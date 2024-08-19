Leonay dominate as Western Sydney veteran golfers interclub visits Glenmore

Wet weather didn’t prevent a good field of veteran golfers at Glenmore Heritage Valley as the club played host to the latest round of Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association’s interclub challenge.

Leonay proved the surprise of the day, taking out the coveted team award and featuring in every category of competition – men’s, ladies, individual and 2BBB.

Phillip Alewood, Peter Blazek, Merv Damrow and Joseph Kent combined to provide Leonay with 142 stableford points, narrowly ahead of Stonecutters Ridge (140) and Richmond (135) with the home team Glenmore just one point further away on 134.

The dominance of Leonay was most evident in the men’s 2BBB competition where Stephen Archer and Peter Blazek combined for a creditable 45 points and take out the major prize ahead of clubmates Gary Denny and Phillip Alewood with 44.

The medley 2BBB was won by Dina-Lee Stuart and Kent Stuart of Richmond Golf Club on a countback from a rare mixed club pairing of Julie Sutcliffe (Leonay) and Peter Cromer (Wallacia). Both pairs finished with 41 points.

The flow of prizes to Leonay continued in the individual contests with the club taking out second prize in all four competitions, but only by a total of six points behind the victors.

Martin Berg (Wallacia, 37 points) won the Men’s A Grade ahead of Leonay’s Joseph Kent (35).

Men’s B Grade was taken out by Todd Tamruksa from Glenmore (37), a single points ahead of Phillip Alewood (Leonay, 36).

The Men’s C Grade went to Kam Cheong (Stonecutters, 37), edging out Merv Damrow (Leonay, 36).

In the women’s individual competition Dina-Lee Stuart (Richmond) with 35 points was just ahead of Julie Sutcliffe (Leonay, 34).

With just two games remaining – at Wallacia in September and Stonecutters Ridge in October – points earned towards Club of the Year and Player of the Year are becoming increasingly important.

In each of the eight separate competitions the club team prize is determined by the total of the best four individual stableford scores obtained by members of each club. The Club of the Year is the club with the highest total of these team scores over the full eight games.

After six rounds Glenmore lead this competition with 845 points, followed by Dunheved (836), Richmond (825), Leonay (814), Springwood (779), Penrith (772), Wallacia (765) and Stonecutters (746).

The Player of the Year is awarded separately for men and women and is calculated as the sum of each players best three stableford scores across the eight interclub competitions. However a players score on their home course cannot be included in this total.

Bill Morris (Glenmore) leads the men’s section of this award having scores of 36 at Leonay, 44 at Springwood and 33 at Penrith to make a total of 113. Also at the top of the field are Chris Sharpe (Richmond, 109), Gary Willett (Richmond, 107), Alan Bain (Glenmore, 105) and Drew Fife (Stonecutters, 105). The top scorers for other clubs are Stephen Francis, Frank Jones, Peter Cromer (all Wallacia, 102 each), Paul Fairbrother (Dunheved, 101), Gary Posadas (Penrith, 99), Paul Gibbs (Leonay 99) and Gerd Kreiss (Springwood, 94)

In the ladies section, Elaine Williams representing Dunheved leads with 99 points made up of 37 at Leonay, 33 at Springwood and 29 at Penrith. She is followed by Dorothy Wilmington (Glenmore, 97), Leonie Manczak (Richmond, 96), Julie Berg (Penrith, 95), Jane Mackie (Richmond, 94), Jo Richardson (Springwood, 93), Christine Hoppe (Wallacia, 92) Julie Sutcliffe (Leonay, 91). Judy Loader is the top scorer for Stonecutters with 64 from two games.

The next interclub competition is at Wallacia on Friday, September 27th.

REPORT: NOEL HOPPE | WSRVGA