2025 NSW Veteran Golfers 'Week of Golf' Program

Brian O'Hare
veteran golfers
Veteran golfers living it up at a vets event in Port Stephens, NSW

THIS is the 2025 edition of the NSW Veteran Golfers Association ‘Week of Golf’ program. The association organises a comprehensive program of some 50 veteran golf events for men and women older golfers across the state.

The veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, social events, travel and tourism. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity. 

The program details when and where events are to be held, how to enter, and who to contact for further information. The information originates with the NSWVGA and we try to keep up to date with the latest status of all events, showing  if they are ‘OPEN’ for entry, are fully booked but maybe have a ‘WAIT LIST ONLY’ or if they have concluded.

When events you are interested in are listed as “Not yet open” you usually have the option of contacting individual tournament directors to keep up to date on their status.

2025 NSW Veteran Golf Association (NSWVGA) Week of Golf Program details

The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy some (or many) of the 50+ Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of the organisation each year.  In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct monthly, weekly (or more) veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.

The Week of Golf program is organised so travelling golfers can attend multiple events with, as much as possible, minimal travel in between. Many vets follow a regular circuit which sees them playing tournaments for extended periods.

 

NSW Veteran Weeks of Golf formats

The Weeks of Golf are usually conducted Monday to Friday, with competition play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a lay day on Wednesday. The format varies at each event but there is usually a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events.  The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.

More NSW Vets Golf info

For the latest ASG news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.

SEE OUR BACKGROUND STORY ON THE NSW VETS WEEKS OF GOLF

How to join

To qualify as a member of the NSWVGA, you must have attained the age of 55 years for both men and women, you must be an amateur member of a registered golf club affiliated with Golf NSW or Golf Australia and you must have a Golf Australia handicap.

To become a member of the NSWVGA, golfers usually join through their local Group or Club, or you can join through the Tournament Director for your next event.

 

2025 NSW Veteran Golfers Week of Golf Program

(Program details last updated 19/11/24)

 

Dates

Event / Courses / NSWVGA Rep

Tournament Director / Phone / Email

Status / Program / Entry Form

3 Feb – 7 Feb 2025

Myall Coast Week Of Golf
Hawks Nest
Rep: t.b.a.

Peter Buttrey
0408 428 853
myallcoastvets@gmail.com

Open
Download program
Download conditions of play

10 Feb – 14 Feb 2025

Shoalhaven Week Of Golf
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links
Rep: t.b.a.

Keith Pinkard
0408 840 520
keithpinkardvgc@bigpond.com

Open
Click for program
Click for Online entry

17 Feb – 21 Feb 2025

Illawarra Week Of Golf
The Grange, The Links Shell Cove, Port Kembla, Wollongong
Rep: t.b.a.

Steve Wicks
0419 486 456
illawarravets2019@gmail.com

Open
Download Program/Conditions/Entry Form
Click for Online Entry

24 Feb – 28 Feb 2025

Blue Mountains Week Of Golf
Lithgow, Leura
Rep: t.b.a.

Brian Gibblett
0427 495 891
bigpaws@dodo.com.au

Open
Download Program/Conditions/Entry Form

3 Mar – 7 Mar 2025

Central West Week of Golf
Duntryleague, Wentworth, Bathurst
Rep: t.b.a.

John Dalton
0488 040 350
centralwestgolfweek@outlook.com

Open
Program, Conditions and Manual entry
Click here for online entry

10 Mar – 14 Mar 2025

Upper Hunter Week Of Golf
Muswellbrook
Rep: t.b.a.

Bruce Robinson
0427 133 446
bruce24273@bigpond.com

Open
Download Program/Conditions/Entry Form

15 Mar – 16 Mar 2025

Boggabri Weekend Of Golf
Boggabri
Rep: t.b.a.

Milton Scaysbrook
0428 434 669
milton1942@outlook.com

Not yet open

17 Mar – 21 Mar 2025

Tamworth Week Of Golf
Tamworth, Longyard
Rep: t.b.a.

Brian Haworth
0458 302 885
tlvwog@gmail.com

Open
Download Program/Conditions
Download Entry Form

24 Mar – 28 Mar 2025

NSWVGA Mixed Sand Green Championships
Walcha
Rep: t.b.a.

David Sweeney 
0427 782 001
davidsweeney02@gmail.com

Not yet open

31 Mar – 4 Apr 2025

Uralla Week Of Golf
Uralla
Rep: t.b.a.

Rowan Chandler
0412 066 807
chandler.rowan@gmail.com

Not yet open

7 Apr – 11 Apr 2025

Glen Innes Week Of Golf
Glen Innes
Rep: t.b.a.

Graham Price 
0418 440 978
marouvan@active8.net.au

Not yet open

7 Apr – 8 Apr 2025

Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-1
Tumut
Rep: t.b.a.

Warwick Butler
0428 752 960
admin@tumutgolfclub.com.au

Not yet open

10 Apr – 11 Apr 2025

Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-2
Gundagai
Rep: t.b.a.

