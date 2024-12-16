Senior golfers share the honours at Tea Tree Gully

By
Contributor
-

Honours Shared Between Locals and Visitors at South Australia Senior Order of Merit event at Tea Tree Gully. Report by JOHN ANDERSON.

Senior Men winner Craig Gordon (Tea Tree Gully) has been knocking on the door for some time

The “2024” section of the 2025 SASOOM finished with the Tea Tree Gully round on Monday 9th December. Not a large field for this venue – 43 players – but numbers may have been affected by the change in scheduling and the demands of the lead up to Christmas.

Tea Tree Gully is one of the busiest suburban course in SA but is always well presented and shows no signs of the high usage – a testament to the course staff.

Whilst locals were prominent in the Men’s Senior and Super Senior; Blackwood, Glenelg and Mt Osmond players took out the other categories suggesting a “fair” course set-up.

Senior Men

Men’s Nett winner Simon Pritchard (Mt Osmond)

Craig Gordon (Tea Tree Gully) (75) just pipped Tony Nobbs (the Vines of Reynella) (76) with “77’s” returned by Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) and Paul Gregory (The Vines). Craig is very consistent and has been knocking on the door for some time now. Tony is a top-order Simpson Cup player for The Vines and is in his first full season of SOOM events so can be expected to feature prominently.

In the Nett, Simon Pritchard (Mt Osmond) (71) got Craig on a countback with Bolton and Vin Pike (The Vines) next with “72’s”.

 

Super Senior Men

Ian Alexander

Ian Alexander (79/71) looked after the host club’s interests in both the Gross and Nett. An unlucky Brian Welsh (Glenelg) (79) was second on a countback in both. Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (80) was third in the Gross and Rodger Pridmore (Naracoorte) and the Kooyonga pair of John Anderson and Lindsay Elliott shared third in the Nett with “72’s”.

 

Senior Women

Three from three for Christine Trimmer (Glenelg)

Three from three for Christine Trimmer (Glenelg) (77) in the Gross but only by one from Gale MacPherson (Blackwood) with Sue Olsen (Grange) (82) third.

Gale (71) won the Nett from Sue (72) and Christine (74).

 

Super Senior Women

Angela Masters

Lots of Blackwood ladies in this category taking all the placings in the Gross and Nett. Angela Masters (83/74) tends to dominate and won the Gross and was second on a countback in the Nett. Rosemary Underwood and Bronya Buckley (92’s) were next in the Gross and Rosemary (75) got third in the Nett.

Thanks to Professional, Shane Baxter and SA golf legend, Mike Richards in handling the presentations and to Tea Tree Gully for the accompanying finger food – very much appreciated.

The SA Seniors competition will reconvene in May 2025.

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

75

Ian Alexander

Tea Tree Gully

79

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

77

Angela Masters

 Blackwood

83

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

76

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

79

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

78

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

92

Mark Bolton

Mark Bolton

77

Mike Richards

Tea Tree Gully

80

Sue Olsen

Grange

82

Bronya Buckley

Blackwood

92

Paul Gregory

The Vines

77

Craig Morrison

Tea Tree Gully

81

Sue Dob

Grange

88

Mathews, Stephanie

Blackwood

95

Vin Pike

The Vines

79

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

81

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

89

Anne Hunter

Oakbank

96

Peter Shaw

The Grange

80

John Keogh

Glenelg

83

Jennifer Nobbs

The Vines

97

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

99

Stephen Osborn

The Grange

81

Rodger Pridmore

Naracoorte

83

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

103

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

109

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Simon Pritchard

Mt Osmond

71

Ian Alexander

Tea Tree Gully

71

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

71

Stephanie Mathews

 Blackwood

74

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

71

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

71

Sue Olsen

Grange

72

Angela Masters

Blackwood

74

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

72

John Anderson

Kooyonga

72

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

74

Rosemary Underwood

 Blackwood

75

Vin Pike

The Vines

72

Rodger Pridmore

Naracoorte

72

Jennifer Nobbs

The Vines

75

 Anne Hunter

Oakbank

77

Stephen Osborn

Grange

73

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

72

Sue Dob

Grange

76

Bronya Buckley

Blackwood

78

Daryl Shepherdson

Sandy Creek

73

Tony Mathews

Blackwood

73

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

79

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

80

Peter Shaw

Grange

73

Craig Morrison

Tea Tree Gully

74

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

84

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

84

 

Leave a Reply