How to follow the 2024 Victorian PGA Championship

The majors may be over for another summer but the 2024/2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season remains in full swing with the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links Resort.

The pro-am format that brings the tour’s best players together with golf-obsessed celebrities from the worlds of sport and entertainment on the spectacular Mornington Peninsula has proven to be a popular change.

This year, those stepping out of their comfort zone to share the stage with pro golfers include acclaimed Hollywood actor Michael Pena, three-time Paralympic gold medallist Dylan Alcott, AFL legends Dermott Brereton and Brendon Fevola and Melbourne Storm NRL star, Ryan Papenhuyzen.

They aren’t the stars of this show, though, with the likes of defending champion David Micheluzzi (pictured), Jack Buchanan, Jasper Stubbs and Anthony Quayle all seeking to advance their position on the Order of Merit.

‘Stoked’ Jasper Stubbs right at home at Moonah Links

The final two rounds of the Victorian PGA Championship will be broadcast live on both Fox Sports and Kayo with coverage to run from 3pm-6pm Saturday and 1pm-6pm Sunday AEDT.

DEFENDING CHAMPION: David Micheluzzi (Victoria)

PRIZEMONEY: $250,000

LIVE SCORES: www.pga.org.au

TV COVERAGE: Victorian PGA Championship is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

FORMAT

The tournament will be contested over 72 holes of stroke play for the professionals with a separate team competition called the Victorian Celebrity Amateur Challenge played in conjunction. The field of 120 professionals will be paired with an amateur partner and play one round on both the Open and Legends courses at Moonah Links. The leading 50 professionals and ties will qualify for the final two rounds while in the teams event, the top 24 teams advance to Round 3 which is then pared back to the top eight for the final round. The final two rounds will both be played on the Open Course.

HEADLINERS

David Micheluzzi – Fresh off qualifying for the DP World Tour Playoffs in his rookie season, Micheluzzi was fifth at the BMW Australian PGA Championship and made the cut at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open. Micheluzzi came from six strokes back in the final round to beat Ben Eccles by a shot 12 months ago.

Jack Buchanan – Continued his breakout season with a top-25 finish at the Australian Open. Winner of both the WA PGA and Webex Players Series South Australia this season already, Buchanan is currently fourth on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Jasper Stubbs – The 2023 Asia Pacific Amateur champion was in contention for Australian Open glory late on Sunday at Kingston Heath. In just his sixth start since turning professional, Stubbs’s tie for third saw him climb 766 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Nathan Barbieri – The winner of Qualifying School at Moonah Links in April, Barbieri started the season with three top-20 finishes, the best of which was a tie for sixth at the WA Open at Mandurah.

Anthony Quayle – Tied for third at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, Quayle has returned home to play the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia as a way of relaunching his international career.

CELEBRITIES

Michael Pena – A passionate golfer, Pena’s Hollywood acting credits include Best Picture Academy Award winning films Million Dollar Baby and Crash along with highly acclaimed films End of Watch, The Martian and Ant-Man.

Dylan Alcott: Three-time Paralympic gold medallist and 2022 Australian of the Year

Dermott Brereton: AFL legend and five-time Hawthorn premiership winner

Brendon Fevola: Carlton great who is a two-time Coleman Medal winner and three-time All-Australian selection

Ryan Papenhuyzen: The Melbourne Storm NRL star was the Clive Churchill Medal winner in Melbourne’s 2020 grand final victory

Simon Marshall: Horse-racing identity who had 15 Group 1 wins as a jockey

RECENT CHAMPIONS

2023: David Micheluzzi

2022: Andrew Martin

2021: Blake Windred

2020: Chris Wood (Feb 2021)

2019: Campbell Rawson

2018: Aaron Pike

2017: Damien Jordan

2016: Ashley Hall

2015: Aaron Townsend

COURSE RECORD

Open Course: 62, Jim Herman (2010 Moonah Classic)

Legends Course: 62, Cameron John, Dimi Papadatos (2020 Vic PGA)

COURSE DESIGNER

Open Course: Peter Thomson, Mike Wolveridge and Ross Perrett

Legends Course: Ross Perrett

STORY: MARTIN BLAKE | GOLF AUSTRALIA/PGA AUSTRALIA