Helen Pearce
0419 609 209
helenpearce@westnet.com.au

Not yet open

14 Apr – 17 Apr 2025

Cootamundra Week Of Golf
Cootamundra
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 14-24 Apr
Note: Easter 18-21 Apr

Daryl Gehrig
0428 422 392
dgehrig@gehrig.com.au

Not yet open

14 Apr – 17 Apr 2025

New England Week Of Golf
Inverell
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 14-24 Apr
Note: Easter 18-21 Apr

Simon Smith
0458 540 267
spsmith17@bigpond.com

Open
Download Entry Form
Download Program and Conditions

28 Apr – 2 May 2025

Narrabri Week Of Golf
Narrabri
Note: NSW School Holidays 14-24 Apr
Note: Easter 18-21 Apr; Anzac Day 25 Apr

Louise Penberthy
0428 691 213
loupenberthy72@gmail.com

Open
Download Entry Form
Download Program and Conditions

28 Apr – 2 May 2025

Forbes Week Of Golf
Forbes
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 14-24 Apr
Note: Easter 18-21 Apr; Anzac Day 25 Apr

Lyn Roberts
0435 585 460
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au

Not yet open

28 Apr – 2 May 2025

Moree Veterans Week Of Golf
Moree
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 14-24 Apr
Note: Easter 18-21 Apr; Anzac Day 25 Apr

Paul Wilde
0428 521 599
paullwilde@me.com

Cancelled

5 May – 9 May 2025

Muree Week of Golf
Muree
Rep: t.b.a.

Betty Ritchie
0408 689 684
mureevwog@mureegolfclub.com.au

Open
Download Program/Conditions
Download Entry Form

12 May – 16 May 2025

Gloucester Week Of Golf
Gloucester
Rep: t.b.a.

Peter Buettel
0429 208 944
buettel@ozemail.com.au

Not yet open

19 May – 23 May 2025

Great Lakes Week Of Golf
Tuncurry, Forster
Rep: t.b.a.

t.b.a.

Not yet open

26 May – 30 May 2025

*no event

 

 

2 Jun – 6 Jun 2025

*no event

 

 

9 Jun – 13 Jun 2025

*no event – Note: Kings Birthday 9 Jun

 

 

16 Jun – 20 Jun 2025

*no event

 

 

23 Jun – 27 Jun 2025

*no event

 

 

30 Jun – 4 Jul 2025

*no event

 

 

7 Jul – 11 Jul 2025

*no event

 

 

14 Jul – 18 Jul 2025

*no event

 

 

21 Jul – 25 Jul 2025

Ballina Week Of Golf
Ballina
Rep: t.b.a.

Rob Orchard
0499 992 941
ballinawog@gmail.com

Not yet open

21 Jul – 25 Jul 2025

NSWVGA Mixed 4BBB Championships
Tura Beach
Rep: t.b.a.

Loraine Lambert
02 6495 9068
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au

Not yet open

28 Jul – 1 Aug 2025

Far South Coast Week Of Golf
Pambula-Merimbula, Bega, Eden, Tura Beach
Rep: t.b.a.

Norm Hamilton
0418 323 891
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au

Not yet open

28 Jul – 1 Aug 2025

Murwillumbah Week Of Golf
Murwillumbah
Rep: t.b.a.

Ian Yarroll
02 6672 1799
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com

Not yet open

4 Aug – 8 Aug 2025

Coolangatta Tweed Heads Week Of Golf
Coolangatta Tweed Heads
Rep: t.b.a.

Garry (Tugga) Waugh
0409 611 327
garrywaugh@outlook.com

Not yet open

11 Aug – 15 Aug 2025

Maclean Week Of Golf
Maclean
Rep: t.b.a.

Kate & Mark Hemmy
0411 033 323
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com

Not yet open

18 Aug – 22 Aug 2025

Sawtell Week Of Golf
Sawtell
Rep: t.b.a.

Rachel Jacobson
02 6653 1006
manager@sawtellgolf.com.au

Not yet open

25 Aug – 29 Aug 2025

Nambucca Heads Week Of Golf
Nambucca Island Golf Club
Rep: t.b.a.

Geoff McCann
0403 158 757
vetsnhigc24@gmail.com

Not yet open

1 Sep – 5 Sep 2025

*AVGU National Championships
NT – Darwin
Rep: t.b.a.

John Baylis
0437045987
jba21851@bigpond.net.au

 

1 Sep – 5 Sep 2025

Macleay Valley Week Of Golf
South West Rocks, Kempsey, Frederickton
Rep: t.b.a.

Frank Ryan
0429 787 090
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com

Not yet open

1 Sep – 5 Sep 2025

Tocumwal Week Of Golf
Tocumwal
Rep: t.b.a.

Marty Walsh
03 5874 9172
golfdirector@tocumwalgolf.com

Not yet open

8 Sep – 9 Sep 2025

Port Macquarie 2 Day Event
Port Macquarie
Rep: t.b.a.

John Tracey
0437 398 705
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com

Not yet open

8 Sep – 12 Sep 2025

Rich River Week Of Golf
Rich River
Rep: t.b.a.

