fairways and plenty of water. If you can’t hit the ball straight, this course isn’t for you. However, if you can putt, you will like the large, undulating greens. – Robert McLaughlin
www.mollymookgolf.com.au
 
68. RICH RIVER GC AND RESORT (EAST COURSE)
Moama, New South Wales
Feels intriguingly detached from the enormous clubhouse, but is always a treat to play. A classic inland Aussie layout which provides a good mix of the requirements of both length and strategy. It is not too hard for higher markers, but it’s not too easy for the stars of the NSW Open, either. The Peter Thomson and Mike Wolveridge-designed East course has become the club’s flagship. Renovation work has raised the level of the golfing experience even more. – Mark Hayes
www.richriver.com.au
 
67. COOLANGATTA-TWEED HEADS GC (WEST COURSE)
Tweed Heads South, New South Wales
The West Course is marginally longer than its River Course neighbour and, over the years, has become a much tighter layout with the maturing of trees, although the ground staff does a terrific job of making sure the playing lines are kept relatively clear and don’t compromise the quality of the design.
www.cooltweedgolf.com.au
 
 
66. YARRAWONGA MULWALA GC (LAKE COURSE)
Mulwala, New South Wales
To many, it’s the less-glamourous twin of this brilliant golfing complex, but there’s a bit of everything here and for some reason, this course always seems more “scoreable”. The front side is flatter with more trees, while the back side runs over and back around a “hill”, giving great views of Lake Mulwala. Almost as soon as you lose sight of the clubhouse, both nines open up and permit more flexibility off the tee. – Mark Hayes
www.yarragolf.com.au
 
 
65. BALLARAT GC
Ballarat, Victoria
Peter Thomson and Ross Perrett’s work at Ballarat certainly gets a big tick for being a fun, yet challenging layout for players of all abilities. Not a long course by modern standards. It stretches to 6,283m from the back pegs (5,817 from the members’ tees), but Thomson and Perrett ensured every club in the bag will get a run and good scores will be born out of thinking smart from tee to green.
www.ballaratgolfclub.com.au
 
64. OAKS CYPRESS LAKES RESORT
Pokolbin, New South Wales
The course designer has done an epic job here; there’s hardly a hole on the golf course which you aren’t excited to play. The course is no way a cookie-cutter, with a great variety of holes. The elevation changes on some holes provide a major challenge for club selection. When you’ve finished your round, soak up the vineyards and grab a glass of the local Semillon. – Jason Menzies 
 
Red dirt, vineyards, fast and rolling fairways, cavernous bunkers; Cypress Lakes rolls through the forest like a green velvet tongue. There is one very interesting hole – the index 1, par-4 12th – a three-tiered fairway feeding down into a valley and back up to the green. It is like playing golf in a pinball machine. The rest, though, is entertaining, cool and great fun golf. – Matt Cleary
 
A stunning piece of property in the Hunter Valley. The course condition has improved dramatically over the past few years, elevating it to another level. A course you can enjoy seven days a week. – Justin Avendano
www.oakshotels.com/en/oaks-cypress-lakes-resort
 
 
63. PORTARLINGTON GC
Portarlington, Victoria
I am biased, so I’ll leave it to veteran professional Terry Price, who told the club after the 2024 Legends Tour visit that it “might be the best-conditioned golf course we play anywhere in Australia”. That’s good enough for me, not to mention the (relatively) low price points to get on. An easy-walking par-72 layout where the driving lines are relatively narrow. – Mark Hayes
 
62. COOLANGATTA-TWEED HEADS GC (RIVER COURSE)
Tweed Heads South, NSW
Containing two 18-hole layouts (West and River), Coolangatta and Tweed Heads has a significant tournament-hosting history and has long been a must-play destination for golfers heading to the golf-rich Gold Coast.
 
61. KOOINDAH WATERS GC
Wyong, New South Wales
A true test of golf and course management, particularly from the black tees, which has brought many a golfer to their knees on a stroke day. Yet it shows its versatility as it becomes much more managable from the forward tees. The course condition has shown massive improvement in recent times, with head greenkeeper Bodhi Johnston having put his heart and soul into its rejuvenation. The greens are back to their best. Excess foliage has been removed to open up the course, while the club has renewed signage. If you haven’t played it for a while, do yourself a favour and book a round. – Jason Menzies
 
The best thing out of Wyong since Mark Skaife. – Matt Cleary
 
60. LEONGATHA GC
Leongatha South, Victoria
Carved from magnificent bushland and one of the top courses in Victoria’s Gippsland region. The Vern Morcom-designed par-70 layout covers idyllic rolling terrain with fairways flanked by majestic trees, some of which are more than a century old.
www.leongathagolf.com.au
 
59. PALM MEADOWS GOLF COURSE
Carrara, Queensland
One of only two courses remaining on the Gold Coast to have bentgrass greens, while every other course in the region, with the exception of nearby The Glades, has converted to a strain of Bermuda grass. During the cooler months on the Gold Coast, Palm Meadows arguably has the fastest and smoothest rolling greens in the Sunshine State.
www.palmmeadows.com.au
 
