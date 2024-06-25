Travels With My Clubs: The Mike Wolveridge story

This most interesting and highly amusing book outlines the early and professional golfing life of Michael Wolveridge prior to him joining with Peter Thomson, Commander John Harris and later Ross Perrett to form one of the top international golf architecture firms that built or redesigned 200 courses around the world.

The first Englishman to join the USPGA Tour full time, Michael’s story is a well written, often humorous collection of anecdotes about so many of the golfing greats and fascinating characters who became an essential part of his wonderful journey.

One might have hoped that Wolveridge had the energy and inclination to write about the next phase of his life. Sadly, this was not to be as he died in March 2020 aged 82.

TRAVELS WITH MY CLUBS

Mike Wolveridge

Order at https://www.ryanpub.com.au/travelwithmyclubs.htm

Price (GST exempt): $49.95 Add $20.00 for postage and packing.

Ph: 03 9505 6820, Email: books@ryanpub.com or order at www.ryanpub.com