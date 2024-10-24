Older golfer can’t match Min Woo Lee’s golf swing?

Maybe not many older golfers out there who can come anywhere near top Aussie golfer Min Woo Lee’s lightening fast golf swing. But perhaps you can take some ideas and inspiration from this detailed breakdown of his action… and his continued efforts at improvement.

The 26 year old West Australian continues to climb the world rankings and as CBS Sports and PGA TOUR LIVE commentator Mark Immelman says, Min Woo has an increasing presence on the international golfing scene and with his style and charisma a growing legion of fans.