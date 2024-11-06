Larry Canning: Heading into the big Aussie summer events…

By Larry Canning.

As we rapidly approach the Aussie PGA Tour biggies with titles beginning with the words “The Australian……”, I thought I’d take a trip down short-term memory lane and review the overseas highlights and lowlights from the men’s year 2024.

I promise I will cover the Women’s highs and lows as soon as possible.

Lest begin with the Masters, shall we?.

It’s not exactly getting off to a fast start is it? Don’t get me wrong, Scotty is a magnificent example of the 21st century golfing superstar in possession of absolutely everything – Ball striking off the charts!, short game!, golf brain!, a pair of stones the size of Cassowary eggs! and a personality that gushes with….aaaaamm…. Niceness?

It’s not his fault but any tournament he wins by a few shots takes me off the edge of my lounge and into the kitchen for an exciting white coffee with no sugar and a pair of riveting crumpets and honey.

The 2024 Masters was won by the best player in the world who showed his physical and mental abilities under the pump have no match, but for me, that week was more about the emerging superstar, Ludvig Aberg… sorry.

Now Readers, please don’t think for a minute I’m demeaning the Masters and like I said, according to Google Earth, I was toasting crumpets 15,099 Kilometres away when Scotty was donning the jacket but…. 10 days later I WAS right there walking the practice fairway at The Grange Golf Club watching Keopka, DeChambeau, Ram, Johnson, Smith etc and what happened on that Sunday afternoon was flat out stunning!

I seriously have never felt a vibe like that at a golf tournament in my entire, long-winded life!!

Cam Smith fighting for his Aussie Team mates, while at the same time wrestling with his driver was inspiring. Combine that with Matt Jone’s gorgeous ball striking, Marc Leishman’s bullet fade and the raw aggression and power of Lucas Herbert was something to behold. I still find myself screaming out Aussie, Aussie… in the middle of the night!

The PGA Championship was just bloody weird, wasn’t it? Again, Scotty Scheffler was rightfully the centre of attention but this week it wasn’t about the big guy peering at his ball as it nearly belts another flag, it was Scheffler peeking out though jail bars hoping not to be belted by a truncheon! I don’t have the research data to back it up but Im going out on a limb to state, 66 is the lowest round ever for someone’s first game after being released from the Slammer.

By Sunday afternoon it was the bloke with a name sounding like a $35 desert who stole the limelight by winning in dramatic fashion from DeChambeau. Xander’s victory flew right in the face of his critics who for years have suggested the American star was too soft and syrupy to firm up and claim a Major. Xand’s shut them up by holing a crucial putt for birdie on the final hole to win not only his first big one but a Cup that big, he will need most of the winner’s cheque to do some home extensions.

US Opens are amongst my favourite golfing perves I have each year. This one was a ripper for everyone watching, playing or working at except for one guy – Rory. When Bryson’s putt went down for an extraordinary final hole par, the look on Ror’s face resembled that of my dear mother-in-law right after Sandra said – “I Do”

The Irish star’s decisions over the last 4 holes combined with a putter that looked like it had jumper leads attached, cost him is long awaited major winner’s speech but it must be said, DeChambeau’s play over the same stretch showed more guts than John Daly in the shower. Love him or dislike his sometimes-over-exuberant celebrations, this guy is one of the best things to happen to our game for years and impossible not to watch!

If we all thought Xander Schauffele might sit back and rest on his huge PGA trophy, we were again proved wrong at Royal Troon. This calm, stylish swinger kept himself in the mixmaster all week, then put the icing on the cake on the back nine on Sunday to claim the more conservative but all important, Claret Jug. Xander has clearly gone from a lovely petite soft cake covered with cream and a nice ripe strawberry to something Hannibal Lector would serve up!

Then of course we had the Fex Ex Cup or what I refer to as – The end of year single stableford event for 100 million. Give Scotty Scheffler a healthy body, a putter that’s working a 10 under score before he hits off and post his bail and it’s a case of “Now what’s on Stan tonight?”

I’ll finish with the Presidents Cup. I have never met Mike Weir but from all reports the Canadian Captain of the International side is a very nice, intelligent bloke. For the life of me, how did Cameron Davis miss selection? As we all know there is a points list maintained over two years used to determine who should be picked. That list had Cam at number 8 yet Weir went down as far as 15 to select a Canadian over Davis!

Then to rub salt into our Aussie veins, both Min Woo Lee and Jason Day were both selling used golf balls in the Pro-Shop while the rest of the team lost Saturday’s 8 matches 6/2!

The end result was forgone conclusion!!

Sorry to finish on a negative.

Hang on Readers, here’s a positive – Impending match watched by millions between DeChambeau, Keopka and Rory and Scheffler!! It’s early days but looks like is a goer for November!

Ill be in touch, OK?

Larry