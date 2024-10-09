Tasmanian clubs hosting free Get Into Golf Programs for seniors

Get Into Golf Come and Try free sessions for seniors are continuing across the country with seven Tasmanian clubs hosting sessions on Thursday.

The free sessions will be held Claremont Golf Club, Golf Park Hobart, Launceston Golf Club, New Town Bay Golf Club, Royal Hobart Golf Club, Tasmania Golf Club. Ulverstone Golf Club and Golf Park in Cambridge.

Golf Park’s PGA Professional Adam Holden said previous introductory clinics had been a great success and he’ was excited to welcome even more golfers to the club session.

“We have people come who have never played or those who have played and want to get back into golf, or have retied and want to play more,” he said.

“We have had some great success stories with people forming whole new social groups. One group of ladies who had never hit a ball now play every Saturday at Bagdad.”

Indoor facilities have been a revelation for engaging new golfers in the game, and Holden says that it is no different with older generations.

“At Golf Park, players can practise using the Top Tracer technology, which enables them to see where and how far they hit the ball,” he said.

“They can play different games such as nearest the pin or longest drive, while older players love to come and play different games with their grandkids.”