58. NOOSA SPRINGS GOLF AND SPA RESORT
Noosa Heads, Queensland
A very tough course off the tee, with water in play for 12 out of 18 holes. The 16th especially is one of the most challenging driving holes I’ve experienced. A very enjoyable round with great facilities waiting for you afterwards. – Matt Green
www.noosasprings.com.au
 
57. FLINDERS GC
Flinders, Victoria
Short and fun on the cliffs high above the ocean. The Coffin Hole (the 4th) was my first exposure to strategic architecture – when it was a big decision as a 12-year-old to carry the coffin in two. It is not so scary now because it’s been cleaned out, but restoring the fear would be a good thing, especially for those who can reach it in one. – Mike Clayton
 
Spectacular coastal views make this course a must-play. – Wayne Jameson
 
A beautiful ocean-side course with fantastic holes. A true architect-designed course which challenges the golfer on each shot. – Oscar Morrison
www.flindersgolfclub.com.au
 
56. ROSEBUD CC (SOUTH COURSE)
Rosebud, Victoria
Rosebud has undergone a resurgence in recent years, much of which can be attributed to the implementation of the OCM redesign masterplan, as well as the work of course superintendent Ian Todd and his green staff. While the neighbouring North Course has captured most of the accolades – courtesy of the wonderful land it lies across – the South Course is slowly gaining greater recognition as a well-designed, well-presented layout to play.
www.rosebudcountryclub.golfer.com.au
 
55. JOONDALUP RESORT (DUNE/LAKE COURSE)
Connolly, Western Australia
The last of the three course configurations at Joondalup bypasses the excellent Quarry nine, but it does take in two pretty impressive loops of nine holes. The Dune Course’s dramatic elevation changes flow seamlessly into the less-penal lunar landscape of the Lake nine. As is the case across the entire 27 holes, the conditioning is nothing short of five-star and is another reason Joondalup is a “must-play” for any golfer visiting Perth.
www.joondalupresort.com.au
 
54. THE COAST GC
Little Bay, New South Wales
Overlooking Little Bay and the visually spectacular coast of Sydney’s eastern suburbs, The Coast Golf Club has gorgeous vistas and quirky holes with five par-3s, 10 par-4s and three par-5s, all of which offer a wide range of challenges. The course’s par-4s do vary in length quite a bit and with wind being a significant factor at times, your club selection requires some thought. The condition of the course on the two occasions I played was very good and the walk between greens and tees was another positive. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
www.coastgolf.com.au
 
53. RACV ROYAL PINES RESORT (GREEN/GOLD COURSE)
Ashmore, Queensland
Consistently high standards of presentation at one of the Gold Coast’s most popular public courses. Now close to 10 years since its major redesign, undertaken by Graham Marsh. – Paul Prendergast
www.racv.com.au
 
52. BLACK BULL
Yarrawonga, Victoria
The gem of the Murray. Tight fairways with massive greens make it a challenging yet beautiful test. Only three hours from Melbourne, Black Bull is a must-play for anyone looking for a golf trip. – Justin Avendano
www.blackbullgolfcourse.com.au
 
51. EASTLAKE GC
Daceyville, New South Wales
Wedged between its more-fancied neighbours, The Lakes and Bonnie Doon, Eastlake plays across a narrow strip of land towards Wentworth Avenue, where possibly the biggest bridge in Australian golf takes you across to a larger paddock hosting the middle nine holes spread over and around a huge dune. Constrained at times by available space (1 and 18 in particular), there is a lot to like and the potential is clear  – Brendan Egan
www.eastlakegolfclub.com.au
 
50. EYNESBURY GOLF
Eynesbury, Victoria
A hidden gem and one of the longer courses going around. Is always in excellent condition. – Wayne Jameson
www.eynesburygolf.com.au
 
49. TWIN WATERS GC
Twin Waters, Queensland
Don’t let the name sway you; Twin Waters has open, generous fairways, allowing it to play as a great resort-style course. A beautiful place to enjoy a relatively low-stress round. – Matt Green
www.twinwatersgolfclub.com.au
 
 

48. ALBANY GC
Albany, Western Australia
Dominated by holes which cover beautiful rolling sand dunes and are the basis for some of the most natural links holes in the country, Albany is a fun course for all golfers. Not a particularly long course, which suits the high handicapper, while better players can enjoy the challenge of playing a variety of shots from a host of different lies during a round.
www.albanygolfclub.com.au

 

47. MORNINGTON GC
Mornington, Victoria
The latest hole to be remodelled is the par-4 6th, which is now a wonderful semi-blind two-shotter featuring high and low road playing lines on the wide, undulating fairway. The high road has its risks, but a better view of the elevated green, while the low road has little risk from the tee, but an obscured view and longer shot into the putting surface. It is a terrific hole which keeps Mornington’s improvement curve heading in the right direction and ensures more golfers visiting the Peninsula will be calling in for a game.
www.morningtongolf.com.au

