Nick Wake a standout as SA Seniors visit beautiful Victor Harbor GC

Superb Round from Wake at Victor Harbor.

Report by John Anderson

The Victor Harbor Golf Club of the SA Senior Order of Merit took place on Monday 12 August 2024 with welcome sponsorship from My Care Solution Home Care Services and we thank them for their support.

The journey an hour or so south of Adelaide down the beautiful Fleurieu Peninsula to picturesque Victor Harbor Golf Club is always welcomed by seniors who know the course will be well presented and provide a challenge. Warm sunshine was most welcome although the breeze from the north was unusual and changed the playing characteristics of a number of holes. Other than Nick Wake’s performance the scores suggest the course came out the winner on the day.

The event was well run with new Professional, Ian Pritchard – moving down from Mt Osmond GC – having everything under control. A BBQ afterwards run by Club volunteers capped off a good day.

Senior Men

One of SA’s best seniors in Nick Wake (Glenelg) – bounced back from the previous SOOM round – to shoot a 1-over 73 and separate himself from the field. Nick – sporting a new driver used his key weapon of accuracy to keep out of the trees and his strong iron play to lead current OOM player, David Pateyjohns (Willunga) by 6 strokes with Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) another 2 strokes back.

Nick – off Scratch – therefore also won the Nett from Ken Gilbert (West Lakes (75) starting to emerge as a contender and Bolton (76).

Super Senior Men

Geoff Ashby (Wirrina Cove) (81) continue his run of consistent form beating Kooyonga’s Alex Dixon on a countback. Alex is back in SA from his “other life” on the Gold Coast and the sunshine must have suited him ! Brian Welsh (Glenelg) (82) was a close third.

In the Nett, local Ashley Llewelyn played to his handicap to pip Dixon by two with Welsh a shot more.

Senior Women

Another countback required to separate Tonia Ross (Glenelg) (86) from Blackwood’s Gale MacPherson with SOOM contender Christine Trimmer (87) third. One more countback in the Nett for Julie Lovett (Mt Osmond) (79) to leave Tonia in second and Alex Maddern (Royal Adelaide) (80) third.

Super Senior Women

You guessed it – the fourth countback of the day ! – Victor Harbor’s Linda Hodgson (89) from perennial prize-winner Angela Masters (Blackwood). Third also went to Blackwood – Rosemary Underwood (94).

More spoils for the Llewelyns in the Nett – Annie’s 77 from Victor Harbor clubmates Judith Hamilton and Linda Hodgson (79’s).

Men’s Senior – Gross Men’s Super Seniors – Gross Nicholas Wake Glenelg 73 Geoffrey Ashby Wirrina Cove 81 David Pateyjohns Willunga 79 Alex Dixon Kooyonga 81 Mark Bolton Murray Bridge 81 Brian Welsh Glenelg 82 Ken Gilbert West Lakes GC 82 Eric Lane Grange 83 Shane Amor Grange GC 84 Michael Richards Tea Tree Gully 84 Paul Gregory The Vines 84 Lindsay Elliott Kooyonga 85 Craig Gordon Tea Tree Gully 86 Keith Naylor Victoria 85 Vin Pike The Vines 86 Keith Michelmore Victor Harbor 86 Men’s Senior – Nett Men’s Super Seniors – Nett Nicholas Wake Glenelg 73 Ashley Llewelyn Victor Harbor 72 Ken Gilbert West Lakes 75 Alex Dixon Kooyonga 74 Mark Bolton Murray Bridge 76 Brian Welsh Glenelg 75 Shane Amor Grange 77 Keith Michelmore Victor Harbor 75 Daryl Shepherdson Sandy Creek 78 Eric Lane Grange 76 David Pateyjohns Willunga 78 Keith Naylor Victoria 77 Simon Squire Flagstaff Hill 79 Geoffrey Ashby Wirrina Cove 78 Vin Pike The Vines 80 Paul Thurlow Victor Harbor 78 Jeffrey Downs Glenelg 81 John Tomlinson Victor Harbor 79