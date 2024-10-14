Expanded TV broadcast of Aussie summer of golf begins

Television coverage of the new Summer of Golf season is underway with Australian golf fans promised some exciting improvements and more tournaments to watch.



Starting with the WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie last week through to The National Tournament in late March, all Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia events in Australia will be available for viewing by golf fans around the country – with WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA Legends Tour action adding to the largest amount of live broadcast golf ever shown on Australian screens.



Fox Sports will cover 18 events via Foxtel and Kayo, while the BMW Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open will also be simulcast on the NINE Network and 9Now.



Sky Sport NZ, the presenting partner of the NZ Open, will also screen all Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments.



Among the improvements to the broadcasts that viewers will see from week-to-week, delivered by the PGA of Australia production partner JAM TV, will be enhanced live data presentation of scores and hole information, as well as leaderboards and Order of Merit updates as the chase for titles and opportunities runs throughout the summer.



Augmented drone footage, dynamic first-person view fly throughs and inside access to players and more will also help bolster the coverage each and every week, while the two Australian majors will see an increase in not only live golf but coverage.



The BMW Australian PGA will have all four rounds shown live across Foxtel, Kayo, NINE and 9Now, before the ISPS HANDA Australian Open sees the introduction of a new week-long Australian Open channel on Foxtel and Kayo.



Featuring historical footage and other presentations, the Australian Open Channel will be in the mould of the content delivered to Australian fans during The Masters and The Open each year.



As in previous seasons, Trackman will offer an insight into ball flights and data from the impressive play of the next wave and well-known names of the Australian golf scene.



Delivering that data alongside insights from years playing and covering the game at the highest level, the commentary team has been bolstered and will be led throughout the season by two of the pre-eminent voices in Australian golf alongside Fox Sports News rising star Isabella Leembruggen as host.



Former PGA TOUR regulars and winners on their home circuit, the familiar faces and voices of Nick O’Hern and Paul Gow will lead the coverage each week across the season with support provided by a growing group of experts in their field.



O’Hern and Gow will feature in the booth taking fans through what is seen on screen, as well as what can’t be seen, while also offering up their opinions on thoughts on play and the game of golf overall.



The pair supported by Leembruggen and an outstanding line-up of experts and on-course commentators including Ryan Lynch, Jimmy Emanuel, Ali Whitaker, Warren Smith, Ewan Porter, Mark Allen, Stacey Peters, Brenton Speed, Mathew Thompson and more.



The WA PGA Championship coverage this weekend starts with Saturday’s third round live from 4pm–7pm (AEDT) with Sunday’s final day action from 2pm–7pm.



2024/25 CHALLENGER PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA BROADCAST SCHEDULE

FOXTEL/KAYO/NINE/9NOW/SKY SPORT NZ

CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics

Kalgoorlie Golf Course

October 12 – 13

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ

Bowra & Odea Nexus Advisernet WA Open

Mandurah Country Club

October 19 – 20

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ

Webex Players Series South Australia hosted by Greg Blewett

Willunga Golf Course

October 26 – 27

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ

Queensland PGA Championship

Nudgee Golf Club

November 2 – 3

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ



BMW Australian PGA Championship

Royal Queensland Golf Club

November 21 – 24

Nine/9Now/Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ



ISPS HANDA Australian Open

Kingston Heath Golf Club and Victoria Golf Club

November 28 – December 1

Nine/9Now/Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ



Victorian PGA Championship

Moonah Links Resort

December 7 – 8

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ

Gippsland Super 6

Warragul Country Club

December 14 – 15

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ



Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee

Royal Freemantle Golf Club

January 11 – 12

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ

Webex Players Series Victoria

Rosebud Country Club

January 23 – 26

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ

Webex Players Series Murray River in honour of Jarrod Lyle

Cobram Barooga Golf Club

February 1 – 2

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ

Tournament TBC

February 8 – 9

Webex Players Series Sydney

Castle Hill Country Club

February 22-23

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ

NZ Open presented by Sky Sport

Millbrook Resort

February 27 – March 2

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ

Heritage Classic

The Heritage Golf and Country Club

March 22 – 23

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ

The National Tournament

The National Golf Club, Old Course

March 29 – 30

Foxtel/Kayo/Sky Sport NZ