Rosalie Drill
03 5481 3372
golfpro@richriver.com.au

Not yet open

15 Sep – 19 Sep 2025

Barham Week Of Golf
Barham
Rep: t.b.a.

Dallas Bibby
0419 644 322
dagsb@bigpond.com

Not yet open

15 Sep – 19 Sep 2025

Mudgee Week Of Golf
Mudgee
Rep: t.b.a.

Jeff Williamson
0411 154 287
mudgeevets@gmail.com

Not yet open

20 Sep – 21 Sep 2025

NSWVGA Mens Sand Green 4BBB Championships
Narromine
Rep: t.b.a.

Ashley Bullock
0488 067 979 or 0427 299 625
ash.bullock@bigpond.com

Not yet open

22 Sep – 26 Sep 2025

Dubbo Veterans Week Of Golf
Dubbo
Rep: t.b.a.

John Dixon
0407 210 644
vetsgolf@dubbogolfclub.com.au

Not yet open

22 Sep – 26 Sep 2025

NSWVGA Stroke Play Championships
Dubbo
Rep: t.b.a.

John Dixon
0407 210 644
vetsgolf@dubbogolfclub.com.au

Not yet open

29 Sep – 3 Oct 2025

Silver City Week Of Golf
Broken Hill Country Club
Rep: t.b.a.

Dennis Martin
08 8087 7217
martin_dg@bigpond.com

Not yet open

6 Oct – 10 Oct 2025

Howlong/Corowa Week Of Golf
Corowa, Howlong
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW Labour Day 6 Oct

Paul Steiner
02 6026 5321
pro@howlonggolf.com.au

Not yet open

7 Oct – 10 Oct 2025

Wauchope Week of Golf
Wauchope Country Club
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW Labour Day 6 Oct

Bill Studeman
0404 825 848
bilby507@gmail.com

Not yet open

11 Oct – 12 Oct 2025

NSWVGA Mens Sand Green Championships
venue t.b.a.

Organised by Golf NSW

 

13 Oct – 17 Oct 2025

Tenterfield Week Of Golf
Tenterfield
Rep: t.b.a.

Bruce Norris
02 6737 5573
bruce.norris@bigpond.com

Not yet open

13 Oct – 17 Oct 2025

Deniliquin Week Of Golf
Deniliquin
Rep: t.b.a.

Margaret Radeski
0407 647 758
denigolf@bigpond.net.au

Not yet open

13 Oct – 17 Oct 2025

Manning Valley Week Of Golf
Taree, Tallwoods, Harrington Waters
Rep: t.b.a.

Allan Hobbs
0424 142 595
hojac49@gmail.com

Not yet open

20 Oct – 24 Oct 2025

Leeton Week Of Golf
Leeton
Rep: t.b.a.

Jason Mimmo
02 6953 3292
jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au

Not yet open

20 Oct – 24 Oct 2025

Kew Week Of Golf
Kew
Rep: t.b.a.

Col Voss
0413 672 917
colcvoss@gmail.com

Not yet open

20 Oct – 24 Oct 2025

Guyra Week Of Golf
Guyra
Rep: t.b.a.

Wal Chapman
0488 755 735
wallstreetwal@gmail.com

Not yet open

27 Oct – 31 Oct 2025

Griffith VGA Week Of Golf
Griffith
Rep: t.b.a.

Rob Trembath
0427 636 470 or 02 6963 6470
griffithvetgolf@gmail.com

Not yet open

27 Oct – 31 Oct 2025

Port Stephens Week Of Golf
Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay, Pacific Dunes, Horizons
Rep: t.b.a.

Gary Watt
02 4981 4536
garyjwatt@gmail.com

Not yet open

3 Nov – 7 Nov 2025

Harden Week Of Golf
Harden
Rep: t.b.a.

Don Maling
0459 791 126
donmaling@bigpond.com

Not yet open

10 Nov – 14 Nov 2025

Southern Highlands Week Of Golf
Highlands, Bowral, Moss Vale, Mt Broughton
Rep: t.b.a.

Dennis Harelle
0418 212 969
dharelle@bigpond.net.au

Not yet open

17 Nov – 21 Nov 2025

Cherry Festival Week Of Golf
Young
Rep: t.b.a.

Craig Watson
0458 933 248
everlast86@bigpond.com

Not yet open

24 Nov – 28 Nov 2025

Seaside and Valley Week Of Golf
Kiama, Jamberoo
Rep: t.b.a.

Jeff Lynch
0412 280 855
lynchman@bigpond.net.au

Not yet open

01 Dec – 05 Dec 2025

NSWVGA Match Play Championships
Shoalhaven Heads
Rep: t.b.a.

Greg Collins
02 4448 8683
shgolfclub2@bigpond.com

Not yet open

 

 

 

 

Always check this website for the status and information for each event.  This is the only website guaranteed to show the latest position.

Tournament Directors: Please sent all updates, documents, results and reports to: webmaster@nswvga.com.au

