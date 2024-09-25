After a record season the NSW Super Senior Pennant knockout comes down to just two teams on Monday

The combatants in the 2024 NSW Super Senior Pennant grand final have been decided with Foster Tuncurry to take on Sydney’s Monash Country Club next Monday, September 30th.

The two teams face off at Nelson Bay Golf Club commencing at 10am. All are welcome to attend on the day both on the course and in the Yacaaba room in the clubhouse for the 2004 Super Senior Pennant Presentation.

Monday’s match will see the culmination of the 22nd edition of the Super Senior Pennant where a record 67 teams competed.

Some 897 players were registered to take part in the over-65 matchplay competition with teams in 10 divisions stretching from Port Macquarie in the north to Kiama in the south and out to the Southern Highlands.

Martin Gallagher, captain of the NSW Super Senior Golf Association, reports below on the Northern and Southern Zone finals that were held last Monday.

The Northern Zone Final

Pacific Dunes was again the host club for this final between Forster Tuncurry Club and Waratah Club. Perfect golf weather saw the field get away on time with Waratah opening up an early lead after 6 holes of 5 matches to 2. Leigh Anthony, Grahame Baker and Ray Carlin from Waratah were all 2 up while Tony Reed and John Osborn from Forster Tuncurry were both 4 up after 6.

By the 9th it looked like Waratah were holding their lead being 4/2 up with 2 matches square. The next 3 holes were pivotal in the final result because after 12 holes things had changed dramatically with the players from the lower Mid North Coast achieving a 5 matches to 3 result. Water proving the downfall of some of the Waratah players.

Tony Reed consolidated his lead and proved too good for Terry Blomfield winning 6 and 5 while John Osborn proving the better player in the number 4 slot winning 6 and 4 over John Parker. Forster Tuncurry now had 2 matches in and the attention now turned to the 5,6,7, and 8 players Greg Ellis(FT) winning 3 and 2 over Peter Collins, however Ray Carlin from Waratah after being down early outstayed Tony Jay winning 3 and 2. This kept Waratah still in the hunt as the numbers 1 and 2 for Waratah were both in front Leigh being 3 up after 15,Grahame Baker 1 up after 16 playing Tony Kennings.

However the game was decided by the 6 and 7 players, Paul Mathews winning a close match from Ross Lawrence 2 and 1 while Ben Henry at number 7 proved to good for the Waratah Captain Leigh Brydson 2 and 1.This established 5 matches in for Forster Tuncurry , the numbers 1 and 2 who were still playing had to be content with a square each. The final result 6 matches to 2 in favour of Forster Tuncurry. A great spirit was evident between all players during the day.

The staff at Pacific Dunes deserve a big thank you for their co-operation on the day, particularly Dick Ayres who arranged spotters on the course. This golf course is one of the best in the Hunter region and is always in great condition thanks to the hard working green staff.

The Southern Zone Final

On a clear bright spring day with perfect weather the Super Senior Pennant was treated to great final for the Southern Division, held at Castle Hill Country Club.

The match between number one seeds Monash and number three seeds Bankstown was sure to be enthralling.

Early scores after five holes had Monash up narrowly in three games and Bankstown up in one with four games square.

At halfway Bankstown had one game safely in their keeping and were up in three games while Monash were up in three games and one was squared.

A move by Monash in the lower four games allowed the match to become very close with tensions showing as the games proceeded.

The number eights went up the 18th hole all square with the match poised 4/2 to Monash.

A win to Monash Captain Neil Warren on this hole set up a 5.5 to 2.5 win to Monash.

An exciting day was completed with both teams relaxing afterwards with all in good spirits.

Finally congratulations to Castle Hill on the presentation of their course and thank you to the their pennant side who spotted on the day, this certainly shows the camaraderie we enjoy in the Super Senior Pennant.

