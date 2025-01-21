How to follow Webex Players Series Victoria

Although it seems like it began only yesterday, Webex Players Series Victoria will celebrate its fifth staging at Rosebud Country Club this week.

Another high-quality field will be back on the Peninsula contesting the unique format which sees men and women professionals go up against each other on the same golf course, vying for the one trophy and a share of the $250,000 prizemoney pool.

It’s the men who hold the advantage after the four Webex events staged so far on Rosebud’s superb par-70 composite course.

Queenslander Brad Kennedy claimed the inaugural edition in 2021 followed by Victorian Todd Sinnott in 2022. Korea’s Min A Yoon broke through for the women with a record score of 24-under-par in 2023 before New Zealander Kazuma Kobori holed a putt on the final green to make it 3-1 for the men last year.

Kennedy is back again this year, attempting to become the event’s first two-time champion.



This year’s men’s field also features six winners from the 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season which is now into its second half – Jack Buchanan, Ben Henkel, Cory Crawford, Phoenix Campbell, Jordan Doull and Will Bruyeres – plus a host of other big names including Brett Coletta, Matthew Griffin, Jordan Zunic, Harrison Crowe, Anthony Quayle, and Marcus Fraser.

The women’s field is highlighted by reigning Vic Open champion Ashley Lau, 2024 Athena champion Kelsey Bennett and Cassie Porter, who is bound for women’s golf’s biggest test, the LPGA Tour, in 2025.

WA’s Abbie Teasdale will be aiming for back-to-back victories after triumphing at last week’s Drummond Golf Melbourne International at Latrobe Golf Club.

LAST YEAR’S CHAMPION: Kazuma Kobori

PRIZEMONEY: $250,000

LIVE SCORES: www.pga.org.au; www.wpga.org.au

TV COVERAGE: Webex Players Series Victoria is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

HEADLINERS

Cassie Porter – 2025 LPGA Tour member

Jack Buchanan – 2024 WA PGA and Webex Players Series SA champion

Brett Coletta – 2024 Vic Open men’s champion

Ashley Lau – 2024 Vic Open women’s champion

Brad Kennedy – Two-time NZ Open winner, 2021 Webex Players Series Vic winner

Kelsey Bennett – 2024 The Athena champion

Phoenix Campbell – 2023 and 2024 Qld PGA champion

Momoka Kobori – 2023 NSW Women’s Open champion

Matthew Griffin – 2024 Heritage Classic champion

Lydia Hall – 2012 Ladies British Masters winner

STORY: PAUL MUNNINGS | PGA AUSTRALIA



