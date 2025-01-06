Western Sydney Veteran Golfers start 2025 with open event in Springwood

The Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association is off to a flying start to the new year with an open event at Springwood. Noel Hoppe has the details.

Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association begins its 2025 activities with its Open day at Springwood Golf Club on Friday 17th January.

This is the only Association event that is open to all veteran members of the affiliated clubs – Penrith, Dunheved, Glenmore, Leonay, Richmond, Springwood, Stonecutters Ridge and Wallacia – not only WSRVGA members. To qualify as a veteran golfers must be aged 55 and over for men, or 50 and over for women.

For the first time eligible members of Fox Hills, Lynwood and Windsor have also been invited to participate.

The competition will be stableford, with singles and SBBB competitions as well as nearest-the-pins and a ball competition. Prizes will total some $2500 in value, and entry is only $20 per player.

Entry forms must be submitted on line and are available from the Association website, wsvetsgolf.com. Golf carts must be booked separately through the Springwood pro shop. Entries close on Wednesday 8th January.

STORY: NOEL HOPPE | WSRVGA