46. YARRAWONGA MULWALA GOLF CLUB RESORT (MURRAY COURSE)
Mulwala, New South Wales
A fantastic course with some truly memorable holes, especially the 5th along the Murray River. Beautiful trees and a great variety of interesting holes make this my favorite of all the Murray resort courses. – Oscar Morrison

With the mighty Murray river meandering along some of the holes, this course, with its huge river gum tree-lined fairways, is a delight. Crafted by Thompson and Wolveridge, accuracy from the tee is key, and the greens are large and undulating, adding to the enjoyment. The clubhouse is massive and overlooks an equally dimensioned putting green, setting the tone for the round. – Michael Hodgett
www.yarragolf.com.au

45. BELMONT GC
Belmont, New South Wales
This course is close to my heart, as I played all my junior golf there some 30 years ago. While the course is similar to back in those days, huge improvements have been made to the green complexes and surrounding bunkers, making approach shots challenging and putting a pleasure. They have also set a lot more of the tees back in the sand dunes next to the beach, showcasing the Unparalleled views up and down the coast. When the wind picks up, which tends to happen most afternoons, the course transforms and playing conditions become extremely challenging. At times you’d be mistaken for thinking you were almost playing one of the top links courses in Scotland. – Jason Menzies
www.belmontgolf.com.au

 

44. RACV CAPE SCHANCK RESORT
Cape Schanck, Victoria
The fairways rise and fall violently and quickly as they cut through the Ti-tree and ancient Moonah trees. It is hard to believe this land could be used for anything but golf. American designer Robert Trent Jones Jnr uses bunkering, the lie of the land and the natural vegetation to create a test. Only once does he use water to make the golfer second-guess his ability to successfully hit the green.
www.racv.com.au

43. FEDERAL GC
Red Hill, Australian Capital Territory
With sweeping views across to the Brindabellas, I have never failed to enjoy a round here. With the quality of the course routing, conditions and surroundings (including mobs of kangaroos), it’s always a joy to experience. – Brendan Egan

The variety in all the holes is a feature and you never feel like you’ve played the hole which you’re currently on already. Despite dry conditions prior to playing, all the playing surfaces were in great condition. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe

42. MAROOCHY RIVER GC
Bli Bli, Queensland
The landscape is still quite sparse, which you might expect from what is meant to be a links-style layout. There have been dozens of trees planted. However, like the water hazards, they are predominantly well away from the playing lines.
www.maroochyrivergolfclub.com.au

41. TASMANIA GC
Cambridge, Tasmania
An absolute delight to play, with stunning holes travelling alongside the bay. Since they got rid of a few trees in recent years, the course has improved out of site. – Justin Avendano
www.tasmaniagolfclub.com.au

40. PACIFIC DUNES
Medowie, New South Wales
The front nine is not for the faint-hearted; a good score requires careful and maybe conservative course management, as the ferny areas between the fairways can swallow balls and many areas are not hazards, meaning you may need to re-tee. The back nine seems to open up, but there is water at almost every turn. The course is truly a tough test of golf, particularly from the back tees. – Jason Menzies

Bring your “A” game to this one because if you don’t, you will be looking for your golf balls. Plenty of short par-4s with well-placed bunkers, making you think about every tee shot. – Justin Avendano
www.pacificdunes.com.au

 

39. MURRAY DOWNS G&CC
Murray Downs, New South Wales
Would be in the top 25-30 of all courses in Australia if located in a major metropolis. Carved from the scrubby bush all around, it’s an oasis visually, but also in terms of golf. Emphasis on strategy, wide fairways, great mix of holes and with resort accommodation on site, a must for all group golf trip planners. Has its own version of Augusta National’s “famed Amen Corner” – incorporating the par-3 15th, par-5 16th and the testing par-4 17th. – Mark Hayes
www.murraydownsgolf.com.au
 
 
38. MT COMPASS GOLF COURSE
Mt Compass, South Australia
The large greens at Mt Compass have a superbly maintained covering of Pennlinks bentgrass, while designer Neil Crafter shaped them to make the most of any greenside bunkers as well as offering a wide variety of pin positions. Many greens are angled to your approach, adding another layer of challenges to club selection and shot execution.
www.mcgc.com.au
 
37. SUN CITY CC
Yanchep, Western Australia
With nine holes redone and nine awaiting work, the course is one of split personality. Once it’s finished, the architecture will match the quality of the land. – Mike Clayton
 
A mostly open layout, making this a very enjoyable round for golfers of all levels. While it may be less difficult off the tee, the slopes and raised greens require a player to have a strong approach game. – Matt Green
www.suncitycountryclub.com.au
 
36. WARRNAMBOOL GC
Warrnambool, Victoria
A fantastic country course with memorable holes, good par-5s and fun doglegs. The three-hole stretch known as Shipwreck Bend is a highlight. A must-visit whenever you’re near Port Fairy. – Oscar Morrison
www.warrnamboolgolf.com.au
 
35. LAKELANDS GC
Merrimac, Queensland
Lakelands is always in pristine condition, making it an absolute joy to play. It has the most incredible par-3s and challenging par-4s. My favourite course on the Gold Coast. – Justin Avendano 
www.lakelandsgolfclub.com.au
 
