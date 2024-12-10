First time winner at popular Blackwood SA senior event

By
Contributor
-
First time SASOOM winner Frank Templeton

The South Australia Senior Order of Merit season continued with a newbie winner at the popular Blackwood Golf Club event. JOHN ANDERSON reports:

Monday, 2 December saw the SASOOM 2025 season continue with the popular Blackwood Golf Club event.

78 players for an 8:30am shot-gun start with good weather and a superbly presented course which saw two “regular” and a “newbie” have success. Blackwood’s greens are always an interesting “read” especially for visitors and this was demonstrated in the Gross scores however the Nett scores were far better.

 

Men’s Senior

Playing only his second SOOM event, Kooyonga’s Frank Templeton came to the last one shot behind and level respectively with the experienced pair Paul Gregory (The Vines) and Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge). An excellent up-and-down for par and some faltering from his playing partners saw Frank home.

Frank had his initial taste playing senior golf last year representing Kooyonga in Senior Pennants and, like so many of us, is seizing the opportunities senior golf provides to test his game against his peers but also enjoy the camaraderie of his fellow competitors. Frank is a strong “young” player and is already keen to compete in National events and we can expect to hear more of him this season. Bolton, Gregory and Tony Nobbs (the Vines) all shot 77’s to finish one shot behind Templeton.

In the Nett, it was Templeton (70) from Bolton (73) and Gregory, Stephen Osborne (Grange) and Phil Donaldson (Blackwood) all with 76’s.

 

Men’s Super Seniors

Super Senior winner Lindsay Elliott

Lindsay Elliott (81) made it a double for Kooyonga. Blackwood is Lindsay’s “other” club so he was right at home. Recent past Blackwood captain Peter Schapel now free of responsibilities, shot 84 for equal second matched by the Tea Tree Gully pair of Ian Alexander and Michael Richards.

Schapel won the Nett with an outstanding 68 followed by six players with 70’s – Peter Cetinich (Blackwood) ,Chris Lemm (Blackwood), Andrew Long (Mt Osmond), Lindsay Elliott, Trevor Kelly (West Lakes) and Malcolm Downie (Blackwood).

 

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors

Another win for Christine Trimmer (Glenelg) (81) despite battling a cold, followed by locals Gale MacPherson (83) and Angela Masters (84).

Best score of the day in the Nett with Sarah Watson’s 66 followed by Margaret Schultz (70) and Jan van Wyk (72) – all Blackwood.

 

For full scores and details go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

 Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

Frank Templeton

Kooyonga

76

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

81

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

81

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

77

Peter Schapel

Blackwood

84

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

83

Paul Gregory

The Vines

77

Ian Alexander

Tea Tree Gully

84

Angela Masters

Blackwood

84

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

77

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

84

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

88

Stephen Osborn

Grange

83

Chris Lemm

Blackwood

85

Bronie Buckley

Blackwood

89

Mark Potter

The Vines

83

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

85

Deb Christie

Lameroo

89

Ken Gilbert

West Lakes

86

Nigel Turner

Links Lady Bay

85

Sarah Watson

Blackwood

93

Vin Pike

The Vines

86

John Keogh

Glenelg

86

Dianne Cottrell

Blackwood

95

Phil Donaldson

Blackwood

89

Peter Cetinich

Blackwood

87

Margaret Schultz

Blackwood

96

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Frank Templeton

Kooyonga

70

Peter Schapel

Blackwood

68

Sarah Watson

Blackwood

66

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

73

Peter Cetinich

Blackwood

70

Margaret Schultz

Blackwood

70

Stephen Osborn

Grange

76

Chris Lemm

Blackwood

70

Jan van Wyk

Blackwood

72

Phil Donaldson

Blackwood

76

Andrew Long

Mt Osmond

70

Melanie Bowden

Blackwood

73

Paul Gregory

The Vines

76

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

70

Angela Masters

Blackwood

75

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

77

Trevor Kelly

West Lakes

70

Dianne Cottrell

Blackwood

75

Ken Gilbert

West Lakes

77

Malcolm Downie

Blackwood

70

Bronie Buckley

Blackwood

76

Daryl Shepherdson

Sandy Creek

77

Peter Back

Blackwood

72

Marta Schrader

Blackwood

76

Simon Pritchard

Mt Osmond

78

Chris Claxton

Blackwood

73

Angela Gardner

Blackwood

76

 

Leave a Reply