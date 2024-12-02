South Australia’s top seniors start the season well at South Lakes SOOM

Christine Trimmer got her season off to a great start with a 73

The new South Australian Senior Order of Merit season was off to an early start with hopeful participants teeing it up at South Lakes Golf Club at Goolwa on the Murray. Report by JOHN ANDERSON.

The move of the open-age South Australian pennant golf competitions to a summer season for 2025, necessitated an early start to SOOM events so November 2024 saw us underway. Not sure how well we “seniors” grasped all this but we turned up with our usual expectations.

Early morning start especially for those travelling south from Adelaide to Goolwa at the mouth of the River Murray but an overcast, mild late-spring day with NO wind – very rare for South Lakes and, combined, with a superbly presented – almost lush – course, low scores were the order of the day.

We thank the event’s sponsors – Lakeside Goolwa Lifestyle Retirement Resort.

 

Senior/Super Senior Women

Best credentialled SA senior woman, Christine Trimmer (Glenelg) got her season off to a great start with a big win shooting 73 well clear of the Blackwood pair of Gale MacPherson (82) and Bronie Buckley (83).

The usual strong Blackwood support for SOOM events saw Rosemary Underwood (70) just pip local Marianne Schmidt (71) and Trimmer (72) in the Nett.

Paul Gregory continued his recent fine form
Senior Men

Fresh off their big win in Senior Pennant it was no surprise to see the strong contingent from The Vines of Reynella featuring strongly in the results. A superb round from Paul Gregory (67/65) saw him home clearly in the Gross and Nett. Paul is the current SA SOOM title holder and this was a great start to his defence. Second in the Gross was David Pateyjohns (Willunga) (72). David won the 2024 SA Senior Championship so we can expect an ongoing battle with Paul for the 2025 season. Mark Potter (The Vines) (72) was third in the Gross. (Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge), Steve Osborne (Grange) and Andrew Stoodley (The Vines) all returned 68’s for the placings in the Nett.

 

Super Senior Men

John Keogh (Glenelg) (73/68), Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (75/70) and Brian Welsh (Glenelg) (77/70) filled the places in both the Gross and the Nett for the Super Senior Men. Nett 70 was matched by Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte), David Watson (Willunga) and David Johns and Edgy Edgecombe (both South Lakes)

Blackwood member Rosemary Underwood won the Nett

 

For full scores and details go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

Paul Gregory

The Vines

67

John Keogh

Glenelg

73

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

73

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

72

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

75

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

82

Mark Potter

The Vines

72

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

77

Bronie Buckley

Blackwood

84

Mark Bolton

Muray Bridge

73

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

81

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

85

Andrew Stoodley

The Vines

74

Steven Scholefield

McCraken

81

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

85

Stephen Osborn

Grange

76

Craig Morrison

Tea Tree Gully

82

Sian Ruis

South Lakes

86

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

76

Colin Andy

Future Golf

83

Lesley Scott

South Lakes

87

Mark Pretty

Millicent

76

David Watson

Willunga

85

Diane Traeger

South Lakes

88

Shane Amor

Grange

77

Trevor Kelly

West Lakes

87

Angela Masters

Blackwood

88

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Paul Gregory

The Vines

65

John Keogh

Glenelg

68

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

70

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

68

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

70

Marianne Schmidt

South Lakes

71

Stephen Osborn

Grange

68

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

70

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

72

Andrew Stoodley

The Vines

68

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

70

Lesley Scott

South Lakes

72

Shane Virgo

Oakbank

70

David Watson

Willunga

70

Bronie Buckley

Blackwood

72

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

70

David Johns

South Lakes

70

Diane Traeger

South Lakes

73

Mark Potter

The Vines

70

Edgy Edgecumbe

South Lakes

70

Sharon Honner

Royal Adelaide

74

Shane Amor

Grange

70

Colin Andy

Future Golf

72

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

74

Peter Shaw

Grange

71

Trevor Kelly

West Lakes

73

Sian Ruis

South Lakes

74

 

STORY: John Anderson