 
34. PACIFIC HARBOUR G&CC
Banksia Beach, Queensland
Ross Watson’s design is always fun and challenging to play. It has been in play for almost two decades now and has certainly evolved from the island links-style course it was when it opened.
www.pacificharbourgolf.com.au
 
33. JOONDALUP RESORT (QUARRY/LAKE COURSE)
Connolly, Western Australia
A beautifully manicured course, with plenty of decisions to be made off the tee and a design which truly tests players’ decision-making and shot-shaping. This golf course provides an unforgettable experience. – Matt Green
www.joondalupresort.com.au
 
32. STONECUTTERS RIDGE GC
Colebee, New South Wales
Lots of risk-reward holes, which makes it exciting every time you play. The course is always in great condition for how much golf gets played on it each year. Best course in the west. – Justin Avendano
 
A few pop-up greens coupled with multi-tier ones provides variety and along with various length par 4s, keep the player engaged. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
www.stonecuttersgc.com.au
 
31. LADY BAY RESORT
Normanville, South Australia
Designed by the late and great Jack Newton, Links Lady Bay can beat you up and give you a cuddle, shot after shot, hole after hole. – Matt Cleary
www.linksladybay.com.au
 
 
30. LONG REEF GC
Collaroy, New South Wales
A coastal gem on the Northern Beaches in Sydney, Long Reef plays differently every day, depending on the wind direction and strength. The course is always in excellent condition, and has hosted Australian and NSW Open qualifying tournaments; a testament to its quality. Recent course modifications, with bunkers removed and greens redesigned, have enhanced the vista. – Michael Hodgett
 
Craig Parry has had his way with the bunkering, while talks are underway to remove or otherwise re-shape some mounding which hasn’t taken to the land between 14, 15 and 16. Yet, courtesy of the open and sunny vistas – from the top of 16 you can see south to Manly and north to the Central Coast – Long Reef maintains fine greens and pure fairways, despite being one of the most popular public tracks in Sydney. – Matt Cleary
 
What a vista overlooking the headland. While there might not be many trees to contend with, Long Reef is protected by super-slick greens and the natural elements. If you can par the final three holes, then you will have had a good round. – Robert McLaughlin
 
Wide open fairways, fair and moderate for golfers of all abilities. Stunning views alongside the beaches of Sydney. Small greens mean you will need to be sharp with your irons. A true beauty on the Northern Beaches. – Justin Avendano

 

29. THE VINTAGE GC
Rothbury, New South Wales
The Greg Norman design has stood the test of time. The layout is extremely challenging and at times, visually deceptive and intimidating. – Jason Menzies
 
A challenging test in the Hunter, with plenty of doglegs and long par-4s. The stunning par-5 7th is the highlight, with the vineyards running alongside the hole. – Justin Avendano
 
28. SANDY GOLF LINKS
Cheltenham, Victoria
A true Sandbelt course, accessible to the public for around $50. Standing on the tee box of the 14th, you can look across to Royal Melbourne East and question which is the better-looking hole. OCCM has done an absolutely fantastic job. – Oscar Morrison
 
The redesign of the old Sandringham course showed what’s possible with investment in tired, rudimentary public golf in our capital cities. It shows what’s possible at Moore Park in Sydney. – Mike Clayton
 
Mike Cocking has rightly won the praise of all with what he’s produced on this piece of land. Some holes go close to resembling those found across the road and the bunkering is first class. “Sandy” is must-play for any golfer visiting Melbourne with a spare four hours. – Simon Tydnale-Biscoe
www.sandringham.golf
 
27. ROSEBUD CC (NORTH COURSE)
Rosebud, Victoria
The club wisely put the North back together, instead of mixing and matching its four nines. Ever since, people have rediscovered the quality of the club’s original 18. Ian Todd has done a phenomenal job as superintendent since taking over the club’s 36 holes almost a decade ago. – Mike Clayton
www.rosebudcountryclub.com.au
 
26. THE GLADES GC
Robina, Queensland
Always a “must-play” on the Gold Coast, the Glades’ bent green putting surfaces are at their absolute best during the winter and Autumn months and are unrivalled in the region for speed and firmness. – Paul Prendergast 
 
The Glades is a thoughtfully-designed residential community golf course which has quality design written all over it. Width and strategic lines are a feature, and although it is likely a lot of earth was moved to develop the course, nothing looks excessively manufactured. There is a lot of water, as expected, particularly on the inward nine, but plenty of space to play safely away. My favourite hole was the 14th, which cascaded down to a green perched above Mudgeeraba Creek. – Brendan Egan
www.glades.com.au
 
25. SANCTUARY LAKES GC
Point Creek, Victoria
Bob Harrison worked miracles on the worst piece of ground any architect has been given in Australia since Gough Whitlam was the Prime Minister. – Mike Clayton
 
Multiple tee-boxes, combined with the vision of Greg Norman and Bob Harrison, mean Sanctuary Lakes can play as easy or as beast-like as your ego allows. The par-5 16th, par-3 17th and the par-4 18th will feature among many pundits’ selections at the best closing holes in Australia. – Matt Cleary
 
