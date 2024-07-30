How to watch the Olympic Games golf

For just the fifth time ever this week, an Olympic gold medal will be handed to a men’s champion for golf … and Australians Min Woo Lee and Jason Day are hunting a little piece of history.

The sport is back in the Olympic family for the third time in a row after Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021, having appeared in the Games in 1900 and 1904 before being moved aside.

The golf tournament begins Thursday and runs until Sunday with the men’s competition, followed by the women’s tournament next week.

Both are 72 holes of strokeplay, to be played at Le Golf National, near Versailles, about 50 minutes’ drive south-west of central Paris.

Rising superstar Lee and former world No. 1 Day are Australia’s representatives this week in France, having earned their places through the International Golf Federation’s selection system for all teams, which is based off world rankings.

Both Lee and Day are making their Olympic debuts and hoping to become the first Aussies to win an Olympic medal in golf. Hannah Green (tied-fifth in 2021 at Tokyo) has come closest thus far, a bogey at the 72nd hole costing her a spot in a playoff for bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

The men’s field is hot including defending champion Xander Schauffele, winner of two major championships already this year, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa.

New Zealand has Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier in the field. Fortunately for Australasian golf fans, the golf competitions are scheduled to start at 5pm AEST giving them prime-time exposure.

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Xander Schauffele (USA)

TV COVERAGE:

*All times AEST. Rounds One-Four: Thursday-Sunday from 5pm (Nine, 9Now, Stan)

Link to 9Now:

PLAYER PROFILES

MIN WOO LEE

Age: 26 The lowdown: Has risen to 36th in the world rankings on the back of strong finishes in the majors – although he missed the cut at the Open Championship. Enjoying his first season on the US PGA Tour where he has twice been runner-up, he joins elder sister Minjee Lee on the Australian team, making his Olympic debut. Has targeted an Olympic berth and will be up for the occasion in Paris, having played at Le Golf National once before in 2023.

JASON DAY Age: 36 The lowdown: Eight years after he was picked for Rio in 2016 (he declined because of fears over the Zika virus), Day finally gets his Olympic experience. After several years blighted by injuries and illness, the Queenslander has found good form and health and risen to No. 31 in the world, highlighted by his 13th PGA Tour win last year. Tied-13th at the Open Championship at his last start, and could well be a factor on Games debut.

RYAN FOX (NZ) Age: 37 The lowdown: This will be the likeable Kiwi’s third Olympics – he was 39th in Rio and 42nd in Tokyo. Ranked No. 63 in the world, he has moved from Europe to the US PGA Tour in 2024 without spectacular success, but the long-bombing New Zealander is familiar with Le Golf National, where he was sixth in the Open de France in 2017.

DANIEL HILLIER (NZ) Age: 26 The lowdown: Has had a quiet year on the DP World Tour after his breakthrough victory at the British Masters last year, but his recent form is encouraging – a top 20 at the Open Championship at Royal Troon. World-ranked No.176 who has also won twice on the Challenge Tour in Europe, and has played an Open de France at Le Golf National, in 2023.

THE COURSE

Le Golf National’s L’Albatros Course is built on unremarkable and and a clay base almost an hour out of Paris. There is dispute over its designer – the original architect was Hubert Chesneau but his routing for the two 18-hole courses was scrapped by consultant Robert van Hagge – and they had to work hard for their money, moving 1.5 million cubic metres of dirt to shape the course because of the flatness of the terrain.

The federation wanted a TPC-style course, and it’s said to have touches of Florida – looking in parts like Sawgrass with nine holes having water in play – plus a sprinkling of Ireland, too with a linksy feel. It is far from the best course in France, but it does cater for up to 80,000 spectators and its 18th hole has a spectacular amphitheatre.

The men’s course will play at 6559 metres, par-71, for the men’s competition.

Its biggest moment was in hosting the 2018 Ryder Cup, won in memorable fashion by Europe, but it has also hosted 29 playings of the Open de France on the DP World Tour since opening in 1990.