Vale Tony Gresham | Amateur golfing great

NSW and Australian amateur golfing great Tony Gresham has died after a long illness aged 84.

Affectionately known as “Gresh”, he passed away peacefully this morning (January 13).

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Tony was a golfing legend whose incredible talent and sportsmanship has left an indelible mark on Australian amateur golf.

Born during the height of the Second World War, Tony grew up in an era when playing golf for the love of the game defined the amateur spirit.

His passion for golf began early, and over the years, he honed a swing so pure and a game so resilient that he became a force both in Australia and internationally.

A Golfer of Unmatched Skill and Spirit

Gresh’s golfing achievements are the stuff of legend. From his home course at Pennant Hills Golf Club, where he dominated club championships to his international exploits, Tony’s name became synonymous with excellence.

He represented Australia in seven Eisenhower Trophy campaigns (1968–1980), a record that remains unmatched. Notably, he claimed individual honours in 1972, outplaying a young Ben Crenshaw, who would go on to win two Masters titles.

Domestically, Tony’s record was superlative. He won the Australian Amateur Championship in 1977 and was runner-up three times (1967, 1975 and 1981).

He claimed New South Wales Vardon Trophy honours 13 times in 15 years between 1968 and 1982.

Among his 50 individual victories, two are extraordinary: his triumphs at the New South Wales Open in 1975 at Manly Golf Club, defeating Billy Dunk by a shot and the South Australian Open at Glenelg in 1978, which he won by six strokes.

At his home club, Pennant Hills, Tony won over 50 individual Trophy events, including 25 club championships, 8 Seniors championships, 2 President Cups, 1 Gold Button, 3 E.J. Hyde Cups, and 10 Pennant Hills Cups.

Family first

Despite these achievements, Tony never turned professional, choosing instead to prioritise his family.

Tony married his wife, Wendy in 1967, beginning a partnership that lasted 58 wonderful years.

Wendy, who often caddied, was his unwavering supporter, sharing his journey through life’s victories and challenges. Together, they raised two children, Tori and Scott.

After returning from a gruelling Eisenhower Trophy campaign in 1972, Gresham realised the sacrifices required of professional golfers was not worth missing out on time with his young family.

That selfless decision defined Tony’s life. He remained a dedicated husband and father who found joy in his accomplishments and those of his children and grandchildren and wide circle of friends.

A Legacy Beyond Trophies

Tony’s contemporaries often marvelled at his focus, consistency, and uncanny ability to deliver under pressure. Whether threading the needle through trees in a playoff or sinking crucial putts, Tony’s flair for the dramatic earned him widespread admiration.

The legendary Jack Nicklaus, whom Tony caddied for in 1971, recognised his talent and sportsmanship. “You’ve had a great career and represented your country well,” Nicklaus said in a heartfelt message to Tony on his 80th birthday.

Tony’s love for the game never faded, even as his battle with dementia began to take its toll in his final years.

Whether mentoring young golfers or sharing stories with friends, Tony exemplified what it meant to be a true sportsman and above all a gentleman.

Tony was a life member of Golf NSW and Pennant Hills Golf Club. He is survived by his wife Wendy, their children Tori and Scott, and his beloved grandchildren, all of whom he adored.

Tony Gresham Playing Record

Amateur Wins

1968: New South Wales Medal

1970: New South Wales Amateur Championship

1972: New South Wales Medal, New South Wales Amateur Championship

1974: New South Wales Medal

1976: New South Wales Medal

1977: New South Wales Medal, Australian Amateur

1978: New South Wales Medal

1980: French Amateur New South Wales Amateur Championship

1986: New South Wales Medal (tied with Ray Picker)

Professional Wins (As an Amateur)

1975: New South Wales Open

1978: South Australian Open

Team Appearances

Eisenhower Trophy: 1968, 1970, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1978, 1980

Australian Interstate Teams Matches: 1963–1982 (winners in multiple years)

Funeral arrangements will be published in due course.

STORY: GOLF NSW