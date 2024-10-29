Western Sydney veteran golfers play final 2024 interclub event at Stonecutters

The final Interclub Challenge of the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association for the year was hosted by Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club with results spread across a number of member clubs.

The event also concluded the Player of the Year and Club of the Year competitions.

The team event, comprising the best four individual scores for each club on the day was taken out by Dunheved. The foursome of Bruce Beechey, Paul Fairbrother, Eddie Chambers and John Pagett Snr compiled an impressive 156 stableford points to narrowly edge out Leonay (153) and Richmond (153).

Glenmore’s 148 points (level fourth with Penrith) was just enough to get them home in defending their Club of the Year title. Over the eight separate competition Glenmore accrued a massive 1135 stableford points, narrowly ahead of Dunheved with 1132. Richmond were further back on 1119, followed by Leonay (1108), Penrith (1055), Wallacia (1052), Springwood (1023) and Stonecutters (1020).

Four different clubs took out the four 2BBB prizes. Reg Glass and Noel Donohoe combining for an impressive 50 stableford points to take top prize in the men’s competition from an equally impressive Michael Harrison and Gary Willett (Richmond) with 49 points.

The medley competitors were not far behind with Stonecutters members Steve and Judy Loader leading this group with 46 points, just in front of Diane Bowen and Elaine Williams (Dunheved) with 44 points.

The individual stableford competitions proved crucial in both the men’s and women’s Player of the Year contests. Each players best three stableford scores throughout the season make up their Player of the Year score, but any score on the player’s home course cannot be included.

In the women’s competition, Lynette Luttinger (Richmond) edged out Elaine Lovatt (Glenmore) on a countback and both recorded 36 points. With 36, Lynette secured the player of the year title. With this round to go she had been level with Penrith’s Jean Paterson, but Jean was only able to score 34 points. Both these scores counted towards their best 3. Lynette finished with 107 points, while Jean has 105. They were followed by Elaine Williams (Dunheved, 104) and Leonie Manczak (Richmond, 103).

The men’s Player of the Year was just as tightly contested. Paul Fairbrother (Dunheved, 41 points) and Gary Willett (40 points) both had their best scores of the year, but Paul’s extra point meant they finished equal on 114. In the end Paul won the title on a coutback by a single point.

The top six players in the Player of the Year all scored best or equal best scores for the season and only 3 points separated first from sixth. Paul and Gary were followed by Bill Morris (Glenmore, 113), Bruce Beechey and Eddie Chambers (both Dunheved, both 112), and Grant Bissett (Leonay, 111).

Paul Fairbother’s 42 points also gave him first prize in the men’s A Grade competition, ahead of Gavin Johnson from Glenmore with 37 points. Bruce Beechey, with 42 points, took the top prize in B grade, in front of James Bullock (Richmond, 39). Leonay scored in C Grade with Phil Tucker (39) narrowly ahead of Glenmore’s Peter Murphy on 38.

ORIGINAL STORY INFO: Noel Hoppe | WSRVGA