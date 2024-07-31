Australia hosting an international first World Sand Greens Championship

The inaugural Men’s World Sand Greens Championship will tee off in September -a first for professional men’s golf in Australia and globally.

The inaugural Men’s World Sand Greens Championship will tee off at Binalong Golf Club on September 27th, with Australia’s best professional golfers competing for a $140,000 purse.

Proudly supported by Destination NSW, the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, the 36-hole championship at Binalong Golf Club in the NSW Southern Tablelands is a first for professional men’s golf in Australia and globally.

Olivia Wilson, General Manager of Golf at Golf NSW, said the concept of a men’s professional tournament on sand greens was a first in Australia and sure to attract a lot of interest, adding that the style of play required to compete on sand surfaces took some adjusting.

“Sand greens golf plays an important part in Australia’s golfing landscape, especially in rural communities, and it will be great to showcase this side of our game.”

“Playing and putting on sand is quite a different experience for many players. There are fundamental differences between landing approach shots and knowing how to ‘smooth’ a putting line.

“If a player has doubts on what to do, plenty of locals will be ready to offer free advice on the correct way to chip, smooth a line, and even hole a putt,”

Ms Wilson added that fans of the sport who were curious about golf on sand greens could tune into the live broadcast on 7Plus, courtesy of the Channel Seven network and the Sports Entertainment Network, SEN, to catch the action live.

“It’s great to have the final round of any tournament live, but with many people curious about playing and putting on sand surfaces, we expect the broadcast to be well received.”

The PGA of Australia’s General Manager of Tournaments and Global Tour Relationships, Nick Dastey, said the Men’s World Sand Greens Championship is an exciting opportunity to showcase this distinct style of playing golf.

“Australia’s unique environment offers a variety of terrain and weather conditions across its vast landscapes.

“Playing on sand greens will present a distinctive challenge for a professional event, one that will undoubtedly highlight the creative talents of our players.”

The World Sand Greens Championship will be a great way to kick-start what is sure to be a huge Summer of Golf on the 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.”

The Venue:

Binalong Golf Club has a long and rich history. Founded in 1857, the club’s original nine-hole layout was carved through the middle of a now-defunct horse racing track.

At 500 metres above sea level, the 18-hole, par-72 course is considered one of the best examples of a sand greens layout in regional New South Wales.

37km northwest of Yass, about one hour from Canberra and three hours from Sydney, Binbalong is a hub for sporting activities and an integral part of the surrounding community.

Tournament Facts:

Host Venue: Binalong Golf Club

Dates: 27 – 29 September, 2024

Prize Fund: AU$140,000

Tournament Format: 18 Hole Pro-Am (day one) followed by 36 Hole Championship (day two and three)

Website: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/events-champs/mens-world-sand-greens/

TV Broadcast: Final round Sunday, 29 September 2024, LIVE on 7Plus

STORY: DAVID TEASE | GOLF NSW