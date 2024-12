OLDER GOLFERS often naturally lose distance as they age and that can be a real bummer if you are trying to maintain your performance.

If you are hitting shorter off the tee that means using longer clubs into the greens and a disheartening increase in scoring.

In this video Pro-Fit Golf’s Natalie Lowe offers three simple exercises working with the lower body, upper body and the core designed to help you increase strength and get back some of your distance you may have lost in your golf swing!