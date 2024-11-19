2025 NSW Veteran Golfers ‘Week of Golf’ Program

THIS is the 2025 edition of the NSW Veteran Golfers Association ‘Week of Golf’ program. The association organises a comprehensive program of some 50 veteran golf events for men and women older golfers across the state.
The veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, social events, travel and tourism. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.
The program details when and where events are to be held, how to enter, and who to contact for further information. The information originates with the NSWVGA and we try to keep up to date with the latest status of all events, showing if they are ‘OPEN’ for entry, are fully booked but maybe have a ‘WAIT LIST ONLY’ or if they have concluded.
When events you are interested in are listed as “Not yet open” you usually have the option of contacting individual tournament directors to keep up to date on their status.
2025 NSW Veteran Golf Association (NSWVGA) Week of Golf Program details
The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy some (or many) of the 50+ Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of the organisation each year. In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct monthly, weekly (or more) veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.
NSW Veteran Weeks of Golf formats
The Weeks of Golf are usually conducted Monday to Friday, with competition play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a lay day on Wednesday. The format varies at each event but there is usually a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events. The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.
More NSW Vets Golf info
For the latest ASG news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.
SEE OUR BACKGROUND STORY ON THE NSW VETS WEEKS OF GOLF
How to join
To qualify as a member of the NSWVGA, you must have attained the age of 55 years for both men and women, you must be an amateur member of a registered golf club affiliated with Golf NSW or Golf Australia and you must have a Golf Australia handicap.
To become a member of the NSWVGA, golfers usually join through their local Group or Club, or you can join through the Tournament Director for your next event.
2025 NSW Veteran Golfers Week of Golf Program
(Program details last updated 19/11/24)
|
Dates
|
Event / Courses / NSWVGA Rep
|
Tournament Director / Phone / Email
|
Status / Program / Entry Form
|
3 Feb – 7 Feb 2025
|
Myall Coast Week Of Golf
|
Peter Buttrey
|
10 Feb – 14 Feb 2025
|
Shoalhaven Week Of Golf
|
Keith Pinkard
|
17 Feb – 21 Feb 2025
|
Illawarra Week Of Golf
|
Steve Wicks
|
Open
|
24 Feb – 28 Feb 2025
|
Blue Mountains Week Of Golf
|
Brian Gibblett
|
3 Mar – 7 Mar 2025
|
Central West Week of Golf
|
John Dalton
|
Open
|
10 Mar – 14 Mar 2025
|
Upper Hunter Week Of Golf
|
Bruce Robinson
|
15 Mar – 16 Mar 2025
|
Boggabri Weekend Of Golf
|
Milton Scaysbrook
|
Not yet open
|
17 Mar – 21 Mar 2025
|
Tamworth Week Of Golf
|
Brian Haworth
|
24 Mar – 28 Mar 2025
|
NSWVGA Mixed Sand Green Championships
|
David Sweeney
|
Not yet open
|
31 Mar – 4 Apr 2025
|
Uralla Week Of Golf
|
Rowan Chandler
|
Not yet open
|
7 Apr – 11 Apr 2025
|
Glen Innes Week Of Golf
|
Graham Price
|
Not yet open
|
7 Apr – 8 Apr 2025
|
Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-1
|
Warwick Butler
|
Not yet open
|
10 Apr – 11 Apr 2025
|
Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-2
|
Helen Pearce
|
Not yet open
|
14 Apr – 17 Apr 2025
|
Cootamundra Week Of Golf
|
Daryl Gehrig
|
Not yet open
|
14 Apr – 17 Apr 2025
|
New England Week Of Golf
|
Simon Smith
|
28 Apr – 2 May 2025
|
Narrabri Week Of Golf
|
Louise Penberthy
|
28 Apr – 2 May 2025
|
Forbes Week Of Golf
|
Lyn Roberts
|
Not yet open
|
28 Apr – 2 May 2025
|
Moree Veterans Week Of Golf
|
Paul Wilde
|
Cancelled
|
5 May – 9 May 2025
|
Muree Week of Golf
|
Betty Ritchie
|
12 May – 16 May 2025
|
Gloucester Week Of Golf
|
Peter Buettel
|
Not yet open
|
19 May – 23 May 2025
|
Great Lakes Week Of Golf
|
t.b.a.
