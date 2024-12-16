Senior golfers share the honours at Tea Tree Gully

Honours Shared Between Locals and Visitors at South Australia Senior Order of Merit event at Tea Tree Gully. Report by JOHN ANDERSON.

The “2024” section of the 2025 SASOOM finished with the Tea Tree Gully round on Monday 9th December. Not a large field for this venue – 43 players – but numbers may have been affected by the change in scheduling and the demands of the lead up to Christmas.

Tea Tree Gully is one of the busiest suburban course in SA but is always well presented and shows no signs of the high usage – a testament to the course staff.

Whilst locals were prominent in the Men’s Senior and Super Senior; Blackwood, Glenelg and Mt Osmond players took out the other categories suggesting a “fair” course set-up.

Senior Men

Craig Gordon (Tea Tree Gully) (75) just pipped Tony Nobbs (the Vines of Reynella) (76) with “77’s” returned by Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) and Paul Gregory (The Vines). Craig is very consistent and has been knocking on the door for some time now. Tony is a top-order Simpson Cup player for The Vines and is in his first full season of SOOM events so can be expected to feature prominently.

In the Nett, Simon Pritchard (Mt Osmond) (71) got Craig on a countback with Bolton and Vin Pike (The Vines) next with “72’s”.

Super Senior Men

Ian Alexander (79/71) looked after the host club’s interests in both the Gross and Nett. An unlucky Brian Welsh (Glenelg) (79) was second on a countback in both. Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (80) was third in the Gross and Rodger Pridmore (Naracoorte) and the Kooyonga pair of John Anderson and Lindsay Elliott shared third in the Nett with “72’s”.

Senior Women

Three from three for Christine Trimmer (Glenelg) (77) in the Gross but only by one from Gale MacPherson (Blackwood) with Sue Olsen (Grange) (82) third.

Gale (71) won the Nett from Sue (72) and Christine (74).

Super Senior Women

Lots of Blackwood ladies in this category taking all the placings in the Gross and Nett. Angela Masters (83/74) tends to dominate and won the Gross and was second on a countback in the Nett. Rosemary Underwood and Bronya Buckley (92’s) were next in the Gross and Rosemary (75) got third in the Nett.

Thanks to Professional, Shane Baxter and SA golf legend, Mike Richards in handling the presentations and to Tea Tree Gully for the accompanying finger food – very much appreciated.

The SA Seniors competition will reconvene in May 2025.