Golf participation in Australia soaring

Golf in Australia is riding a wave of unprecedented growth, celebrating its fifth consecutive year of Club Membership growth and a record amount of people playing golf with 3.8 million adult Australians playing golf in 2023-24. The figures were revealed in the annual participation report released today.



From traditional courses to driving ranges, simulators, and minigolf, this marks a 9% year-on-year rise, solidifying golf’s place as one of the nation’s most loved and accessible sports, with a remarkable 19 percent of adult Australians hitting a golf ball in 2023-24.

Golf club membership has also soared, growing by 5.6% to reach 459,143 members in 2023-24—an impressive 19% growth over the past five years. Junior participation has been a standout success, with junior membership skyrocketing by 33.4%, driven by a 37.3% increase among boys and a 13.8% increase among girls, reflecting the sport’s growing appeal to younger generations.

Women’s and girls’ participation continues its steady climb, with a 3.2% rise in membership, supported by initiatives like the R&A Women in Golf Charter and the Australian Golf Foundation’s Junior Girls Scholarship program, the latter seeing a 22.7% growth.

Golf Australia’s MyGolf participation grew by 10.7% with 36,643 junior participants, while the Get into Golf entry level program for adult beginners saw a 21.2 percent increase, with 86.8 percent being female.

Golf Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, James Sutherland, highlighted that changing nature of the sport and the enormous rise in popularity over recent years.

“Golf is one of Australia’s biggest participation sports,” said Sutherland.

“With unprecedented participation growth over the last five years, our sport continues to evolve with new formats and entertainment options that provide new opportunities to welcome people to the game. Golf has never been more fun and accessible, and truly is a sport for all.

“We’ve seen a 19 percent growth in golf members across Australia the past five years, but the figures released today tell us that members are only a fraction of those who are picking up a golf club.

“While traditional on-course play remains strong, the numbers also reveal growth in off-course offerings like driving ranges, indoor golf, and mini-golf. This reflects golf’s increasingly broad appeal and the impact the Australian Golf Strategy is having in inspiring more Australians to play more golf.

“The growth in the sport could not be possible without the dedication and support of club and facility management and staff, PGA professionals, greenskeepers, volunteers, retail employees and others across the Australian golf industry. It is important not to overlook the thousands of volunteers that work across clubs, facilities, events, and other golf activities. We acknowledge their contribution to this impressive growth and thank them for their passion and ongoing commitment to our sport.”

The 2023/24 Golf Participation Report can be found here.

The key numbers released today:

3.8 million Australians?played in golf in 2023-24, at golf courses, driving ranges, simulators, or minigolf facilities – a?9% increase?year-on-year.?

19% of adult Australians?hit a golf ball during the year.?

Golf club membership increased by?5.6%?to?459,143 members, marking a?19% total growth over five years.

Social club membership grew by?23.8%, reaching?39,354 members.

State-by-state membership growth: QLD 6.2%, TAS 6.1% WA 5.6%, SA 4.8%, NSW 3.7%, VIC 2.9% and NT 0.4%.

Junior membership saw a substantial 33.4% increase, including: 37.3% increase in boys and 13.8% increase in girls.

Women and girls’ membership continues to grow with a 3.2% increase.

The Australian Golf Foundation’s Junior Girls Scholarship program saw a 22.7% increase with 1191 participants in 2023-24.

Over million adults played golf at an off-course facility (e.g., driving ranges, simulators) in 2023-24.

MyGolf?participation grew by?10.7%, with?36,643 junior participants.

Get Into Golf saw a 21.2% increase in total participants, with 86.8% being female.

STORY: Alanna Mullan | GOLF AUSTRALIA/PGA AUSTRALIA