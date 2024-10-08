Happy memories as Lonard shares title defence at Shelly Beach Legends | Legends Wrap

Defending champion Peter Lonard went back-to-back but had company at the top of the leaderboard of the Hahn Shelly Beach Legends Pro-Am.
Back at the course where he played his first ever round of golf, Lonard shot 2-under 69, a score that was matched by Scott Barr, David McKenzie and first-time winner Ken Druce.
Winner of the 1999 Victorian Open in a more than decade-long career playing on Tour, Druce now specialises in golf-specific fitness training along with his role as a Teaching Professional at Royal Sydney Golf Club.
The 52-year-old was thrilled to earn his maiden PGA Legends Tour win amongst such distinguished company.
“I haven’t won anything for about 20 years. It’s nice to be tied with that sort of calibre of player, too,” said Druce.
For Lonard, it was another happy memory to add to a long list at Shelly Beach.
“I actually played my first game of golf of my life here,” said Lonard.
“My grandparents lived up here, so I loved the area, loved the whole vibe of the course and the clubhouse.
“I suppose you play better when you’re in a happy place.”
The top nine on the leaderboard were separated by just two shots, the quartet of winners finishing a couple clear of David Van Raalte (71), David Diaz (71), Nigel Lane (71) and Mike Harwood (71).
HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED
Out in the morning groups, Druce was the first to post 69.
It was a strong start too, picking up two birdies in his opening four holes after starting his round from the par-5 15th.
Druce was 4-under on his round after further birdies at five and nine but dropped shots late at holes 12 and 13 to set the mark for the afternoon groups.
Lonard was even par through 13 holes of his round before picking up birdies at 14 and 15 to sign for 2-under.
McKenzie needed to birdie his final hole – the par-4 12th – to also finish at 2-under while Barr had just the one bogey at the par-4 second, birdies at 15, eight and nine enough to join the logjam at 2-under.
WHAT THE WINNERS SAID
“You’ve got to drive it really straight and hit a lot of good shots,” said Lonard.
“The wind was up a little bit today – nor-easter I think it was – so the course was quite a good test.
“Of course, it was in magnificent condition. The greens were fantastic and it was good fun.”
“I got to 4-under quite early and dropped a few coming home on a couple of tough holes,” said Druce.
“Overall I was very happy.”
LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN
T1 Ken Druce 69
T1 Peter Lonard 69
T1 Scott Barr 69
T1 David McKenzie 69
T5 David Van Raalte 71
T5 David Diaz 71
T5 Nigel Lane 71
T5 Michael Harwood 71
NEXT UP
The PGA Legends Tour heads to the South Coast of New South Wales on Monday for the two-day Sapphire Coast Legends Pro-Am to be followed by the Mollymook Senior Masters at Mollymook Golf Club.
STORY: TONY WEBECK | PGA
McKenzie, Stinson stand tall at Magenta Shores Legends
By Tony Webeck | PGA
Grahame Stinson had two eagles and David McKenzie finished with a flurry of birdies to share top honours at the Magenta Shores Legends Pro-Am at Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club.
One of the most spectacular golf courses in the country gave the field of PGA Legends Tour players everything they could handle on Thursday, Stinson and McKenzie conjuring something special to each post 2-under 69 to finish two strokes clear.
Grant Kenny, Chris Taylor, Terry Price and Scott Barr all shot even-par 71 to share third spot but it was Stinson and McKenzie who stood tallest.
Brilliant approach shots at 16 and 17 and a two-putt birdie on 18 elevated McKenzie to the top of the leaderboard while Stinson made his mark early with an eagle at his very first hole.
“I started on the eighth and I hit driver, 6-iron and had 90 metres for my third and I holed it,” said Stinson, who also made eagle at the par-5 second.
“I thought, This is going to be a good day.”
HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED
McKenzie and Magenta Shores wrestled for the opening seven holes as the Champions Tour veteran peeled off seven straight pars to start.
His first birdie came at the par-5 eighth yet he gave it back immediately with a bogey on nine.
On the back of four consecutive pars McKenzie dropped to 1-over with a bogey on 14 only to catch fire late with three birdies in succession from the 16th hole.
Two-under after his first hole, Stinson also found birdies hard to come by.
Bogeys at nine and 14 saw Stinson fall back to even par through eight holes but he was back in red figures with a birdie at the par-4 16th.
His eagle on two was erased by bogeys on one and three but a closing birdie on the par-3 seventh clinched a second win inside a week.
WHAT THE WINNERS SAID
“It’s a big boys golf course. This one, you can’t hide anywhere,” said McKenzie.
“You’ve got to hit a lot of good golf shots and you have to have a bit of luck too.
“I just was hanging in there, but then I hit it into tap-in distance on both 16 and 17. Then hit it on 18 in two and two-putted.
“Three really nice holes and the rest just kept it in play without doing anything silly.”
“At the moment it’s going really good,” said Stinson.
“I’m playing good. I’m putting well even though I missed a little three-footer on the little temporary par 3.
“This is a tough golf course. I normally let the arms a bit loose and get into the driver but I just noodled it around here today just to keep it in play.
“I missed the first fairway and had to take bogey but other than that, it was pretty solid.”
LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN
T1 David McKenzie 69
T1 Grahame Stinson 69
T3 Grant Kenny 71
T3 Chris Taylor 71
T3 Terry Price 71
T3 Scott Barr 71