Mandy, 67, wins her 30th club championship

A long 34 years after securing her first club championship, Mandy Buckley has logged her 30th at Torquay Golf Club on Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula.

It is a remarkable achievement celebrated by the entire club, and among the highest numbers in the sport in this country.

Buckley reached the landmark recently with a final-round 82, coming from two shots behind in the 54-hole strokeplay championship final to win by four on a tough, windy day at seaside Torquay.

The 67-year-old five-handicapper has won her 30 championships in the past 35 years. In one of the years that she missed out (2023) she disqualified herself for accidentally signing an incorrect scorecard.

Her winning years are:

1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024

Buckley was shocked to win again, and cites her short game prowess as a reason for her longevity. “They hit the ball 100 metres past me but I hit it down the middle and didn’t get into any trouble, which helps,” she said.

“I thought it would be nice to make it even numbers but I thought it wouldn’t probably happen because I’m getting too old. A bit of a shock, really, because we’ve got some really good golfers at Torquay and I thought they should win.”

Buckley has been a fine golfer for many years; she has competed in several Women’s Australian Opens and Vic Opens as an amateur and spent eight years playing Victorian pennant for Cranbourne Golf Club when she was in her 30s and playing off a one handicap.

She is also a committee member at Torquay and a past women’s captain.

Whether she can add to her amazing total of victories, she is unsure. “Maybe, unless they really fire on the day,” she said. “I don’t get nervous at all. I don’t feel any pressure. If they feel pressure they probably make a few mistakes, but no matter what happens, I don’t feel worried. I feel calm. It’s just a game at the end of the day, just fun.

“I don’t practise at all, I’ve never liked practice. I play once a week these days and I have a lot of other interests.”

Golf Australia last year reported on what is believed to be the national record – Joyce Smith’s 55 club championships at Mount Alexander Golf Club north of Melbourne. Her achievement is noted in the Guinness World Records.

STORY: MARTIN BLAKE | GOLF AUSTRALIA