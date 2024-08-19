Nick Wake a standout as SA Seniors visit beautiful Victor Harbor GC

Superb Round from Wake at Victor Harbor.
Report by John Anderson
The Victor Harbor Golf Club of the SA Senior Order of Merit took place on Monday 12 August 2024 with welcome sponsorship from My Care Solution Home Care Services and we thank them for their support.
The journey an hour or so south of Adelaide down the beautiful Fleurieu Peninsula to picturesque Victor Harbor Golf Club is always welcomed by seniors who know the course will be well presented and provide a challenge. Warm sunshine was most welcome although the breeze from the north was unusual and changed the playing characteristics of a number of holes. Other than Nick Wake’s performance the scores suggest the course came out the winner on the day.
The event was well run with new Professional, Ian Pritchard – moving down from Mt Osmond GC – having everything under control. A BBQ afterwards run by Club volunteers capped off a good day.
Senior Men
One of SA’s best seniors in Nick Wake (Glenelg) – bounced back from the previous SOOM round – to shoot a 1-over 73 and separate himself from the field. Nick – sporting a new driver used his key weapon of accuracy to keep out of the trees and his strong iron play to lead current OOM player, David Pateyjohns (Willunga) by 6 strokes with Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) another 2 strokes back.
Nick – off Scratch – therefore also won the Nett from Ken Gilbert (West Lakes (75) starting to emerge as a contender and Bolton (76).
Super Senior Men
Geoff Ashby (Wirrina Cove) (81) continue his run of consistent form beating Kooyonga’s Alex Dixon on a countback. Alex is back in SA from his “other life” on the Gold Coast and the sunshine must have suited him ! Brian Welsh (Glenelg) (82) was a close third.
In the Nett, local Ashley Llewelyn played to his handicap to pip Dixon by two with Welsh a shot more.
Senior Women
Another countback required to separate Tonia Ross (Glenelg) (86) from Blackwood’s Gale MacPherson with SOOM contender Christine Trimmer (87) third. One more countback in the Nett for Julie Lovett (Mt Osmond) (79) to leave Tonia in second and Alex Maddern (Royal Adelaide) (80) third.
Super Senior Women
You guessed it – the fourth countback of the day ! – Victor Harbor’s Linda Hodgson (89) from perennial prize-winner Angela Masters (Blackwood). Third also went to Blackwood – Rosemary Underwood (94).
More spoils for the Llewelyns in the Nett – Annie’s 77 from Victor Harbor clubmates Judith Hamilton and Linda Hodgson (79’s).
|
Men’s Senior – Gross
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Gross
|
Nicholas Wake
|
Glenelg
|
73
|
Geoffrey Ashby
|
Wirrina Cove
|
81
|
David Pateyjohns
|
Willunga
|
79
|
Alex Dixon
|
Kooyonga
|
81
|
Mark Bolton
|
Murray Bridge
|
81
|
Brian Welsh
|
Glenelg
|
82
|
Ken Gilbert
|
West Lakes GC
|
82
|
Eric Lane
|
Grange
|
83
|
Shane Amor
|
Grange GC
|
84
|
Michael Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
84
|
Paul Gregory
|
The Vines
|
84
|
Lindsay Elliott
|
Kooyonga
|
85
|
Craig Gordon
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
86
|
Keith Naylor
|
Victoria
|
85
|
Vin Pike
|
The Vines
|
86
|
Keith Michelmore
|
Victor Harbor
|
86
|
Men’s Senior – Nett
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Nett
|
Nicholas Wake
|
Glenelg
|
73
|
Ashley Llewelyn
|
Victor Harbor
|
72
|
Ken Gilbert
|
West Lakes
|
75
|
Alex Dixon
|
Kooyonga
|
74
|
Mark Bolton
|
Murray Bridge
|
76
|
Brian Welsh
|
Glenelg
|
75
|
Shane Amor
|
Grange
|
77
|
Keith Michelmore
|
Victor Harbor
|
75
|
Daryl Shepherdson
|
Sandy Creek
|
78
|
Eric Lane
|
Grange
|
76
|
David Pateyjohns
|
Willunga
|
78
|
Keith Naylor
|
Victoria
|
77
|
Simon Squire
|
Flagstaff Hill
|
79
|
Geoffrey Ashby
|
Wirrina Cove
|
78
|
Vin Pike
|
The Vines
|
80
|
Paul Thurlow
|
Victor Harbor
|
78
|
Jeffrey Downs
|
Glenelg
|
81
|
John Tomlinson
|
Victor Harbor
|
79
|
Women’s Seniors – Gross
|
Women’s Super Seniors – Gross
|
Tonia Ross
|
Glenelg
|
86
|
Linda Hodgson
|
Victor Harbor
|
89
|
Gale MacPherson
|
Blackwood
|
86
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
89
|
Christine Trimmer
|
Glenelg
|
87
|
Rosemary Underwood
|
Blackwood
|
94
|
Amanda Heapy
|
The Vines
|
91
|
Deb Christie
|
Lameroo
|
95
|
Julie Lovett
|
Mt Osmond
|
97
|
Judith Hamilton
|
Victor Harbor
|
96
|
Alex Maddern
|
Royal Adelaide
|
98
|
Annie Llewelyn
|
Victor Harbor
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Women’s Seniors – Nett
|
Women’s Super Seniors – Nett
|
Julie Lovett
|
Mt Osmond
|
79
|
Annie Llewelyn
|
Victor Harbor
|
77
|
Tonia Ross
|
Glenelg
|
79
|
Judith Hamilton
|
Victor Harbor
|
79
|
Alex Maddern
|
Royal Adelaide
|
80
|
Linda Hodgson
|
Victor Harbor
|
79
|
Gale MacPherson
|
Blackwood
|
80
|
Rosemary Underwood
|
Blackwood
|
81
|
Amanda Heapy
|
The Vines
|
81
|
Rosalie Lillecrapp
|
Victor Harbor
|
82
|
Karen Bennett
|
Victor Harbor
|
82
|
Trish White
|
Blackwood
|
82
|
Lynn Pitt
|
Victor Harbor
|
84
|
Jill Sommerlad
|
Blackwood
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|