Outback Masters out in the wild west

The Outback Queensland Masters teed off in the iconic ‘Way Out West’ town of Winton for its third stop in the 2024 series at the Winton Golf Club.

Local knowledge proved an advantage, with Winton local Racheal Lenton of Winton Golf Club claiming the third women’s orange jacket of the series, with a total winning score of 37 points. North Rockhampton Golf Club’s Garry Meek claimed his second orange jacket of the 2024 series with 38 points, after winning the first weekend in Birdsville.

The outback local community spirit shone in Winton over the weekend when the Haystack Mountain Hermits arrived ahead of their performance at the event’s Dinner Under the Stars without their instruments in tow, and only the clothes on their backs. With the help of the Longreach Town Band, and Winton locals Robyn Stephens and Malcolm Searle, the band were provided two guitars, a piano accordion and a bass guitar to ensure they made it on stage to charm the socks off the outback golfing adventurers.

Twenty-one pint-sized golfers in the making joined the free junior golf clinics with PGA Pro Darren Weatherall, having a ball over two mornings of school holiday fun.

“It is a real testament to the local golf club where you can really see it in the enthusiasm for golf in the kids in this town,” said Weatherall.

More than 980 golfing enthusiasts have travelled from as far as Tasmania and Western Australia to joined the 1600-kilometre outback golf journey.

The event now moves into the second half of the series with players now hitting the road to Barcaldine, before making their way to Charleville and Quilpie for the finale with a million-dollar hole-in-one bounty.

The 2024 Outback Queensland Masters is taking place from 15 June – 21 July 2024. Limited player and spectator passes remain at www.outbackqldmasters.com

Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.

STORY: GOLF AUSTRALIA