A beautiful yet challenging test of golf, stunning rolling fairways with long grass waiting to collect your ball if you’re off-centre. I was lucky enough to witness my mate have an albatross on the par-5 4th hole. – Justin Avendano
 
 
24. KALGOORLIE GOLF COURSE
Kalgoorlie, Western Australia
A hidden gem of Australian golf. The colour contrasts and design of Kalgoorlie GC make this a truly special experience. – Matt Green
www.kalgoorliegolfcourse.com
 
23. 13TH BEACH GOLF (CREEK COURSE)
Barwon Heads, Victoria
Like most Victorian courses, you rely so much on the wind; if it’s down, it’s gettable, but if it’s blowing, hold on for dear life. Fast, big greens make it a challenging test for all golfers. – Justin Avendano
Would be even better if the ponds were turned into creeks. – Mike Clayton
 
22. MEADOW SPRINGS G&CC
Meadow Springs, Western Australia
A part of the golfing hub in Mandurah, Meadow Springs offers an amazing experience and is a great test of a golfer’s risk appetite. A thoughtful decision is required off every par-4 and 5, complemented with some stunning par 3s. – Matt Green
www.msgcc.com.au
 
21. CURLEWIS GC
Curlewis, Victoria
The new owners have transformed the business and both the clubhouse and the course continue to improve. If the short par-4, 12th was on the Sandbelt, critics would proclaim it one of the finest short 4s in the country. – Mike Clayton
 
Although I never played Curlewis before it was renovated, the carefully calculated planning which has gone into improving the course, as well as the amenities (accommodation, driving range, etc.) is obvious. However, all that effort is not worth anything unless the course stands up by itself and Curlewis does that in spades. Interesting, testing, yet suitable for all levels, Curlewis is the perfect base for a Bellarine golf trip, but you might find it is too good there to venture anywhere else! – Brendan Egan
 
 
20. LINKS HOPE ISLAND
Hope Island, Queensland
Always a treat to play, this course is maintained to consistently high standards year-round. The introduction of a new water carry par-3 only adds to the interesting layout. – Paul Prendergast
 
Stunning course on the Gold Coast. Hitting it straight is crucial off the tee. Not overly long, making the tight fairways a little easier as you don’t have to hit driver off the tee. The 18th is a truly remarkable finishing hole, with water all the way down the left. – Justin Avendano

 
I was surprised by how much I enjoyed playing at Links Hope Island, as I expected it was less likely to be a course to my liking. While there are several holes with significant stretches of water, and the all-water carries of 9 and 17, there was considerable width available. The range of tee options and the open green fronts on most holes mean golfers of any standard can enjoy a round. – Brendan Egan
 
This golf course offers enjoyment to players of all handicaps, as long as you are playing from the appropriate tees, as it is a beast from the plates. Plenty of water and undulating fairways with sea breezes to add to the mix. A delightful test of golf. A resort-style course, so carts are typically the go, but a very enjoyable layout and a lot of fun. – Michael Hodgett
 

 

19. THE CUT
Dawesville, Western Australia
Beautiful views of the Western Australian coast line and when the wind is up, one of the most difficult rounds of golf a player can experience. The opening holes are so spectacular, the golf almost takes a back seat for a moment. – Matt Green
www.thecutgolf.com.au

 

18. BOUGLE RUN
Bridport, Tasmania
Twelve par-3s and two short 4s; playable in an hour if you’re quick and the type of golf we need more of. Kudos to Richard Sattler for taking a punt on great, short and unconventional golf. Kudos to Sattler for everything at Barnbougle. It makes him one of the most significant figures in Australian golf history. – Mike Clayton

The first thing to know about Bougle Run is that the playing surfaces are, unsurprisingly, just as amazing to play off as Dunes and Lost Farm. The second thing to know is that this is not a simple pitch and putt course. Although it is a short course, there is just as much danger lurking for a misdirected stroke as elsewhere on the property. But is it fun? You bet it is. Best played in teams, or with a small selection of clubs, it is a course for creativity. – Brendan Egan

The first thing you ask when you walk into the pro-shop is: where is Bougle Run? The course designer has done an amazing job of hiding the holes within the surrounding hills. I don’t think I’ve ever had so much fun playing a predominantly par-3 course before. While most tee shots seem simple, the links-style undulating greens provide a challenge to work out where to hit the shot to get it close. Take a group of mates, don’t take it too seriously and enjoy. – Jason Menzies
www.barnbougle.com.au

17. ST MICHAELS GC
Little Bay, New South Wales
Hard but fair and really pretty, St Mick’s offers fine fairways, penalising but not soul-destroying fairway bunkers, and tight-cut greens. Probably a few too many blind tee shots for those who like to see where their ball has gone – particularly on their monthly “Red-belly Challenge” Thursday, when secret tee-boxes are brought up from the boonies. But it’s a hoot, St Michaels. And the new green complexes on 10, 15, 17 and 18 look very cool indeed. – Matt Cleary

