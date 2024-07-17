Festival of golf in Alice Springs has something for everyone

Alice Springs is hosting a Festival of Golf in conjunction with the elite NT Classic early next month, with the emphasis on celebrating the game.

The NT Classic for amateurs is a 54-hole strokeplay event from August 3-5 at Alice Springs Golf Club, and traditionally attracts some of the best amateur players from the NT but also from around the country.

It coincides with the NT Classic Foursomes, a pairs event held on August 2 also at Alice Springs.

The classic is the biggest amateur event held in the NT, and Golf Australia NT is aiming to broaden the appeal beyond elite golf.

It has planned MyGolf clinics for kids, Come and Try clinics for all ages and a women’s Chip ‘n Sip clinic – all at the magnificent Alice Springs Golf Club.

“This is the big event on our calendar for elite amateurs, but we want this to be something more than that,” said Brodie Morcom, Golf Australia’s Relationship Manager NT.

“We want to celebrate the game of golf, but not just at the high level.

“We want to engage with women and families and kids, people who love golf and others who might have watched golf but never played. We want this to be a celebration of the sport for everyone.”

Morcom is also headed more than three hours’ north-east of Alice Springs on the Saturday morning to run a golf clinic in a remote community at Harts Range as part of a week of connecting with new golfers. Program

Friday August 2 9am – 12pm Central Region Interschool Golf Day at ASGC 12:30pm NT Foursomes Championship 4pm – 5pm FREE MyGolf Clinic 5:30pm – 6:30pm FREE Come & Try Get Into Golf Clinic

Saturday 3 August FREE Mini Golf Activation Station for Families Day one NT Classic 2pm – 3pm Women’s Sip & Chip session

Sunday 4 August NT Classic Day 2 FREE Mini Golf activation station for families 11am – 12pm MyGolf Clinic 2pm -5pm Community instructor practical session 3pm – 6pm Alice Springs TeeMates Event (9-Hole Modified Course)

Monday 5 August NT Classic Day 3 FREE Mini Golf Activation Station for Families 6:30pm – 8pm NT Classic presentation

Contact: Brodie Morcom Golf Australia NT 0498 631 983

STORY: MARTIN BLAKE | GOLF AUSTRALIA