|
Not yet open
|
26 May – 30 May 2025
|
*no event
|
|
|
2 Jun – 6 Jun 2025
|
*no event
|
|
|
9 Jun – 13 Jun 2025
|
*no event – Note: Kings Birthday 9 Jun
|
|
|
16 Jun – 20 Jun 2025
|
*no event
|
|
|
23 Jun – 27 Jun 2025
|
*no event
|
|
|
30 Jun – 4 Jul 2025
|
*no event
|
|
|
7 Jul – 11 Jul 2025
|
*no event
|
|
|
14 Jul – 18 Jul 2025
|
*no event
|
|
|
21 Jul – 25 Jul 2025
|
Ballina Week Of Golf
|
Rob Orchard
|
Not yet open
|
21 Jul – 25 Jul 2025
|
NSWVGA Mixed 4BBB Championships
|
Loraine Lambert
|
Not yet open
|
28 Jul – 1 Aug 2025
|
Far South Coast Week Of Golf
|
Norm Hamilton
|
Not yet open
|
28 Jul – 1 Aug 2025
|
Murwillumbah Week Of Golf
|
Ian Yarroll
|
Not yet open
|
4 Aug – 8 Aug 2025
|
Coolangatta Tweed Heads Week Of Golf
|
Garry (Tugga) Waugh
|
Not yet open
|
11 Aug – 15 Aug 2025
|
Maclean Week Of Golf
|
Kate & Mark Hemmy
|
Not yet open
|
18 Aug – 22 Aug 2025
|
Sawtell Week Of Golf
|
Rachel Jacobson
|
Not yet open
|
25 Aug – 29 Aug 2025
|
Nambucca Heads Week Of Golf
|
Geoff McCann
|
Not yet open
|
1 Sep – 5 Sep 2025
|
*AVGU National Championships
|
John Baylis
|
|
1 Sep – 5 Sep 2025
|
Macleay Valley Week Of Golf
|
Frank Ryan
|
Not yet open
|
1 Sep – 5 Sep 2025
|
Tocumwal Week Of Golf
|
Marty Walsh
|
Not yet open
|
8 Sep – 9 Sep 2025
|
Port Macquarie 2 Day Event
|
John Tracey
|
Not yet open
|
8 Sep – 12 Sep 2025
|
Rich River Week Of Golf
|
Rosalie Drill
|
Not yet open
|
15 Sep – 19 Sep 2025
|
Barham Week Of Golf
|
Dallas Bibby
|
Not yet open
|
15 Sep – 19 Sep 2025
|
Mudgee Week Of Golf
|
Jeff Williamson
|
Not yet open
|
20 Sep – 21 Sep 2025
|
NSWVGA Mens Sand Green 4BBB Championships
|
Ashley Bullock
|
Not yet open
|
22 Sep – 26 Sep 2025
|
Dubbo Veterans Week Of Golf
|
John Dixon
|
Not yet open
|
22 Sep – 26 Sep 2025
|
NSWVGA Stroke Play Championships
|
John Dixon
|
Not yet open
|
29 Sep – 3 Oct 2025
|
Silver City Week Of Golf
|
Dennis Martin
|
Not yet open
|
6 Oct – 10 Oct 2025
|
Howlong/Corowa Week Of Golf
|
Paul Steiner
|
Not yet open
|
7 Oct – 10 Oct 2025
|
Wauchope Week of Golf
|
Bill Studeman
|
Not yet open
|
11 Oct – 12 Oct 2025
|
NSWVGA Mens Sand Green Championships
|
Organised by Golf NSW
|
|
13 Oct – 17 Oct 2025
|
Tenterfield Week Of Golf
|
Bruce Norris
|
Not yet open
|
13 Oct – 17 Oct 2025
|
Deniliquin Week Of Golf
|
Margaret Radeski
|
Not yet open
|
13 Oct – 17 Oct 2025
|
Manning Valley Week Of Golf
|
Allan Hobbs
|
Not yet open
|
20 Oct – 24 Oct 2025
|
Leeton Week Of Golf
|
Jason Mimmo
|
Not yet open
|
20 Oct – 24 Oct 2025
|
Kew Week Of Golf
|
Col Voss
|
Not yet open
|
20 Oct – 24 Oct 2025
|
Guyra Week Of Golf
|
Wal Chapman
|
Not yet open
|
27 Oct – 31 Oct 2025
|
Griffith VGA Week Of Golf
|
Rob Trembath
|
Not yet open
|
27 Oct – 31 Oct 2025
|
Port Stephens Week Of Golf
|
Gary Watt
|
Not yet open
|
3 Nov – 7 Nov 2025
|
Harden Week Of Golf
|
Don Maling
|
Not yet open
|
10 Nov – 14 Nov 2025
|
Southern Highlands Week Of Golf
|
Dennis Harelle
|
Not yet open
|
17 Nov – 21 Nov 2025
|
Cherry Festival Week Of Golf
|
Craig Watson
|
Not yet open
|
24 Nov – 28 Nov 2025
|
Seaside and Valley Week Of Golf
|
Jeff Lynch
|
Not yet open
|
01 Dec – 05 Dec 2025
|
NSWVGA Match Play Championships
|
Greg Collins
|
Not yet open
Always check this website for the status and information for each event. This is the only website guaranteed to show the latest position.
