2025 Australian Veteran Golfers National Championship in Darwin

Early registration is encouraged as numbers will be strictly limited. Accommodation should be booked as soon as registration is accepted as September is a very busy tourism period for the Top End.

Registration for the event will be held on Sunday 31 August 2025 at the Palmerston Golf Club. Registration will be available between the hours of 11.00 am and 3.00 pm

The golf will commence with a 4BBB Medley on Monday at the Darwin and Palmerston golf clubs. This will be followed by the 54 hole Championship rounds for men and women at the Darwin and Palmerston golf courses on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday is a free day to explore Darwin and its surrounds. You may wish to play a social 9 holes with lunch at the Humpty Doo Golf Course, or a mini-golf championship in the evening at the Palmerston Golf Club. (See the “About” tab for information on how to book these activities)

A Welcome Function will be held on the lawns of the Mindil Beach Casino at

7.00 pm on Monday 1 September.

The Presentation Dinner will be held on Friday 5 September at the iconic Darwin Sailing Club on the shore of Darwin Harbour at Fannie Bay.

Entries close on 31 May 2025

GOLFER PACKAGE

$450

($400 for early bird registration before 31 January) Includes Welcome Function, four rounds of golf and the Presentation Dinner.

Carts and polo shirts are an optional extra. NON-PLAYING PARTNER PACKAGE $150 Includes Welcome Function and Presentation Dinner

Subsidised Day Tours are also available

Darwin, Northern Territory

Darwin is the tropical capital of the Northern Territory, perched on the edge of a beautiful harbour in the Tropical North of Australia. Darwin is famous for its multicultural food, amazing nature experiences, outdoor markets, waterside attractions – and it’s warm, holiday vibe all year-round. During your time in Darwin, you’ll have the chance to experience the culture and history of life in the Top End, and surrounding islands, waterfalls and natural attractions are only a day trip away! Right in the heart of the city, you can immerse yourself in the colourful and diverse Street Art that adorns the walls of some of the cities biggest buildings, marvel at the war history and take a walk out onto the iconic Stokes Hill Wharf, take a crocodile adventure, embrace a feast for your senses at one of the city’s wonderful outdoor markets, and finish off your days savouring the city’s culinary delights while taking in Darwin’s iconic sunsets. There has never been a better time to go North! For more information, visit Tourism Northern Territory’s website. For a list of recommended accommodation, car rental, activity and touring options, head to our “Plan your stay” page. THE GOLF VENUES:

Darwin Golf Club Darwin Golf Club is situated in the Northern Suburbs of Darwin in close proximity to Darwin Airport. It is a tropical 18 hole Par 72 championship course designed by Peter Thompson and Michael Wolveridge. It has a range of practice facilities and the clubhouse has a bistro, TAB facilities, a gaming room and a sports bar. Visit Website

Palmerston Golf & Country Club Situated in Palmerston, approximately 20 Km from Darwin CBD, this 18 hole Par 71 course is set in tropical surrounds framed by tall trees and waterways. The Palmerston Golf Club proudly hosts the annual NT PGA Championships. The club has a bistro, TAB facility, gaming room and an outdoor dining area.

