Nick O’Hern and Cameron Daddo lead golfing Luxury Escape to Vietnam

Fancy an exclusive 7-day golf getaway to Vietnam with golfing tragics Nick O’Hern and Cameron Daddo leading the way?

Luxury Escapes has announced the latest addition to its fan-favourite Signature Series with tickets to the enticing golf destination now on sale.

Following the success of the previous culinary-focussed Signature Series tours to Vietnam, India and Sri Lanka, Luxury Escapes says this newly curated series promises to be another exhilarating adventure.

Travellers will have the unique opportunity to play alongside former World Number 16 golfer and now celebrated golf coach Nick O’Hern on four prestigious golf courses, as they make their way through the popular new golfing hotspot.

This tour will also cover a range of unique moments from food experiences to spa treatments, and more! Golfers of all levels will benefit from expert tips and engaging competitions with Nick O’Hern, while also enjoying the exquisite amenities of the Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa.

Beyond golf, the itinerary includes immersive cultural experiences such as exploring Hoi An Ancient Town and marvelling at the Golden Bridge of Ba Na Hills.

Adam Schwab, Co-Founder and CEO of Luxury Escapes, says, “At Luxury Escapes, we’re dedicated to curating extraordinary experiences for our travellers, and this new Signature Series tour to Vietnam is no exception. Combining top-tier golf with the rich cultural experiences that Vietnam offers, this is more than just a golf trip — it’s an

opportunity to immerse yourself in a truly unique adventure.”

Cameron Daddo added, “I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible journey to Vietnam with Luxury Escapes. Whether you’re a golf aficionado or a food lover, this tour promises unforgettable experiences on and off the course.

“From playing at stunning golf courses to savouring the vibrant local cuisine, this week promises loads of adventure. And a secret from me to you…Nick O’Hern has promised to share his secret on how he beat Tiger Woods TWICE in match play, a feat no-one has repeated. And for the record, he hasn’t told me yet, so I am champing at the bit to be there with you to hear it.”

Nick O’Hern echoed this enthusiasm saying, “Joining forces with Luxury Escapes for this exclusive golf tour is truly exciting. Vietnam offers a fantastic backdrop for golf, with its world-class courses and breathtaking scenery. I look forward to sharing my passion for the game and meeting fellow golf enthusiasts while exploring everything this

beautiful country has to offer.”

Limited tickets for this 7-day celebrity-hosted tour to Vietnam went on sale Wednesday, 18 September at 9:00 AM AEST.

Upgraded bookings receive the BONUS GIFT of an MGI electric golf buggy, valued from $2,199 (limited availability, while stocks last)

RRP from $5,499 per person. LuxPlus+ member prices from $4,999 – further pricing details available at Luxury Escapes – Signature Series