Tournament Directors: Please sent all updates, documents, results and reports to: webmaster@nswvga.com.au
|Dates
|Event / Courses / NSWVGA Rep
|Tournament Director / Phone / Email
|Status / Program / Entry Form
|3 Feb – 7 Feb 2025
|Myall Coast Week Of Golf
Hawks Nest
Rep: t.b.a.
|Peter Buttrey
0408 428 853
Download program
Download conditions of play
|10 Feb – 14 Feb 2025
|Shoalhaven Week Of Golf
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links
Rep: t.b.a.
|Keith Pinkard
0408 840 520
Click for program
Click for Online entry
|17 Feb – 21 Feb 2025
|Illawarra Week Of Golf
The Grange, The Links Shell Cove, Port Kembla, Wollongong
Rep: t.b.a.
|Steve Wicks
0419 486 456
Download Program/Conditions/Entry Form
Click for Online Entry
|24 Feb – 28 Feb 2025
|Blue Mountains Week Of Golf
Lithgow, Leura
Rep: t.b.a.
|Brian Gibblett
0427 495 891
Download Program/Conditions/Entry Form
|3 Mar – 7 Mar 2025
|Central West Week of Golf
Duntryleague, Wentworth, Bathurst
Rep: t.b.a.
|John Dalton
0488 040 350
Program, Conditions and Manual entry
Click here for online entry
|10 Mar – 14 Mar 2025
|Upper Hunter Week Of Golf
Muswellbrook
Rep: t.b.a.
|Bruce Robinson
0427 133 446
Download Program/Conditions/Entry Form
|15 Mar – 16 Mar 2025
|Boggabri Weekend Of Golf
Boggabri
Rep: t.b.a.
|Milton Scaysbrook
0428 434 669
Download Program/Conditions
Download Entry Form
|24 Mar – 28 Mar 2025
|NSWVGA Mixed Sand Green Championships
Walcha
Rep: t.b.a.
|David Sweeney
0427 782 001
admin@tumutgolfclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|10 Apr – 11 Apr 2025
|Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-2
Gundagai
Rep: t.b.a.
|Helen Pearce
0419 609 209
Download Entry Form
Download Program and Conditions
|28 Apr – 2 May 2025
|Narrabri Week Of Golf
Narrabri
Note: NSW School Holidays 14-24 Apr
Note: Easter 18-21 Apr; Anzac Day 25 Apr
|Louise Penberthy
0428 691 213
Download Entry Form
Download Program and Conditions
|28 Apr – 2 May 2025
|Forbes Week Of Golf
Forbes
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 14-24 Apr
Note: Easter 18-21 Apr; Anzac Day 25 Apr
|Lyn Roberts
0435 585 460
Download Program/Conditions
Download Entry Form
|12 May – 16 May 2025
|Gloucester Week Of Golf
Gloucester
Rep: t.b.a.
|Peter Buettel
0429 208 944
14 Jul – 18 Jul 2025
|*no event
|21 Jul – 25 Jul 2025
|Ballina Week Of Golf
Ballina
Rep: t.b.a.
|Rob Orchard
0499 992 941
21 Jul – 25 Jul 2025
|NSWVGA Mixed 4BBB Championships
Tura Beach
Rep: t.b.a.
|Loraine Lambert
02 6495 9068
golfpro@richriver.com.au
|Not yet open
|15 Sep – 19 Sep 2025
|Barham Week Of Golf
Barham
Rep: t.b.a.
|Dallas Bibby
0419 644 322
13 Oct – 17 Oct 2025
|Tenterfield Week Of Golf
Tenterfield
Rep: t.b.a.
|Bruce Norris
02 6737 5573