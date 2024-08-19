Nick Wake a standout as SA Seniors visit beautiful Victor Harbor GC

By
Contributor
-
Nick Wate, David Pateyjohns and Ken Gilbert

Superb Round from Wake at Victor Harbor.

Report by  John Anderson

The Victor Harbor Golf Club of the SA Senior Order of Merit took place on Monday 12 August 2024 with welcome sponsorship from My Care Solution Home Care Services and we thank them for their support.

The journey an hour or so south of Adelaide down the beautiful Fleurieu Peninsula to picturesque Victor Harbor Golf Club is always welcomed by seniors who know the course will be well presented and provide a challenge. Warm sunshine was most welcome although the breeze from the north was unusual and changed the playing characteristics of a number of holes. Other than Nick Wake’s performance the scores suggest the course came out the winner on the day.

The event was well run with new Professional, Ian Pritchard – moving down from Mt Osmond GC – having everything under control. A BBQ afterwards run by Club volunteers capped off a good day.

 

Senior Men

One of SA’s best seniors in Nick Wake (Glenelg) – bounced back from the previous SOOM round – to shoot a 1-over 73 and separate himself from the field. Nick – sporting a new driver used his key weapon of accuracy to keep out of the trees and his strong iron play to lead current OOM player, David Pateyjohns (Willunga) by 6 strokes with Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) another 2 strokes back.

Nick – off Scratch – therefore also won the Nett from Ken Gilbert (West Lakes (75) starting to emerge as a contender and Bolton (76).

 

Super Senior Men

Geoff Ashby (Wirrina Cove) (81) continue his run of consistent form beating Kooyonga’s Alex Dixon on a countback. Alex is back in SA from his “other life” on the Gold Coast and the sunshine must have suited him ! Brian Welsh (Glenelg) (82) was a close third.

In the Nett, local Ashley Llewelyn played to his handicap to pip Dixon by two with Welsh a shot more.

Senior Women

Another countback required to separate Tonia Ross (Glenelg) (86) from Blackwood’s Gale MacPherson with SOOM contender Christine Trimmer (87) third. One more countback in the Nett for Julie Lovett (Mt Osmond) (79) to leave Tonia in second and Alex Maddern (Royal Adelaide) (80) third.

 

Super Senior Women

You guessed it – the fourth countback of the day ! – Victor Harbor’s Linda Hodgson (89) from perennial prize-winner Angela Masters (Blackwood). Third also went to Blackwood – Rosemary Underwood (94).

More spoils for the Llewelyns in the Nett – Annie’s 77 from Victor Harbor clubmates Judith Hamilton and Linda Hodgson (79’s).

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Nicholas Wake     

Glenelg      

73

Geoffrey  Ashby

Wirrina Cove  

81

David Pateyjohns                   

Willunga    

79

Alex Dixon

Kooyonga     

81

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

81

Brian Welsh

Glenelg       

82

Ken Gilbert                      

West Lakes GC    

82

Eric   Lane                         

Grange     

83

Shane Amor                         

Grange GC        

84

Michael  Richards                     

Tea Tree Gully 

84

Paul Gregory                      

The Vines

84

Lindsay  Elliott                      

Kooyonga     

85

Craig  Gordon                       

Tea Tree Gully

86

Keith Naylor

Victoria    

85

Vin Pike                    

The Vines

86

Keith Michelmore                   

Victor Harbor

86

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Nicholas Wake     

Glenelg      

73

Ashley Llewelyn                     

Victor Harbor

72

Ken Gilbert                      

West Lakes 

75

Alex Dixon

Kooyonga      

74

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

76

Brian Welsh

Glenelg        

75

Shane Amor                         

Grange       

77

Keith Michelmore                   

Victor Harbor

75

Daryl Shepherdson                  

Sandy Creek   

78

Eric Lane                         

Grange         

76

David Pateyjohns                   

Willunga     

78

Keith Naylor

Victoria      

77

Simon Squire

Flagstaff Hill

79

Geoffrey Ashby                        

Wirrina Cove   

78

Vin Pike

The Vines

80

Paul Thurlow                      

Victor Harbor

78

Jeffrey Downs

Glenelg

81

John Tomlinson

Victor Harbor

79

 

 

 

 

 

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

Tonia Ross                         

Glenelg       

86

Linda  Hodgson

Victor Harbor

89

Gale MacPherson                   

Blackwood    

86

Angela  Masters

Blackwood

89

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg       

87

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

94

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

91

Deb Christie

Lameroo

95

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond  

97

Judith Hamilton

Victor Harbor

96

Alex Maddern                      

Royal Adelaide

98

Annie Llewelyn

Victor Harbor

98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

79

Annie Llewelyn

Victor Harbor

77

Tonia Ross                         

Glenelg

79

Judith Hamilton

Victor Harbor

79

Alex  Maddern                       

Royal Adelaide

80

Linda Hodgson

Victor Harbor

79

Gale MacPherson                   

Blackwood

80

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

81

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

81

Rosalie Lillecrapp

Victor Harbor

82

Karen Bennett

Victor Harbor

82

Trish White

Blackwood

82

Lynn Pitt 

 Victor Harbor                 

84

Jill Sommerlad

Blackwood

83

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

          

