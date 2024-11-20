Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Putters | New Release

Odyssey says their newly released Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Putters offer a sleek, centre-shafted design that are perfect for golfers aiming to reduce face rotation and achieve a more consistent putting experience.

According to the company:

Odyssey Golf, an industry leader in putter innovation and the #1 Putter on Tour, announced their all-new range: Ai-ONE Square 2 Square with zero torque.

Zero torque is one of the hottest trends in putting. There are many options, but only Odyssey delivers their most successful Tour-proven shapes (Jailbird, #7, and Double Wide) with an Ai-ONE Insert for more consistent ball speeds across the face. Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Putters feature a modern centre-shafted design that makes them Stroke Balanced, so they remain square throughout a golfer’s stroke. These putters are ideally suited to golfers looking to minimise face rotation when putting. Odyssey positions the shaft just above the head’s centre of gravity for a putter that rests with the toe up, the opposite of a traditional putter with toe hang. This design promotes a square face throughout the stroke. Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Putters also provide a built-in forward press. The 3.3 degrees of forward shaft lean presets the hands in a forward press position, eliminating the face opening that often occurs when golfers forward press.

Additionally, the Ai-ONE Insert is engineered with contours on the aluminium backer of the insert, co-moulded to a White Hot Urethane striking surface. This promotes consistent ball speed across the face while retaining the classic White Hot feel loved by Tour players and amateurs. Plus, the lightweight steel SL 90 shaft includes 20–30 grams (depending on the grip) of counterbalance weight in the butt end for added stability throughout the stroke.

“Our new Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Putters are built to deliver zero torque, only better,” said Odyssey General Manager and Callaway VP of Global Product Strategy, Jacob Davidson. “We’ve seen the momentum in this emerging category both in the market and on Tour, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce these new models. Combining our centre shaft, iconic shapes, and Ai-ONE Insert should set Square 2 Square apart.”

Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Putters will be available at authorised retailers from 29 November. They will be offered in Jailbird, #7, and Double Wide shapes.

Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square:

Designed to Impress

The Jailbird A larger mallet to suit those with a slower tempo, providing less arc.

The #7 An iconic shape with a modern design, allowing for easy alignment. Best suited for strokes with less face rotation and arc.

The Double Wide A wider bodied blade, best for minimal face rotation and less arc.

For more information, visit odysseygolf.com.au