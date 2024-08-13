Getting to the pointy end of the Super Senior Pennant

There are just two rounds to go before the final knockout phase of the NSW Super Senior Pennant.

The top two teams in each of the 10 Divisions will fight out the final series, scheduled for September.

The 2024 NSW Super Senior Pennant has involved a record 67 teams in its 22nd year.

Some 897 players are registered to take part in the over-65 matchplay competition with the divisions stretching from Port Macquarie in the north to Kiama in the south and out to the Southern Highlands.

Martin Gallagher, captain of the NSW Super Senior Golf Association, reports on the latest matches:

Round 5 of the S.S. Pennant produced some interesting results:

In Division 1: At this stage Monash appears to have this division in its keeping to advance

to the finals. The battle for runners up sees Asquith ahead of its nearest rival Muirfield,

where these two teams will meet in Round 7 to determine who proceeds to the finals.

In Division 2: Kogarah has once again proven to be the standout in this division. Beverley

Park is just ahead of Hurstville who have the bye in Round 6.

In Division 3: After inflicting Camden’s first defeat in Round 5 Antill Park are pressing

leaders Campbelltown for first place. Round 6 sees Camden up against Campbelltown at

Penrith which could decide the finalists for 2024.

In Division 4: Castle Hill have a slight edge over Liverpool and Cumberland. Things will be

tough for the Cumberland team with the bye coming up in Round 6 and then playing Castle

Hill in the last round. Liverpool have the much easier draw and should be runner up.

In Division 5: Bankstown drawing with The Lakes in Round 5 has slightly pulled them

back to the fold with Cronulla and St.Michaels hot on their heels. The last round will decide

who progresses into the finals with Bankstown playing St.Michaels at Cronulla, who will be

hosting. A great battle for the finals looms.

In Division 6: It appears that the two finalists in this Division have already been

established. Wyong will play Magenta at Gosford in Round 7 to see who is the winner of this Division.

In Division 7: Pacific Dunes are just edging out Maitland for top spot in this Division. They

will meet in the last round at Horizons to decide their position for the finals.

In Division 8: Waratah and Toronto will meet in the final round at Merewether to

determine placings for the finals. Having the bye in Round 6 will not help Toronto’s cause to win this division. Waratah will have to be at their best to defeat Newcastle who are

currently running third.

Division 9: Forster Tuncurry and Port Macquarie appear to be the two finalists from this

division. Port have put in a solid performance this year and deserve to go through to the

Finals. Forster Tuncurry will be the team to beat, interest further being created by Castle

Hill will also be present in the Northern Zone finals matches.

In Division 10:Perhaps one of the closest divisions in the 2024 Pennant. Anyone of 4

teams can either win or be runner up in the next few weeks. The top 4 teams are all

playing one another in the last two rounds. A brave punter is needed to pick the two

finalists. Good Luck to all teams.

If your club is interested in joining us in 2025 send us a message , we

would love to have you on board.

The Super Senior Pennant website is here

Or email us at martin@ccphotos.com.au