One of the best in Sydney, the course is absolutely spectacular, with blind tee shots over natural bushland, incredible doglegs and challenging par-4s all overlooking the stunning coastline of Sydney. Make sure you bring your game, as it’s one hell of a test off the tee. – Justin Avendano
www.stmichaelsgolf.com.au

 

16. MOONAH LINKS (OPEN COURSE)
Fingal, Victoria
An excellent piece of land and the most difficult course in the country. – Mike Clayton

A brutal challenge, testing every facet of your game. You will not see a course in better condition, making the challenge a lot more enjoyable. – Justin Avendano
www.moonahlinks.com.au

 

15. NAROOMA GC
Narooma, New South Wales
Renowned for the spectacular “Hogan’s Hole” at 3, but it’s the hole before that which I think is a better hole, sweeping up to the headland. The contrast between the clifftop holes near the clubhouse and the bushland holes which comprise most of the back 9 is so stark, they are almost two different golf courses. However, don’t be fooled into thinking the quality changes dramatically. It is arguable that the holes threading their way amongst the gums are more diverse and interesting, even though the coastal view holes get the attention. Just lap up the joy of experiencing such a combination in one round. – Brendan Egan

Aside from the iconic par-3 third, Narooma provides a host of magnificent holes which, while not incredibly long, always seem to ask a lot of questions of your game. The golf course morphs from an incredible ocean-side six holes, (subject to the variable winds which can make club choice on the 141m par-3 vary from 9-iron to 3-wood, depending on the direction). The back nine, carved out of a forest, provides some of the most difficult par-4 holes on the course, as they undulate through the valley. A magnificent golfing experience. – Michael Hodgett

As good as it looks in the pictures – and that is bloody good. The par-4 second and the par-3 third, called “Hogan’s Hole”, are among the most photogenic and fun holes in the land. The front nine is open and fun; the back nine weaves in and out of native bush. For mine, the best coastal course between Sydney and Melbourne. On the mighty island continent of Australia, that’s saying something. – Matt Cleary

A tale of two nines, with the first seven holes played links-style ocean-side, before transitioning into a tree-lined parkland course. You return to the ocean side for the final two holes, the last a par-5, where you can get on in two if you cut the corner and go over the trees; a true risk and reward shot. – Robert McLaughlin
www.naroomagolf.com.au

14. MOONAH LINKS (LEGENDS COURSE)
Fingal, Victoria
Not as hard as its big brother, but excellent golf nonetheless. It is remarkable how this course, the Open course next door, The Dunes and St Andrews Beach are within five minutes’ drive of each other. There are few superior concentrations of fine golf anywhere in the world – certainly not public golf-wise; not counting St Andrews. – Mike Clayton

The Legends Course is a shorter course to the Open, but is set on an incredible piece of property and has more natural trees and bushes. The course condition is truly phenomenal. If you like three-putting, this is the place for you. The greens are a challenging test when running hot. A must-play course for anyone travelling to the Sandbelt. – Justin Avendano
www.moonahlinks.com.au

13. HAMILTON ISLAND GC
Dent Island, Queensland
The most exhilarating of golf courses with ocean views in Queensland, bar none. Magnificent views over the Whitsunday Islands and a significant challenge for golfers of every level, with unforgiving marrum grasses to punish the wayward and an almost certain guarantee of breeze. – Paul Prendergast

What a remarkable design to fit it within the terrain. The views from the course are so breathtaking, it is difficult to focus on the golf; in fact, it’s one of those places where you might not mind if you’re not playing well. The layout is tight and there are some long carries to reach the fairways at times, so bring lots of balls and enjoy the experience. – Jason Menzies

From the boat ride over to standing on the 1st tee, you’re in constant awe of how they built this course. One of the best-designed courses in Australia, using the natural environment to create some of the most picturesque holes you could ever dream of. A must-play for anyone travelling to Hamilton Island, it also has the best food and clubhouse overlooking the water. – Justin Avendano
www.hamiltonislandgolfclub.com.au

 

12. PORTSEA GC
Portsea, Victoria
Wild, tumbling dune land and fabulous golf. Kyle Wilson, the new superintendent, has returned the conditioning to the days of Bruce Grant’s tenure either side of the turn of the century. – Mike Clayton
www.portseagolf.com.au

 

11. JOONDALUP RESORT (QUARRY/DUNE COURSE)
Connolly, Western Australia
Perhaps the most striking of all of Joondalup’s holes can be found on the Quarry nine. When you stand on the 2nd tee – with the fairway falling and rising through a valley, past two massive bunkers including one resembling a moon crater, to a green perched on a plateau more than 350 metres away – you can’t help but be excited about the golf that is to come.
www.joondalupresort.com.au

 

10. BROOKWATER G&CC
Brookwater, Queensland
Arguably the most exhilarating inland golf course to play in Queensland, as the course winds and plunges its way around an undulating, tree-lined property. – Paul Prendergast

