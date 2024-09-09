Grange & Kooyonga attract strongest ever senior fields

Report by John Anderson.

The second of the South Australia’s Nationally ranked SASOOM events took place on August 28 and 29 at The Grange GC (East course) followed by Kooyonga.

The field for both Men and Women was the strongest ever assembled to contest this significant event on both the SA and National calendar. Both clubs were presented at their best are were keen to show what SA sand-belt golf is all about.

Wind is ever-present on sand-belt courses and these two are no different as spring approaches. Grange East had a solid northerly – always the hardest breeze – firming up the greens and lengthening upwind holes and presenting challenges in holding greens downwind.

Kooyonga was easier with a westerly which is a cross breeze on a lot of the holes. The variation in scores between the courses suggested that players coped better with one or the other but only a select few handled both.

Feedback, particularly from our visitors suggested that the challenge and quality of both courses was very much appreciated and recommendations to play the event will be taken back home.

Senior/Super Senior Women

The best two women players in the field in Cath Stolz (Shelly Beach) and Gemma Dooley (New South Wales) battled it out with Cath prevailing by two shots. Both players had more difficulties with Kooyonga but Cath’s 79 on day one was key. Alison Gatland from Thirteenth Beach was third by one stroke from Gale MacPherson (Blackwood via Scotland) suggested being comfortable in wind was a big advantage.

In the Nett Sue Olsen’s excellent 72 on her home course enabled her to hang on despite struggling a little on day two. Sue was a couple of shots clear of MacPherson and Stolz. Gale shot 78 on both days so her consistency couldn’t be questioned.

Senior Men

As the race for the SA Order of Merit tightened, Nick Wake (Glenelg) moved to the lead with rounds of 75 & 76 to take the perpetual trophy established for this event. Nick’s experience on both courses as a Simpson Cup player for Glenelg was no doubt beneficial. Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) maintained his form from the Royal Adelaide round to finish only one shot in arrears and avoid last year’s tied result.

Current SA State Senior Champion Mike Lucas (Harvey GC) was third.

In the Nett, Cornell (71,73) was a two shot winner from Boyd Austin (Thaxted Park) – Boyd showing a liking for the unfamiliar sand-belt. Wake and Lucas filled the next placings confirming the point that the best players were comfortable on both courses.

Super Senior Men

Multiple overall winner of this event Greg Rhodes (Coomealla) (78,77) was a clear winner despite battling a knee that was scheduled for a clean out on the following Monday. Greg was well clear of two very good players in Ian Frost (Lakelands) (163) and Greg Orvis (Thirteenth Beach) (166).

In the Nett it was Paul Treloar (Gisborne) who has featured prominently since his recent move to SA. Paul’s 152 – two 76’s just got Roger Pridmore who makes the trip from Naracoorte in SA’s South-Easy to contest the OOM series. Incidentally, Roger’s promotion of his home club and town will see it host next year’s State Seniors.

For full results go to https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/4020366/results