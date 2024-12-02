South Australia’s top seniors start the season well at South Lakes SOOM

The new South Australian Senior Order of Merit season was off to an early start with hopeful participants teeing it up at South Lakes Golf Club at Goolwa on the Murray. Report by JOHN ANDERSON.

The move of the open-age South Australian pennant golf competitions to a summer season for 2025, necessitated an early start to SOOM events so November 2024 saw us underway. Not sure how well we “seniors” grasped all this but we turned up with our usual expectations.

Early morning start especially for those travelling south from Adelaide to Goolwa at the mouth of the River Murray but an overcast, mild late-spring day with NO wind – very rare for South Lakes and, combined, with a superbly presented – almost lush – course, low scores were the order of the day.

We thank the event’s sponsors – Lakeside Goolwa Lifestyle Retirement Resort.

Senior/Super Senior Women

Best credentialled SA senior woman, Christine Trimmer (Glenelg) got her season off to a great start with a big win shooting 73 well clear of the Blackwood pair of Gale MacPherson (82) and Bronie Buckley (83).

The usual strong Blackwood support for SOOM events saw Rosemary Underwood (70) just pip local Marianne Schmidt (71) and Trimmer (72) in the Nett.

Senior Men

Fresh off their big win in Senior Pennant it was no surprise to see the strong contingent from The Vines of Reynella featuring strongly in the results. A superb round from Paul Gregory (67/65) saw him home clearly in the Gross and Nett. Paul is the current SA SOOM title holder and this was a great start to his defence. Second in the Gross was David Pateyjohns (Willunga) (72). David won the 2024 SA Senior Championship so we can expect an ongoing battle with Paul for the 2025 season. Mark Potter (The Vines) (72) was third in the Gross. (Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge), Steve Osborne (Grange) and Andrew Stoodley (The Vines) all returned 68’s for the placings in the Nett.

Super Senior Men

John Keogh (Glenelg) (73/68), Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (75/70) and Brian Welsh (Glenelg) (77/70) filled the places in both the Gross and the Nett for the Super Senior Men. Nett 70 was matched by Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte), David Watson (Willunga) and David Johns and Edgy Edgecombe (both South Lakes)

For full scores and details go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

Men’s Senior – Gross Men’s Super Seniors – Gross Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross Paul Gregory The Vines 67 John Keogh Glenelg 73 Christine Trimmer Glenelg 73 David Pateyjohns Willunga 72 Michael Richards Tea Tree Gully 75 Gale MacPherson Blackwood 82 Mark Potter The Vines 72 Brian Welsh Glenelg 77 Bronie Buckley Blackwood 84 Mark Bolton Muray Bridge 73 Roger Pridmore Naracoorte 81 Rosemary Underwood Blackwood 85 Andrew Stoodley The Vines 74 Steven Scholefield McCraken 81 Amanda Heapy The Vines 85 Stephen Osborn Grange 76 Craig Morrison Tea Tree Gully 82 Sian Ruis South Lakes 86 Tony Nobbs The Vines 76 Colin Andy Future Golf 83 Lesley Scott South Lakes 87 Mark Pretty Millicent 76 David Watson Willunga 85 Diane Traeger South Lakes 88 Shane Amor Grange 77 Trevor Kelly West Lakes 87 Angela Masters Blackwood 88 Men’s Senior – Nett Men’s Super Seniors – Nett Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett Paul Gregory The Vines 65 John Keogh Glenelg 68 Rosemary Underwood Blackwood 70 Mark Bolton Murray Bridge 68 Michael Richards Tea Tree Gully 70 Marianne Schmidt South Lakes 71 Stephen Osborn Grange 68 Brian Welsh Glenelg 70 Christine Trimmer Glenelg 72 Andrew Stoodley The Vines 68 Roger Pridmore Naracoorte 70 Lesley Scott South Lakes 72 Shane Virgo Oakbank 70 David Watson Willunga 70 Bronie Buckley Blackwood 72 David Pateyjohns Willunga 70 David Johns South Lakes 70 Diane Traeger South Lakes 73 Mark Potter The Vines 70 Edgy Edgecumbe South Lakes 70 Sharon Honner Royal Adelaide 74 Shane Amor Grange 70 Colin Andy Future Golf 72 Julie Lovett Mt Osmond 74 Peter Shaw Grange 71 Trevor Kelly West Lakes 73 Sian Ruis South Lakes 74

STORY: John Anderson