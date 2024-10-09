80 Year Old Golfer Aims To Hit Driver 300 Yards | Sure why not?

Popular golf coach Danny Maude has an 80 year old golfer here (his dad) who wants to transform his drives from a “horrible slice” to something much straighter and longer.

Maude says if you struggle to hit driver straight or happen to be the shortest hitter in your group it’s often due to your driver technique being ‘too complicated’.

He says learning to hit driver longer and straighter can be super simple if you follow this 3 step speed booster process he shares in this golf video.

Here you can learn:

1. The Driver Swing Set-Up

2. A super simple golf tip to boost your distance by 15 yards instantly

3. How to achieve and effortless golf swing