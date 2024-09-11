South Australia Senior Amateur overcomes a big storm to put on a big show on the course

Close Finish in SA Men’s Senior Championship; Gole well Clear in Women; SA Order of Merit Finalised.

Report by John Anderson

A really strong field of Australian senior golfers returned for a third year to the sea-side fishing town of Kingston in South Australia’s south-east to contest the SA Senior Amateur from September 2-4 and also determine the Order of Merit winners for 2024.

The strength of the field being emphasised by the presence of World Number One senior golfers in Nadene Gole and James Lavender.

The hospitality of the town and the club combined with the challenges and quality of this superb country course made the return visit almost mandatory after the successes of 2022 and 2023. However the fact that Kingston SE Golf Club is on the shores of Lacepede Bay and features a preserved lighthouse and a remnant jetty left after severe storm damage suggest there is a need to be prepared for testing weather conditions.

What we faced initially would certainly have made any Scottish golfer smile with anticipation! Sunday night was sleepless as 40-70 kph plus winds (gust of 120kph at nearby Cape Jaffa) battered the town and players awoke with trepidation. The Match Committee initially considered a cancellation with the (one) greenkeeper on the job plus local volunteers damage was assessed and mitigated and determined as fit for play and commenced on time for the field of 104 men and women.

Day 1 was certainly a test as although the wind had moderated from overnight it was only relative with many of the holes played in a 3-4 club crosswind (westerly) and the course does have an out-and-back layout with a number of demanding doglegs where the apex of the fairways must be reached.

Day 2 was absolutely a huge contrast with pleasant sunshine and a mere breeze. Day 3 had an early shotgun start and back to 2-3 club northerly providing a into/with wind test.

Without question Kingston SE Golf Club can be a stern test of any players ability.

Day 1

In the Senior Men, Peter Bennett (Royal Perth) played an amazing round under the conditions of 1-over 73, from Colin George (Moonah Links) (75) (also comfortable in the wind) and James Lavender (Northern) (76).

Ian Frost (80) lead the Super Seniors from Geoff Ashby (Wirrina Cove) and Stephen Brown (Sandy Creek) (82’s).

Defending champion, Nadene Gole (Victoria) opened with a 76 to lead the Women’s Gross by six from Christine Trimmer (Glenelg) and Bridget Hill (Woodlands).

Day 2

Surprisingly scores were generally worse in the good conditions. Mark Pretty (Millicent) (71). SASOOM contender David Pateyjohns (Willunga) moved into contention with 72 and David Prettyman (Kingston Beach) shot a 74. Paul Gregory (The Vines of Reynella), Ian Frost (Lakelands) and Andrew Stark (Mt Gambier) recorded 75’s.

75 from Frost; 78’s from Ashby and Graham Roberts (Ballarat) in the over-65’s.

75 from Nadene against 80’s from Christine and Wendy Harrington (Monash)

Day 3

Bennett came back and returned a 74 but it was not enough, losing to another 72 from Pateyjohns. Gregory’s 73 saw him hold third place.

Frost maintained his position from Ashby and Roberts to win the Super Seniors.

Nadene’s stamped her class with an even-72 to finish clear 17 shots clear of Wendy (76) and Christine (78).

Points of Interest

Nadene Gole won her third SA Championship in the row a superb effort. Gole’s total of 223 was a significant improvement on her winning 2023 score of 232. Ian Frost was a repeat winner of the Super Senior Men from last year and Stephen Brown was again third.

John Costin’s second and round Nett scores of 69and 67 were excellent given he started with an 83. John is also notable for using a cross-handed grip for all shots – maybe we should try it !

Mike Richards won the Super Seniors Order of Merit for the 5th time.

SENIOR MEN Winner David Pateyjohns (Willunga) 80/72/72 = 224 Runner Up Peter Bennett (Royal Perth) 73/78/74 = 225 Third Paul Gregory (The Vines) 79/75/73 = 227 Best Nett John Costin (West Lakes) 83/69/67 = 219 Nett Runners Up David Pateyjohns (Willunga) 79/71/71 = 221 Paul Gregory (The Vines) 77/73/71 = 221 SENIOR WOMEN Winner Nadene Gole (Victoria GC) 76/75/72 = 223 Runners Up Wendy Harrington (Monash) 84/80/76 = 240 Christine Trimmer (Glenelg)) 82/80/78 = 240 Best Nett Wendy Harrington (Monash) 79/75/71 = 225 Nett Runner Up Nadene Gole (Victoria GC) 77/76/73/ = 226 SUPER SENIOR MEN Winner Ian Frost (Lakelands GC) 80/75/76 = 231 Runner Up Geoff Ashby (Wirrina Cove) 82/78/79 = 239 Third Stephen Brown (Sandy Creek) 85/78/82 = 245 SUPER SENIOR WOMEN Winner Bridget Hill (Woodlands) 82/86/85 = 253 Runner Up Angela Masters (Blackwood) 86/85/87 = 258 Third Deb Christie (Lameroo) 91/87/86 = 264

For Full Results visit: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/4242866/leaderboard

SA Senior Order of Merit

The SA Senior Championship also finalised the SA Order of Merit for 2024.

Women’s Gross Winner Christine Trimmer (Glenelg) 586 Women’s Gross Runner Up Gale MacPherson (Blackwood) 533 Women’s Gross Third Angela Masters (Blackwood) 505 Men’s Gross Winner Paul Gregory (The Vines of Reynella) 569 Men’s Gross Runner Up Nick Wake (Glenelg) 566 Men’s Gross Third David Pateyjohns (Willunga) 544 Super Senior Men’s Gross Winner Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) 336 Super Senior Men’s Gross Runner Up Geoff Ashby (Wirrina Cove) 267 Super Senior Men’s Gross Third John Keogh (Glenelg) 238 Women’s Nett Winner Angela Masters (Blackwood) 485 Women’s Nett Runner Up Tonia Ross (Glenelg) 459 Women’s Nett Third Gale MacPherson (Blackwood 452 Men’s Nett Winner Paul Gregory (The Vines of Reynella) 481 Men’s Nett Runner Up David Pateyjohns (Willunga) 384 Men’s Nett Third Nick Wake (Glenelg) 351

For Full Results visit: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/