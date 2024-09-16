2024 Australian Hickory Shaft Open Championship draws players from across the world

The 29th edition of the Australian Hickory Shaft Open Championship was recently played in Sydney with golfers attracted from across the world.

More than 50 keen hickory enthusiasts came from all over Australia, Japan, Canada, China and New Zealand. Turning up with their 100+ year old hickory clubs, most dressed in period clothing for the championship, conducted over three days on Sydney’s northern beaches at Warringah, Manly and Cromer Golf Clubs.

After some ordinary weather, Sydney put on three great days.

Day 1 was Canadian Foursomes at Warringah Golf Club and with the usual “I’m Sorries” all had an enjoyable day on the tight well prepared course. Craig Bernhardt (Manly) partnered Darron Watt (The Rock) with a 75 beating Brendan Barnes (Sawtell) and Scott Bower (Canada) on the count back. However Brendan and Scott won the Handicap section with net 69.

Manly Golf Club hosted the first round of the singles Championship with many of the players struggling in negotiating their way around the hazards. Not so for local member Dave Saunders who recorded 76, which was helped by a hole in one at the 127m 15th, the first in tournament history. Tim Sayers (Bankstown) and Alex Sutherland (Eastlakes) were 2 shots behind.

The leading woman was Suz Brown, also a local from Manly GC.

Leaders in the handicap section were Suguru Nakase from Japanon 69 and Zhong Jung Hua (China), 67.

An enjoyable dinner followed at the Club, where a wonderful selection of memorabilia was on display celebrating the centenary of the clubhouse.

Day two of the championship hosted by Cromer GC was a real test using the antique clubs with their tight fairways.

Best score on the day was Craig Bernhardt’s 73 but three players could not be separated for the Championship on 155, Tim Sayers (78,76), Dave Saunders (76,78) and Justin Ryan from Bendigo (80,74). Alex Sutherland was one off the pace with 155.

Women’s Champion was Suz Brown (198) a clear winner over Kim Hastie (Metropolitan) and Rie Mitsuhashi (Japan).

Handicap honours were dominated by overseas players with Suguru Nakase on 125, followed by Xing Xiao Jun (China) 130 and Peter van Eekelen (NZ) 133.

The over 70’s cup went to Brian Dolan (Concord) 169.

Following the presentation there was a Buy/Sell/Swap of hickories. There was a big display and all but a few were sold, mostly to visitors from Japan and China where hickories are in short supply.

All the players were impressed with the quality and presentation of the three courses and are looking forward to next years event.

The Championship is organised and administered by The Australian Golf Heritage Society.