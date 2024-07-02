Andre Stolz claims 9-Hole Legends Championship

The tournament had a new name but the winner was the same as Andre Stolz claimed the first Australian PGA Senior 9-Hole Championship at Town of 1770 Golf Course just north of Bundaberg.

The picturesque locale has become a popular stop on the PGA Legends Tour, the tight, tree-lined nine-hole layout presenting an exacting test in shot-making.

Expanded to a three-round championship for the first time this year, Stolz employed the same strategy that carried him to a one-stroke win over two rounds 12 months ago.

Tied with Victorian Mark Boulton heading into the final round, Stolz closed with a round of 2-under 32 for a 7-under total and one-shot win from Brad Burns (32) and Murray Lott (32).

“This course will give you some nightmares but it’s an amazing course,” said Stolz.

“It’s just extremely tight and I can get a little wayward, so it’s pretty nerve-wracking on a few tee shots out there.

“I’ve sort of played this course with handcuffs on and it’s worked for me the last couple of years.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Both 36-hole leaders began their third rounds with a bogey at the par-3 first but it would be Stolz who rebounded best.

He birdied the par-5 second and picked up another at the par-4 fourth as Burns and Lott both made their moves.

Stolz took advantage of the short par-4 eighth to keep his head in front, providing enough of a cushion for par to be enough at the par-5 ninth.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It’s an extremely tricky hole,” Stolz said of the closer.

“It’s a tough green to go at in two. You’ve got to hit two amazing shots and if you miss the green to the side, it runs down the rough there and you can have a chip there where you can barely get it on the green.

“I hit a great second shot down there but unfortunately didn’t make my birdie putt.

“I thought that might cost me, but lucky enough to still finish one in front.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Andre Stolz 31-32-32—95

T2 Brad Burns 31-33-32—96

T2 Murray Lott 33-31-32—96

T4 Euan Walters 36-31-30—97

T4 Jason Norris 32-34-31—97

T6 Nigel Weldon 33-31-34—98

T6 Adam Henwood 33-31-34—98

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour moves further north in its winter swing in Queensland, Andre Stolz and Nigel Lane the defending champions at the two-day JRT Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am at Yeppoon Golf Course starting Thursday.