Adam Henwood firing ahead of Australian PGA Senior Championship

Adam Henwood signalled he would be a player to watch at this week’s $150,000 Australian PGA Senior Championship by winning the final lead-up event at Moss Vale on Monday.

A round of 5-under-par 66 got the job done for Henwood in the Moss Vale Legends Pro-Am, his sixth win of another productive year on the PGA Legends Tour.

The Victorian finished equal 10th in the NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona at the weekend and is primed to be a key contender in the second of the PGA Legends Tour’s “majors”, starting at Richmond Golf Club on Friday.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Tackling the back nine first on the par-71 Moss Vale layout, Henwood was quickly to 3-under through his first six holes. He had made his way to -4 before bogeying the par-4 18th.

Another four birdies in the opening six holes, with a sole dropped shot on par-5 fourth, moved the Victorian to 6-under and the comfort of a three-shot lead.

While Henwood had a late bogey, Scott Barr (WA) made a charge with a run of six birdies in eight holes to draw within one but then parred his final two holes to settle for the runner-up slot.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Henwood said: “I played really well apart from a lost ball and leaking a little bit of oil at the end. You’ve got to drive it good here so I just smashed the driver everywhere and hoped it hit a fairway. I only missed a couple and mostly smoked it into those tiny little gaps.

“There was some good stuff in there. Last week (at the NSW Senior Open) I played okay but I think had eight or nine three-putts for the week and only finished seven or eight back. If the putter fires up at Richmond, you just never know.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

66: Adam Henwood (Vic)

67: Scott Barr (WA)

68: Michael Isherwood (Vic); Chris Taylor (Qld)

69: David Sadd (NSW); Mike Harwood (Vic); David Fearns (Qld)

70: Brad Burns (Qld); Marcus Cain (Qld); David Van Raalte (NSW); Robert Mitchell (WA); Dominic Barson (NZ)

NEXT UP

The Australian Senior PGA Championship gets underway at Richmond Golf Club on Friday with live broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo across the weekend. Jason Norris is the defending champion.

STORY: Paul Munnings | PGA AUSTRALIA