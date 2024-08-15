This is the first comprehensive biography of Sir Bob Charles. He embarked on a career, that no New Zealander had chosen before, of a full-time touring professional golfer.

He competed during the ‘golden age’ of professional golf in the 1960s and 1970s and acquired the title of the “best putter in the world”. On the Senior PGA Tour from 1986 he became the man to beat.

With his 1999 knighthood, and his elevation to the Order of New Zealand in 2011, he has been honoured for his success as a golfer, and for the way he has lived his life.

The combination of the narrative with over 150 photographs makes Sir Bob Charles – The Biography a stunning in-depth study of this great New Zealand sportsman.