One of the most challenging and beautiful courses I’ve ever played. Each tee shot makes your legs shake and if you’re lucky enough to hit the fairway, you can admire the incredible layout and overall beauty. With recent renovations, this course has gone to another level, making it easier for everyone to enjoy. A must-play on the Australian bucket list. – Justin Avendano
www.brookwatergolf.com.au

 

9. PORT FAIRY GOLF LINKS
Port Fairy, Victoria
The cost of a yearly membership here is about the same as a green fee at some of the very best links in Britain. Great fun and amongst the best-value golf in the world. The green fees here are giving golf away in comparison to fees in Britain. – Mike Clayton

The best stretch is 14-16, but there are great holes everywhere. Wait for cars on the main road on two holes. The closest relative to Barnbougle Dunes on the mainland, for a third of the price and a very relaxed atmosphere. – Brendan Egan

An absolute beauty and my favorite Clayton (2000) design. I could play this course weekly; local members are lucky to have such a gem. Possibly the best $50 round of golf on Earth. – Oscar Morrison

The back 9 has wow-factor aplenty. A gentle handshake par-5 welcomes you (stay right) before holes increase in difficulty. The wow factor ratchets up on the 12th tee and keeps going until the sea disappears as you turn for home. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
www.portfairygolf.com.au
 

8. LONSDALE LINKS
Point Lonsdale, Victoria
What a delight Lonsdale Links is. You are a miserable sod if you aren’t walking around with a big smile for most, if not all, of your four hours around here. Not overly long, but so much to energise your creative brain and to relish the unique design. OCM based it on the template approach of golden-age architects in the U.S such as C.B. McDonald and Seth Raynor. The 1st – the Alps – is a great opener, with an intimidating tee shot. Loved the Biarritz green at 2 and then every template hole which followed: the Plateau (3), the Eden (6), the Leven (9), the Punchbowl (11), the Thumbprint (12), the Redan (14) and the Road (16). Favourite holes of the templates were 11 and 12, while 8 and 15 were my favoured non-template holes. – Brendan Egan
www.lonsdalelinks.com.au
 

7. THE DUNES LINKS
Rye, Victoria
A fantastic course with a Scottish links feel, just an hour from Melbourne. Remains one of the great public courses. – Oscar Morrison

In the early 1990s, the redo of The Dunes was a significant step in elevating public course architecture. – Mike Clayton
www.thedunes.com.au

6. 13TH BEACH GOLF LINKS (BEACH COURSE)
Barwon Heads, Victoria
The mixture of couch and fescue fairways make this one of the two best-conditioned courses on the mainland (The Moonah Course at The National is the other). The best-conditioned are in Tasmania, where it’s cool enough to grow fescue year-round; the cashmere of golf surfaces. – Mike Clayton
www.13thbeachgolf.com

 

5. OCEAN DUNES
King Island
Ocean Dunes has holes so spectacular, they would compete with the world’s best. The amazing course condition is often overlooked due to its design and natural features. Make sure your phone is fully charged, because you will be taking lots of photos. – Justin Avendano
www.oceandunes.com.au

 

4. ST ANDREWS BEACH
Fingal, Victoria
A fine example of how far the quality of Australian public course architecture has risen. – Mike Clayton

Challenging and beautifully manicured Sandbelt course which takes in all the undulations of being so close to the Coast. – Wayne Jameson

Playing this course is always a pleasure. Tom Doak’s design is a masterpiece, offering a unique experience with creative land undulations and shared fairways. A joy to play. – Oscar Morrison

An amazing test around the green which would challenge most top professionals. Like the best links courses, you battle the wind, but the stunning landscape allows you to play the ball low and use the contours to your advantage. – Justin Avendano
www.standrewsbeachgolf.com.au
 

 

3. BARNBOUGLE LOST FARM
Bridport, Tasmania
From the first tee you can see almost all of the front 9, plus the final three holes – a view which is mirrored when you finish with a drink out the front of the sportsbar overlooking the green of 18a, a spot as good a vantage point on a golf course as any in Australia. Lost Farm is arguably more visually spectacular and wonderful from the tees than its older sibling, but is perhaps shaded by the complexity and variety of the Dunes on fairway to green. There are so many high points, but the immensity of 5, the sheer scale of the awe-inspiring undulations on 8, and the jaw-drooping short 4 at 14 are personal highlights. – Brendan Egan

When you step foot on the property, you definetly get the impression you are on a “lost farm”. More open than the Dunes and maybe as a result, the golf is less penalising, but it still offers a tremendous golfing experience. – Jason Menzies

So good that I made it my screen saver. Marginally less challenging than its sister course next door, but a magnificent golfing venue with a delightful combination of short and long holes, cleverly moulded into the ocean-side landscape. All the more enjoyable from the Lost Farm restaurant overlooking the course with some local oysters and a cool-climate Riesling in hand as the sun sets. – Michael Hodgett

The wilder, crazier, occasionally more fun, occasionally more volatile version of its older brother, Lost Farm greets you with fairways wider than the Straits of Hormuz, which lead to green complexes like BMX tracks. More fun than all the drugs. – Matt Cleary

