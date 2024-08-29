Voyages.Golf: A family-run Aussie golf tour company built on passion

In a very competitive industry, Voyages.golf stands out as a unique family-run business that has carved a niche in the world of golf tourism.

Founded and operated by the Hedley family, this Australian tour company specializes in offering meticulously curated golf travel experiences that combine luxury, adventure, and the personal touch only a family-run business can provide.

Voyages.golf was born from Glenn & Gayle Hedley’s experience working in the airline and adventure travel industries which transformed into sporting events through the legacy of current market-leader Events Travel (1993).

As keen golfers, they took clients to the Masters & Open Championship for decades whilst selling occasional luxury golf tours and undertaking unique chartered golf cruises in New Zealand, Vietnam and Tasmania.

Recognising the demand for golf touring and cruising, they set up a new brand in 2018 which is run by their son Harry. Voyages.golf has since gone from strength to strength with a touring calendar visiting over 14 countries annually.

Glenn & Gayle’s knowledge and expertise, each with over 40 years in the industry, combined with Harry’s passion for golf is reflected in the high level of personalised service provided.

This passion is reflected in every aspect of the company, from the carefully selected destinations to the custom itineraries designed to meet the unique needs and preferences of their clients. Whether it’s a trip to the rolling greens of Scotland, the sun-soaked courses of Australia, or the exotic fairways of Fiji, Voyages.golf ensures that each tour is a memorable adventure.

One of the key factors that sets Voyages.golf apart from it’s competitors is its personalized service that comes from a passion second to none in the travel industry. This hands-on approach allows them to create bespoke itineraries that cater to individual preferences providing a level of care and attention that larger companies often struggle to match.

Clients frequently highlight the seamless organization, exceptional destinations, and the heartfelt care provided, making them feel more like part of the family than just customers. This is proven with an Excellent rating on Trustpilot, the world’s leading verified review platform.

The company’s website, Voyages.golf, serves as a comprehensive guide and travel partner for all things golf. It offers detailed information on various golf destinations, events, and custom trip planning services. Potential travellers can browse through a range of options, from exclusive golf packages to unique experiences like playing at award-winning courses or attending major golf tournaments.

The website’s user-friendly design makes it easy for clients to find the perfect golf holiday that suits their needs. Their expertise in small-group touring, combined with exclusive major event experiences at the Presidents Cup, Masters and Open Championship, is unrivalled. This comes with added access to major events like Wimbledon, Monaco Grand Prix, Rugby World Cups and much more.

The Hedley family’s dedication to excellence is reflected in the numerous positive testimonials from satisfied clients. Many praise the company for its exceptional service, attention to detail, and the ability to create unforgettable experiences. This dedication has earned Voyages.golf a loyal client base and a reputation as a trusted name in the golf travel industry.

Voyages.golf a standout choice for golf enthusiasts seeking unique and memorable travel experiences.

In a market where personalization and quality are often sacrificed for efficiency, Voyages.golf remains steadfast in its commitment to providing personalized and high-quality golf travel experiences. The Hedley family’s hands-on approach and deep passion for golf continue to drive the company’s success, making Voyages.golf a standout choice for golf enthusiasts seeking unique and memorable travel experiences.

To get a taste of what’s on offer take a look at www.voyages.golf and when you make your first booking just mention you read about Voyages.golf at Australian Senior Golfer and something special will be coming your way!