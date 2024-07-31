Entries closing for 2024 Australian Hickory Golf Open Championship

The 29th playing of the Australian Hickory Open Championship is scheduled for the Northern Beaches of Sydney from 8th to 10th September 2024. Entries close August 5.

The event is open to Amateurs and Professionals with players expected from around Australia, Japan, China and New Zealand.

Schedule:

Day 1 – Foursomes at Warringah GC, followed by Presentation.

Day 2 – Round 1 Singles at Manly GC followed by Dinner with guest Speaker.

Day 3 – Round 2 Singles at Cromer GC followed by Presentation.

Also after the Presentation there will be a Hickory Buy/Sell/Swap.

Entries are online only, follow link

Australian Entries www.golfgenius.com/ggid/yfhuj6/register

Overseas Entries www.golfgenius.com/ggid/frwy2k/register

Enquiries – Les Browne lesnkate@bigpond.net.au