Great times ahead at the inaugural Sunshine Charity Golf Classic at Yarrawonga

Melbourne’s Patricia Randall has been staging her fabled charity golf classic events for more than 10 years at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort and in 2025 things will be stepped up with a new title and new charity recipients.

The week not only includes a number of rounds of fun and competitive golf at one of Australia’s top golfing resorts but plenty of wining and dining, socialising, touring and other enjoyable activities.

We’ll let Pat, who has been heavily involved in helping organise some very successful veteran golf events on Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula, tell you about it in her own words:

“We would like to introduce you to the Inaugural Sunshine Charity Golf Classic to be held at the magnificent Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort.

Whilst we have held this event for the past 10 years, for 2025 we will be supporting two new charities – The Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund, where all Murray Region cancer patients have to travel for their treatment, and the Southern Peninsula Community Support in Rosebud, who provide emergency relief and crisis support to the Southern Peninsula Community.

For those friends who are joining us for the first time, and no doubt are wondering where you are going – up to the beautiful Murray Region. We know you will be in for a very pleasant surprise, as this amazing venue has so much to offer you during your stay, as does the town Yarrawonga.

The Resort is nestled alongside the picturesque Murray River and is the largest public access golf resort in the country, featuring 46 holes of golf. Two 18 hole courses and a short 9 hole Executive course. State of the art practice facilities, onsite accommodation overlooking the golf course or native bushland. Can we suggest you make a booking immediately, if you haven’t already, in order to secure your onsite accommodation for 2025.

Included in your onsite package are the following facilities. Guests can work out at the Focus Well-being & Fitness Centre, enjoy a game of tennis, take a dip in the solar-heated pool, have a roll-up of lawn bowls and croquet, and then relax in the 60 seat Gold Class movie theatre, showing the latest releases at a cost of $15.

For the business people who love their golf, there is a mini package for you. Drive up after work on Tuesday, golf Wednesday and Presentation Dinner & Gala Auction Event then home and back to work Thursday. Sound appealing?

For the non-golfer all the above facilities are available to you plus: Monday we have organised a visit to the magnificent Rich Glen Provedore & Orangerie featuring their extensive and diverse range of products, including their large range of beauty products, two doors down. Then a casual stroll down the main street for lunch at Max’s on the Lake overlooking Lake Mulwala. Tuesday we are off to the historic gold and wine region of Rutherglen for a truly unique experience. An experience we are sure you will all enjoy.

Other experiences include Sunday Welcome Dinner, Monday evening Wine Tasting courtesy of Buller Wines, Tuesday is a free evening or join us and enjoy a movie at the Resort’s cinema, Wednesday evening Silver Service Dinner, Presentations & Gala Auction Event with entertainment.

Attached are the relevant Golf Entry & Accommodation forms. Should you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact either Dario Prighel on 0418 337 937 or dprighel@gmail.com or Patricia Randall on 0417 314 622 or patrandallgolf@gmail.com. For all accommodation enquires please contact Bernadette Skinner on bernadette.skinner@yarragolf.com.au or call 03 5745 9334.

Please send Accommodation booking forms, whether onsite or offsite, to Bernadette Skinner at bernadette.skinner@yarragolf.com.au

All Golf Entry forms are to be forwarded to Patricia Randall at patrandallgolf@gmail.com or post to

12 Currawong Grove, CANNONS CREEK VIC 3977.

On behalf of Dario and Patricia, we are really looking forward to welcoming you in 2025.”

SCGC 2025 – Editable Accomodation Form

SCGC 2025 – Editable Golf Entry Form

Win a Lexus Hole in One details