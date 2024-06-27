How to follow the 2024 US Senior Open Championship

LIVE SCORES:

TV COVERAGE: The US Senior Open is live on .

*All times AEST.

Round One: Friday 2am–7am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Round Two: Saturday 2am–7am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Round Three: Sunday 2am–7am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Final Round: Monday 2:30am–7:30am (Fox Sports 506/Kayo)

AUSTRALASIAN PLAYER PROFILES

STEVEN ALKER

Age: 52

The lowdown: With eight PGA TOUR Champions victories, including this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Alker will be a favourite coming into this week.

The New Zealander sits second on the season long Charles Schwab Cup thanks to five top-five finishes, with his worst astonishingly being a pair of T15 finishes.

Alker was a notable absentee at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, so will be eager to make a positive resumption of his 2024 major season after finishing second at the Regions Tradition.

STUART APPLEBY

Age: 56

The lowdown: A nine-time PGA TOUR winner, Appleby made his living with an incredibly high standard of ball striking and a putter that could catch fire at any moment.

Appelby has had a mixed season so far, but a T14 finish at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship thanks to a final round 67 was a strong showing in the year’s first major.

GREG CHALMERS

Age: 50

The lowdown: In his first senior major of the year, the KitchenAid Senior PGA, Chalmers showed flashes of the competitiveness that earned him a pair each of Australian Opens and Australian PGA Championships.

Sharing the lead at various points, Chalmers eventually finished in solo third at the that week after four rounds in the sixties.

Despite falling just short of a full card at qualifying, everyone’s favourite Twitter follow has made a strong start to his senior career through regular qualifying and good finishes.

MATTHEW GOGGIN

Age: 50

The lowdown: Making his senior golf debut, Goggin was a feature in a number of Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia events last season in-between trips to his much-anticipated Seven Mile Beach course which is under construction.

Having successfully qualified for four US Opens throughout his career, Goggin continued that form this year at Fox Den Country Club, in Knoxville.

A former top-50 player in the world, Goggin demonstrated he still has the game to compete at this year’s Webex Players Series Victoria event, where he finished third.

Looking to make the most of his advantage as one of the youngest players in the field, Goggin could be one to keep an eye on at Newport.

RICHARD GREEN

Age: 53

The lowdown: One of the players to truly thrive post turning 50, Green is a regular presence on the PGA TOUR Champions, although the Victorian is still chasing a first victory on the biggest stage for over-50 golfers.

Just missing out in the year’s second major, Green finished runner-up at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, hoping to go one better and tick off that first win with a major this week.

MARK HENSBY

Age: 52

The lowdown: Providing one of the highlights of 2023 when he claimed the Invited Celebrity Classic after his rollercoaster career, Hensby has yet again been a consistent performer so far in 2024.

Hensby had a disappointing finish to the KitchenAid Senior PGA after a lacklustre weekend, but two top-10s in his last two events is positive momentum heading into this week.

RICHARD LEE

Age: 51

The lowdown: Earning his place in the field through the USGA Qualifying event in Oregon in May, Lee was a formidable player on the Australasian, Asian and Japan tours, as well as strong showings in Europe before turning 50.

Now mostly coaching in New Zealand, Lee’s students will likely be cheering him on from Auckland as he chases what could be one of his larger cheques.

MICHAEL LONG

Age: 55

The lowdown: The tall New Zealander who makes his home in Western Australia headed for Europe upon turning 50, before the pandemic altered his plans after winning the Legends Tour qualifying school.

Four times a winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Long missed the cut at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, hoping for a better week at Newport.

ROD PAMPLING

Age: 54

The lowdown: A two-time winner on the PGA TOUR Champions, including last year’s SAS Championship, Pampling has long held a reputation as a high quality ball striker with a capability to go very low.

Pampling bounced back quickly from his missed cut at the KitchenAid Senior PGA with a top-five finish at the Principal Charity Classic.

CAMERON PERCY

Age: 50

The lowdown: Percy made his senior debut at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship after winning Q-school at 49 but having to wait until his 50th birthday to compete.

Having played four events now, including a third-place finish at the American Family Insurance Championship, Percy is quickly establishing himself on the over-50s circuit.

VIJAY SINGH

Age: 61

The lowdown: Despite being more than 10 years into his senior golf career, the World Golf Hall of Fame member continues to outwork the vast majority of professionals of any age.

A five-time winner on the PGA TOUR Champions, Singh has had two T6 finishes this year, however had an average finish after making the cut at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

The Fijian still ranks highly for driving distance among the over-50s and that will be a significant advantage this week, however, as always for Vijay, a good result is dependent on the putter.

MICHAEL WRIGHT

Age: 50

The lowdown: A journeyman who epitomises never giving up, Wright’s big moment came with a hole out at Q School to earn his way onto the PGA TOUR Champions.

Wright’s T17 finish at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship was his best thus far in the over-50s ranks, and as one of the fresh 50 year olds, Wright is one of the longest drivers on Tour.

A very consistent putter, Wright’s competitiveness and resilience are arguably his greatest attributes at the senior majors.

THE COURSE

One of the most historic clubs in the United States, Newport Country Club in Rhode Island was founded in 1893, and played host to both the first US Amateur Championship, and the first US Open in 1895.

The club hosted the centenary US Amateur in 1995 won by Tiger Woods, and welcomed the US Women’s Open in 2006, and is held in high regard as one of the five founding clubs of the United States Golf Association (USGA).

Endless history aside, Newport Country Club also boasts a serious, and interesting golf course. Originally a Donald Ross design, the course has had a number of remodels and touch-ups throughout the years and will play as a par-70 this week.

Golf architecture enthusiasts (see: Mat Goggin), will especially enjoy this week at Newport, with a classic design back on show that has been largely outgrown by the modern game, with a mixture of interesting raised green complexes and varied bunkering amongst pure playing surfaces.