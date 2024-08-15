The ‘Screw-up Free’ Golf Swing

Don’t have the time or inclination to spend your life on the golf range hitting thousands of balls?

PGA golf instructor Tom Saguto is known for his mission to make golf simple and enjoyable.

Here Saguto suggests a big problem with many golf swings is all the ‘variables’ that make ball striking inconsistent.

He says you don’t need a PHD in biomechanics or to spend thousands of hours of practice; you just need to look at three simple skills that will eliminate the variables in your swing.

“So you can take that three week cruise and immediately go back to striping the ball just like you did before you left,” he says.