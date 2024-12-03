Robert Mitchell savours maiden win at Tin Can Bay Legends

By Tony Webeck | PGA Australia.

Robert Mitchell has broken through for his maiden win on the PGA Legends Tour in what is possibly his final year on the senior circuit.

Mitchell had four birdies and an eagle in his round of 6-under 66 to share victory with the in-form Adam Henwood at the NewGen Caravans Tin Can Bay Legends Pro-Am at Tin Can Bay Country Club.

Hailing from Western Australia, Mitchell has been a member of the PGA Legends Tour for the past three seasons but said that 2024 could well be his last.

“This is my third year out here and I probably won’t be coming back next year, unfortunately,” said Mitchell.

“Got to get myself a full-time job, buy a house and all that sort of stuff.

“The missus has been awesome for letting me play three years so thank her a lot for that.”

Mitchell and Henwood finished two strokes clear of a group of four players at 4-under, Brad Burns, Peter Brown, Guy Wall and Mark Boulton all posting 68s.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Starting from the 15th hole it took only until Mitchell’s second hole to get under-par with a birdie at the par-4 16th.

He would stay in red figures for the entirety of his round, adding birdies at the fourth, eighth and 13th holes along with an eagle at the par-5 10th.

Henwood, too, was quick out of the blocks with birdie at the par-4 first only to give it back with a bogey at the very next hole.

He turned 2-under courtesy of birdies at five and eight, added two more immediately after the turn and then closed with birdies at 14 and 18 to match Mitchell’s 6-under total.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I played nicely, hit a lot of good shots, made some good putts,” said Mitchell.

“It was just solid all day. It felt good, which was nice.

“I knew I was sort of heading towards my first win and I just sort of hanging in there I suppose.

“My fellow legends players have been awesome for the last three years, so I’ll always thank them for that.

“You get a lot of guys that make a speech and they say it’s like a family here and it is like a family.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Adam Henwood 66

T1 Robert Mitchell 66

T3 Peter Brown 68

T3 Guy Wall 68

T3 Mark Boulton 68

T3 Brad Burns 68

NEXT UP

The countdown to the season finale continues at Noosa Golf Course on Tuesday and then moves to Beerwah on Wednesday for the two-day Elgin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am.