Similar to The Dunes, a great challenge with fantastic large greens which will have you putting away from the hole. This course is a great warm up for playing The Dunes and is equally as tough. – Robert McLaughlin

The designer Bill Coore is an absolute mastermind. This is a friendlier course than The Dunes, but just as challenging if you want to take it on. There are no two holes the same, which makes this course so enjoyable to play. You could stand on each tee box and think of five different ways to play the hole. You need to play this course more than once to truly understand the design features. – Justin Avendano

If you have 10 rounds to play at Barnbougle, it’s a 5-5 split for me. – Mike Clayton
www.barnbougle.com.au
 

2. BARNBOUGLE DUNES

Bridport, Tasmania
The first World Top 100 course (mid 30s by most reckoning) in Australia and open to everyone. – Mike Clayton

There is no course in Australia that draws me back for a return visit than Barnbougle Dunes. The special recipe that was cooked up there, with the land, the fescue surface, the sublime design, the coastal setting, the relaxed and welcoming vibe, the understated clubhouse, the pricepoint, and the beach shack accommodation, it really is astounding how good a trip to Bridport is. The quintessential “build it and they will come”, Barnbougle Dunes is an experience from go to whoa. The usual headliners get the love they deserve (4, 7, 15, and the two closing holes), but the sleeper hole I can’t get enough of is 10. The vision of the green perched high on the dune, cascading down its slope, the fairway arcing around the bunkers on the corner, this hole just asks to be played again and again. As do the other 17. You can never tire of the Barnbougle Dunes experience. – Brendan Egan

Golfers from all over the country get excited to get down here and play and you can see why. There is something very special about the location. The visual aspects of the golf course are breathtaking. The routing of the holes through the undulating hills and subsequent valleys can make golfers feel insignifant in the enormity of some holes. Once you’ve escaped from the visual smorgasboard around you, the golf is equally as spectacular. The course provides golfers with a huge selection of shot options and challenges their creativity. Getting it close may require aiming well away from the hole or the use of many of the backstops on the huge greens. The golf here is always a treat. – Jason Menzies

A more difficult layout than Lost Farm, with knee-high swales of coarse rough surrounding every fairway and green. Plotting your way around this course is as much fun as you can have playing the game. Hitting fairways is critical, and they are pristine. Depending on the wind (which is often a major part of the challenge), club choice can vary significantly, which combined with typically quick putting surfaces, means playing to your handicap is no mean feat. – Michael Hodgett

World-class. It’s as if the best and most fun links land in Scotland was ripped up and plonked on the north-east tip of Tasmania. Barnbougle is testament to the tenet of “if you build it, they will come”. Because, oh yes, they do, in their teeming multitudes, from everywhere, drawn like pilgrims to the siren song of the Clayton-Doak master work. A national treasure. – Matt Cleary

Probably the greatest challenge a mid golfer will face, navigating the sculpted, undulating fairways surrounded by deadly thick rough. Play out of the rough at your peril; course strategy is key to a good round. – Robert McLaughlin

This course has everything you could ever ask for in 18 holes: incredible green complexes, drivable par-4s, challenging par-3s and reachable par-5s. Surrounded with beach-sized bunkers all along the amazing coastline of Tasmania. A place you can visit every year and never get sick of its beauty. – Justin Avendano
www.barnbougle.com.au

 

1. CAPE WICKHAM LINKS
King Island, Tasmania
From the moment you set foot on the 1st tee, you know you’re in for one of the best golf rounds of your life. Whether the winds are up or down, it will test you with every shot. Make sure you walk slow and take in the amazing view. – Justin Avendano

The most dramatic course in the country and possibly the world. Cypress Point maybe ahead, but only just. – Mike Clayton

 

JUDGING PANEL

This year’s list was put together with the help of a newly assembled judging panel, comprising of some of the most well-travelled golf-lovers in Australia. These are players who have explored countless public access courses around the country.

TOP-100 RANKING CRITERIA

DESIGN (50%)
When ranking a course, judges were advised to ask the following questions to themselves to determine where a course stands in their list.
• Is there a good balance of par-3s, 4s and 5s? Is there good variety?
• Is risk-and-reward a factor on
many holes?
• How fair is the course for all players?
• Does the design offer a wide selection of shots, bringing any variation of wind direction into play?
• Does the course set-up (mowing lines, rough) complement the design?
• How memorable are individual holes and the course as a whole?

CONDITION (40%)
Things to consider include:
• The overall condition of playing surfaces. (Take into consideration elements out of control of course staff like drought, bushfire and flood.)
• Are the fairways cut to be well-defined from semi-rough and rough?
• Have the bunkers been well-presented.
Is the sand consistent?

VISUAL APPEAL (10%)
In relation to public access courses, visual appeal is an important factor in not only attracting golfers, but also getting those same golfers to play the course again and again. Visual appeal makes up the remaining 10 percent. Things to consider include:
• How aesthetically pleasing is the course to look at?
• Are there many holes which have the ‘wow’ factor?
• Does the course bIend well with its surrounds?

See the original story, including some green course photography by Golf Australia Magazine editor Brendan James, here

 
 

