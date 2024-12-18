Exercises for senior golfers to increase rotation in the golf swing

ONE of the biggest problems for senior golfers as they age is a lack of rotation in the golf swing, which usually translates in slower clubhead speed and a loss of distance.

As a former golf pro Natalie Lowe knows the solution is not just straining to increase rotation itself but doing so in a way that maintains golf posture and stance stability.

Natalie is now host of the Pro-Fit Golf channel and in this new video shows two exercises specifically tailored to helping senior golfers improve and maintain their swings.