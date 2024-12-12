PGA Legends Tour Wrap: Wade breaks his winless drought

BY TONY WEBECK | PGA AUSTRALIA

Victorian John Wade has brought a more than year-long winless drought to an end in emphatic fashion with a three-stroke victory at the Living Choice Australia Legends Pro-Am at Headland Golf Club.

As the 2024 PGA Legends Tour draws to a close with its final Sunshine Coast swing, Wade went bogey-free in a round of 6-under 66, three clear of Roland Baglin (69) with six players sharing third at 2-under.

Wade’s most recent Legends Tour win dates back all the way to September 2023 at Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club, a cooperative putter finally bringing Wade some joy.

“The form’s been pretty ordinary,” confessed Wade, who also received the Glenn Joyner Memorial Jug for his win.

“The putter helped me out a lot today. I haven’t been holing any putts, let alone hitting the ball badly, but today I managed to keep the round going with some good par saves. Made a few birdies and kept a nice clean card for a change.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Signs were good early for Wade that a change of fortune may have been imminent.

After a regulation par at the first, the 56-year-old peeled off three straight birdies from the par-5 second.

A birdie at the par-5 eighth saw Wade turn in 4-under, further birdies at 11 and 17 – and none of the big numbers that have plagued him in recent weeks – saw him post a number in the morning that proved unassailable for the afternoon wave.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I hadn’t been here for a few years and last time I was here it was firm and fast. I thought the greens were amazingly firm today, even after all the rain last night,” said Wade.

“They’ve done some good work with the bunkering off the tee around that 230, 240 mark, so you need to keep it out of those, hit a lot of greens and just keep the damage to a minimum, which I haven’t been doing lately.

“I’ve just been having way too many big numbers, so I’m really, really pleased.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 John Wade 66

2 Roland Baglin 69

T3 Matthew King 70

T3 David Hill 70

T3 Guy Wall 70

T3 Russell Swanson 70

T3 Mark Boulton 70

T3 Michael Craig 70

NEXT UP

The penultimate event of the season is the ever popular Sunshine Coast Masters at Twin Waters Golf Club starting Thursday with the season finale, the Queensland Senior PGA Championship, to follow at Maroochy River Golf Club from Monday.