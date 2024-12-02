South Australia’s top seniors start the season well at South Lakes SOOM

The new South Australian Senior Order of Merit season was off to an early start with hopeful participants teeing it up at South Lakes Golf Club at Goolwa on the Murray. Report by JOHN ANDERSON.
The move of the open-age South Australian pennant golf competitions to a summer season for 2025, necessitated an early start to SOOM events so November 2024 saw us underway. Not sure how well we “seniors” grasped all this but we turned up with our usual expectations.
Early morning start especially for those travelling south from Adelaide to Goolwa at the mouth of the River Murray but an overcast, mild late-spring day with NO wind – very rare for South Lakes and, combined, with a superbly presented – almost lush – course, low scores were the order of the day.
We thank the event’s sponsors – Lakeside Goolwa Lifestyle Retirement Resort.
Senior/Super Senior Women
Best credentialled SA senior woman, Christine Trimmer (Glenelg) got her season off to a great start with a big win shooting 73 well clear of the Blackwood pair of Gale MacPherson (82) and Bronie Buckley (83).
The usual strong Blackwood support for SOOM events saw Rosemary Underwood (70) just pip local Marianne Schmidt (71) and Trimmer (72) in the Nett.
Senior Men
Fresh off their big win in Senior Pennant it was no surprise to see the strong contingent from The Vines of Reynella featuring strongly in the results. A superb round from Paul Gregory (67/65) saw him home clearly in the Gross and Nett. Paul is the current SA SOOM title holder and this was a great start to his defence. Second in the Gross was David Pateyjohns (Willunga) (72). David won the 2024 SA Senior Championship so we can expect an ongoing battle with Paul for the 2025 season. Mark Potter (The Vines) (72) was third in the Gross. (Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge), Steve Osborne (Grange) and Andrew Stoodley (The Vines) all returned 68’s for the placings in the Nett.
Super Senior Men
John Keogh (Glenelg) (73/68), Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (75/70) and Brian Welsh (Glenelg) (77/70) filled the places in both the Gross and the Nett for the Super Senior Men. Nett 70 was matched by Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte), David Watson (Willunga) and David Johns and Edgy Edgecombe (both South Lakes)
For full scores and details go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/
|
Men’s Senior – Gross
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Gross
|
Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross
|
Paul Gregory
|
The Vines
|
67
|
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
73
|
Christine Trimmer
|
Glenelg
|
73
|
David Pateyjohns
|
Willunga
|
72
|
Michael Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
75
|
Gale MacPherson
|
Blackwood
|
82
|
Mark Potter
|
The Vines
|
72
|
Brian Welsh
|
Glenelg
|
77
|
Bronie Buckley
|
Blackwood
|
84
|
Mark Bolton
|
Muray Bridge
|
73
|
Roger Pridmore
|
Naracoorte
|
81
|
Rosemary Underwood
|
Blackwood
|
85
|
Andrew Stoodley
|
The Vines
|
74
|
Steven Scholefield
|
McCraken
|
81
|
Amanda Heapy
|
The Vines
|
85
|
Stephen Osborn
|
Grange
|
76
|
Craig Morrison
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
82
|
Sian Ruis
|
South Lakes
|
86
|
Tony Nobbs
|
The Vines
|
76
|
Colin Andy
|
Future Golf
|
83
|
Lesley Scott
|
South Lakes
|
87
|
Mark Pretty
|
Millicent
|
76
|
David Watson
|
Willunga
|
85
|
Diane Traeger
|
South Lakes
|
88
|
Shane Amor
|
Grange
|
77
|
Trevor Kelly
|
West Lakes
|
87
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
88
|
Men’s Senior – Nett
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Nett
|
Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett
|
Paul Gregory
|
The Vines
|
65
|
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
68
|
Rosemary Underwood
|
Blackwood
|
70
|
Mark Bolton
|
Murray Bridge
|
68
|
Michael Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
70
|
Marianne Schmidt
|
South Lakes
|
71
|
Stephen Osborn
|
Grange
|
68
|
Brian Welsh
|
Glenelg
|
70
|
Christine Trimmer
|
Glenelg
|
72
|
Andrew Stoodley
|
The Vines
|
68
|
Roger Pridmore
|
Naracoorte
|
70
|
Lesley Scott
|
South Lakes
|
72
|
Shane Virgo
|
Oakbank
|
70
|
David Watson
|
Willunga
|
70
|
Bronie Buckley
|
Blackwood
|
72
|
David Pateyjohns
|
Willunga
|
70
|
David Johns
|
South Lakes
|
70
|
Diane Traeger
|
South Lakes
|
73
|
Mark Potter
|
The Vines
|
70
|
Edgy Edgecumbe
|
South Lakes
|
70
|
Sharon Honner
|
Royal Adelaide
|
74
|
Shane Amor
|
Grange
|
70
|
Colin Andy
|
Future Golf
|
72
|
Julie Lovett
|
Mt Osmond
|
74
|
Peter Shaw
|
Grange
|
71
|
Trevor Kelly
|
West Lakes
|
73
|
Sian Ruis
|
South Lakes
|
74
STORY: John Anderson