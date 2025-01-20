More than 140 veteran golfers braved threatening conditions for the 2025 Western Sydney Veteran Golfers Open in January. NOEL HOPPE reports:

A field of over 140 veteran golfers braved the cool conditions and threat of rain at Springwood Country Club for the 2025 Western Sydney Veteran Golfers Open.

The Open can be contested by any age-qualified members of the 8 clubs affiliated with the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golf Association (WSRVGA) and for the first time this year members of Windsor, Fox Hills and Lynwood were also invited to participate.

The Fox Hills members made the most of their opportunity dominating the prize list in the 2BBB medley and women’s singles competitions.

Manuela and Steve Quirk (Fox Hills) combined for the best 2BBB score of the day, a remarkable 52 stableford points. Kaylene White (Fox Hills) and Jill Baldacchino (Springwood) finished in second place with 40 points on a countback from another Fox Hills pair in Glenda and Allen Pont.

Three of these ladies also took the prizes in the Women’s A grade individual competition – Manuela Quirk (39 points) leading Glenda Pont (33) who finished just ahead on Jill Baldacchino (32).

The visiting clubs also scooped the pool in the women’s B grade section. Fiona Mildren (Lynwood, 33 points) leading Robin Kent (Fox Hills, 31 points) and Chris Amery (Lynwood, 31 points).

The ‘home’ clubs – those in the WSRVGA – did much better in the men’s competitions.

Stephen Archer and Peter Blazek (Leonay) won the men’s 2BBB section with 46 points, but only on a countback from Vince Preca (Leonay) and Greig Tardiani (Lynwood). In third place were John Pawliw (Windsor) and Allen Davies (Richmond) with a combined 44 points.

Countbacks were also prominent in the men’s A grade individual contest. Mark Foley (Springwood) used hid local knowledge to edge out Gary McSullea (Glenmore) on a coutback after both finished with 37 points. Third was secured by Stevan Malesevic (Leonay, 36 points), also on a countback.

The men’s B grade was won by Peter Blazek (Leonay 38 points) just ahead of Richard Cross (Springwood) who took second on a countback from Allen Davies (Richmond) after both finished with 37 points.

The best individual score of the day was reserved for the men’s C grade competition with Steve Quirk (Fox Hills) amassing an outstanding 42 points. He was followed by Vince Preca (Leonay, 39 points) and John Connelly (Richmond 38 points)..

The next event for Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers’ Association members is the first interclub challenge of the year which Dunheved Golf Club will host on Tuesday 18th February. Member clubs have already received information for this event.