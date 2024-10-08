Fred Couples smashing golf club stigma with his bagful of rescue clubs

It happens to many golfers as they age. The longer irons start disappearing from their golf bags and are replaced by various rescue clubs and woods.

One such golfer that has happened to is a 64 year old by the name of Fred Couples.

“Everyone keeps talking about them,” says Couples, filmed playing the 8th at Pebble Beach during a recent US Champions Tour event. “I’m like, so I got my longest iron is a 7. Who cares?”

The former World No. 1 has 64 professional wins to his name, including the 1992 US Masters, and was once one of the game’s biggest hitters, hence the nickname ‘Boom-boom.’

His laid-back personality and languid swing helped make him a long time fan favourite but he is also known for longstanding back issues – something that doesn’t always gel with long and middle irons.

He now carries six rescues and woods.

Informed at Pebble by his caddie that he has 177 yards remaining to the 8th green, Couples doesn’t hesitate in club selection.

Fred Couples’ longest iron in his bag is a 7-iron. He takes us through his clubs while playing No. 8 at Pebble Beach. Stay until the end for a classic Joe LaCava story @PUREFirstTee. pic.twitter.com/HEzhojSP44 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 21, 2024

“A little 6-rescue for the boys,” he says before flushing his approach and earning the approval of his playing partner, Jay Haas.

“6?” Haas asks.

“6-rescue,” Couples replies. “Better than the 5. You know, I couldn’t hit that with a 6-iron. I’m not strong enough anymore. I hate to say that.”

It’s a comment increasingly thought and made by many older golfers.

But these days with the great development advances made with rescue clubs and woods, there should certainly be no concern about saying goodbye to some of those former favourite long and mid irons.

What really matters, is getting that golf ball on or near the green as well as you can.